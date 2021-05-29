Francisco Lindor on Mets fans booing: 'It’s a lonely feeling, especially when it’s your home crowd'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Smith
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Francisco Lindor watches his first Citi Field home run white uniform
Francisco Lindor watches his first Citi Field home run white uniform

Now 43 games into his Mets’ tenure, Francisco Lindor continues to struggle at the plate, slashing .185/.290/268, all well below his career numbers.

And after the All-Star shortstop signed a 10-year, $341 million contract just before Opening Day, some Mets fans haven’t been very patient in waiting for Lindor to break out of his early funk.

Lindor has heard the boos from the Citi Field crowd and says he understands that fans want results, but that doesn’t make it any more enjoyable.

“Getting booed sucks, man. It’s not fun. It’s a lonely feeling, especially when it’s your home crowd,” Lindor said. “But with that being said, they want results, and there’s not one person in this world that expects more results than myself. They want results and so do I. I want the results more than they do.

“I think they’re booing because of the results. I don’t think it’s that they don’t like me. I think it’s because of the results, because when I come to the dugout and I have a baseball in my hand, they all go crazy but it’s the same person who’s booing me. I’m starting to understand this.”

Lindor has had plenty of success during his major league career, earning four All-Star nods along with two Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers.

And he knows that the game of baseball is all about ebbs and flows, saying it’s “a hard game and a very humbling game.”

“In order to be successful in life, you’ve got to believe in the process,” Lindor. “You’ve got to understand that with ups there comes downs, and with downs there comes ups. It is what it is, man. I would love to be on a really high note right now for a very, very long time, but that’s not the case. I feel like my season has been extremely inconsistent when it comes to the offensive side of the game. But I’m working as hard as I can, doing everything that I can. … I’m working extremely hard. I can’t wait to have results.”

Lindor said that he still hasn’t been getting his barrel to the baseball the way he wants to, but he’s feeling better about where he is with his swing.

He’ll have a chance to take another step forward on Saturday night as the Mets face the Atlanta Braves.

Recommended Stories

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: Following rainout, Noah Syndergaard tweets out injury update

    After a rainout against the Braves on Friday, Noah Syndergaard tweeted that he is "A-OK" despite suffering a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

  • Mets Injury Tracker: Seth Lugo expected to rejoin the team on Monday

    The latest news and possible return dates for the Mets players who are on the IL.

  • Former Sixers forward Jimmy Butler, Heat swept in Round 1 by Bucks

    Former Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been swept out of Round 1 by the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • Le’Veon Bell rips Adam Gase-era Jets on Twitter

    Le'Veon Bell blamed the Jets for his recent failures in a series of tweets on Thursday.

  • UCLA’s Cody Riley declares for NBA draft while maintaining eligibility

    Riley averaged a career-high 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 31 games last season to help the Bruins to the Final Four.

  • Runner makes stunning comeback from last place

    University of Michigan athlete Ziyah Holman made a remarkable comeback as she helped her team win a 4×400-meter relay race.

  • The Wild Wild NL West

    Jorge Montanez discusses the Giants and Dodgers wild finish, four games rain out, and all the best from Friday's action in the latest Daily Dose. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Ex-Athletics star Josh Donaldson has 'catalog' of pitchers cheating

    Josh Donaldson believes Joe West's confiscation of a pitcher's hat should be just the beginning.

