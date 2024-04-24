Francisco Lindor homers twice in four-hit effort as Mets defeat Giants, 8-2

The Mets evened out their six-game road trip by defeating the San Francisco Giants, 8-2, on Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the key takeaways…

-Much has been discussed about Francisco Lindor’s struggles from the left side of the plate, but the shortstop provided some pop in the top of the third, golfing a Sean Hjelle breaking ball over the wall in right to put the Mets up 2-0.

Lindor capped off his four-hit afternoon in the ninth inning by launching his second homer of the day, a no-doubt shot to right to extend the Mets' lead.

-With Blake Snell originally scheduled to start (he was scratched and placed on the IL with an adductor injury before the game began), the Mets stuck with a primarily right-handed hitting lineup, and it paid off in the fourth as Tyrone Taylor lifted his second home run of the season, a solo shot that extended New York's lead.

Taylor then delivered another huge hit for the Mets in the fifth, lining a double to the left-center gap to score two more in the fifth. Taylor came around to score on a Jeff McNeil single, as the Mets broke the game open at 6-0.

-Sean Manaea struck out the side in the first inning, but his command was off in the following few innings. With four walks in the first three innings, Manaea dealt with a lot of baserunners, including a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second, but the lefty managed to hold the Giants scoreless through 4.2 innings. His afternoon ended there after 101 pitches.

Manaea allowed four hits, struck out six, and walked four. The lefty lowered his season ERA to 3.33.

-Reed Garrett made his seventh appearance of the season and he finally allowed an earned run. Showing off his nasty splitter, Garrett first gave the Mets four easy outs of the pen, striking out a pair, but he then gave up a solo home run to Tyler Fitzgerald to start the seventh. After allowing another pair of baserunners, Garrett was pulled, but Adam Ottavino came in and struck out Jorge Soler looking.

Garrett struck out four batters on the afternoon while earning his fourth win of the year and his season ERA is now 0.71.

Who was the MVP?

Taylor, who drove in three runs and scored two more, is now hitting .333 with an .886 OPS.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets are off on Thursday and then return home on Friday to start a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jose Butto will start against fellow righty Miles Mikolas.