Francisco Lindor goes 4 for 4 after calling team meeting, leads Mets to win over Diamondbacks

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor went from meeting to mashing.

A day after the star shortstop called a players-only meeting in hopes of ending the Mets’ freefall, Lindor fueled a 3-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field.

Lindor went 4 for 4 with a solo home run and an RBI single, helping the Mets snap a three-game losing streak.

The home run — Lindor’s ninth of the season — came in the third inning against Arizona’s Brandon Hughes, cutting an early Mets deficit to 2-1.

His RBI single against Ryan Thompson then tied the game, 2-2, in the seventh inning, driving in Pete Alonso, who did not start after suffering a hit-by-pitch to his right hand on Wednesday but doubled as a pinch-hitter in his only at-bat Thursday.

JD Martinez broke the tie in the eighth inning with a solo home run against Thompson that proved to be the game-winner.

All of the damage came against a Diamondbacks bullpen that was forced to record every out after ace Zac Gallen — who finished third in National League Cy Young Award voting last season — left after six pitches due to a right hamstring strain.

Thursday marked the first time the Mets won a game started by rookie Christian Scott, who limited Arizona to two runs and struck out four over five innings. Both runs came on a third-inning RBI double by Ketel Marte.

Scott, the Mets’ top pitching prospect, boasts a 3.90 ERA through five career starts and has allowed three runs or fewer in four of them.

The Mets had lost eight of nine games and 15 of 19. Wednesday’s 10-3 loss to the Dodgers completed a three-game sweep at home, prompting Lindor to facilitate the nearly 40-minute meeting in which many players spoke.

It’s been a rough season for the Mets, who improved to 23-33, and for Lindor, who entered Thursday with a .211 average, a .279 on-base percentage and a .372 slugging percentage. Lindor’s slash line improved to .225/.291/.396 with Thursday’s performance.

Reed Garrett, who was tagged for seven runs over his previous three appearances, pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his third save.

The come-from-behind win delivered another chapter in an eventful 24 hours for the Mets, who designated reliever Jorge López for assignment after he was ejected from Wednesday’s loss and tossed his glove into the stands. Afterward, López raised eyebrows with a profanity-filled media address.

Danny Young, whom the Mets called up to replace López, picked up the win Thursday after pitching a scoreless eighth inning.

Thursday’s victory kicked off the Mets’ four-game series with Arizona, which continues Friday night with a matchup of former Yankees. Luis Severino (2-2, 3.22 ERA) is set to start for the Mets, while Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.69 ERA) is slated to go for Arizona.

____