  • Damiano Caruso takes stunning win as Egan Bernal all but seals Giro d'Italia

    Caruso wins biggest race of his career to all but seal second Bernal on verge of winning Giro d'Italia Yates on course to finish third in Milan Simon Yates said he gave everything but “did not have the legs” to put further time into Egan Bernal on the penultimate stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday as the Colombian moved to within one stage of victory. All eyes were on the enthralling duel which had developed over the course of the final week between the British rider from BikeExchange and Ineos Grenadiers’ 2019 Tour de France champion. Yates had gapped Bernal on stage 17 on Wednesday, before riding away from him again on Friday to win stage 19 solo. And there were question marks over Bernal’s longstanding back injury. But having begun on Saturday – the final mountain stage of the race – looking to make inroads into a deficit which stood at 2min 49sec, Yates hit a brick wall. "We tried to do something again, the boys did a fantastic job again, as always,” the 28-year-old said afterwards. “The plan was to try something on the second to last climb, but we arrived there and I didn’t have the legs. A bit of fatigue from yesterday maybe. A bit of fatigue from three weeks all coming together. “But as always, I did the best I could and I’m happy with what I did and we finish off with the TT [time trial] tomorrow." Yates ended up finishing sixth on the stage, 51 seconds behind stage winner Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), who consolidated second place in the general classification, and 27 seconds behind Bernal, who was second over the line after excellent work from Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Dani Martínez who stayed with him until the final kilometres. "My team-mates did a great job and managed things perfectly, I have to thank them,” admitted Bernal, who will take a 1min 59sec advantage over Caruso into Sunday’s 30km time trial in Milan. "I was scared of losing. I'm full of different emotions. I had the legs and the team in place but there was Caruso up front who was a GC [general classification] rival. "When he got 30 or 40 seconds in front, even if I felt good, I was worried I could suffer. It was easy to lose 1:30 and then have to fight in the final time trial." Yates sits third overall at 3min 23sec heading into the final day, a podium finish almost a formality thanks to his near four-minute advantage over fourth-placed Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech). “We’re staying focused,” Yates said. “It’s only one more day and then we can celebrate a nice podium in Milan.”

  • Jets’ Zach Wilson not quite up to speed with New Jersey driving

    Zach Wilson thinks the biggest difference between New Jersey and Utah is the driving, adding that he doesn't feel homesick.

  • ‘The Offer’: Miles Teller Replaces Armie Hammer As Producer Al Ruddy In Paramount+ Limited Series About Making Of ‘The Godfather’

    Miles Teller has been tapped to star as The Godfather producer Al Ruddy in Paramount+’s limited event series The Offer. Teller replaces Armie Hammer, who exited the show in the wake of sexual assault allegations. The Offer is based on the Oscar-winning producer Ruddy’s never before revealed experiences of making the iconic 1972 film that […]

  • Police ask for public's help in solving 2011 murder of New Jersey diner owner

    Chafic "Steve" Ezzeddine and his wife, Amal, had three sons, who to this day struggle daily with the loss of their father.

  • Jayson Tatum responds to Kyrie Irving's comments about Celtics fans

    Celtics star Jayson Tatum joined ESPN's Rachel Nichols on "The Jump" and responded to Kyrie Irving's comments about racism in Boston.

  • Norman Powell with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/29/2021

  • Jays-Indians postponed by high winds; doubleheader Sunday

    The Indians postponed Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to high winds, forcing Cleveland to play doubleheaders on consecutive days. The teams will now play a doubleheader — two 7-inning games — on Sunday. The Indians also have a doubleheader scheduled for Monday at home against the Chicago White Sox.

  • Odell Beckham Jr. expected to “breakout” for Browns in 2021

    Rare that a veteran with great seasons under his belt is considered for a "breakout" season but Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is.

  • 'They're still here': Minor-league teams who faced extinction are back but not the same

    Major League Baseball contracted the minors since games were last played in 2019. Now, as they return, teams and players look quite different.

  • Phillies vs. Rays Highlights

    Meadows drives in three in Rays' 5-3 win vs. Phillies

  • Mets-Braves game postponed due to a forecast of heavy rain.

    The game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves was postponed due to a forecast of rain on Friday night. The decision was made more than two hours before the first pitch with up to two inches of rain expected. The scheduled starters for Friday — the Mets’ Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.05 ERA) and the Braves’ Ian Anderson (4-1, 2.82 ERA) — were pushed back to Saturday.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.