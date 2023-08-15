Francisco Lindor becomes first Met since Carlos Beltran to record 20/20 season

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Citi Field. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

After a bit of a rough stretch to begin the year offensively, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has looked more and more like himself over the past few months.

In fact, he’s performed well enough to be ranked among the top players at his position in almost all offensive categories as we draw closer and closer to the end of the year.

Lindor has been raking since the middle of July but he’s been particularly on fire in August. He has hits in all but three games this month and has posted a .326 average, .885 OPS, and four extra-base hits.

After going hitless in the final two games of the Atlanta series, Lindor bounced back in a big way on Monday night. He was on base three times, including a double, scored a pair of runs and stole a base in the Mets’ 7-2 win over the Pirates.

For Lindor, that marked his 20th stolen base of the season, which made him the first Met to put together a 20 HR - 20 SB season since his role model and fellow Puerto Rican Carlos Beltran did so in 2008.

“It’s really cool,” Lindor told reporters postgame. “Whenever I get to be next to one of my role models growing up, someone who I try to be like, it’s special for sure. I’m blessed to be in this position.”

Lindor’s skipper and his teammates had nothing but good things to say about the star shortstop and the leadership he brings to this clubhouse.

“He’s such a professional in everything he does. This year with him starting off a little slow, obviously he was disappointed with that but he never let it effect him,” outfielder Brandon Nimmo said.

"He’s professional about how he works every day and you’re seeing that now at the end. Last year you got to see him set records, this year you’re seeing him break barriers. He’s an unbelievable player and I’m very glad to have him on my team."

“Those guys are hard to find,” Mets manager Buck Showalter added. “It’s just another very quiet milestone that he reaches to remind us all what a splendid player he is. We’re very lucky to have him.”

Though the Mets won’t be fighting for much down the stretch following a historic selloff at the trade deadline, Lindor is prepared to continue leading the way and playing his game no matter what.

“There’s always a reason to play the game,” he said. “As a professional baseball player I gotta go out there and give it my best day in and day out. I owe it to the fans, I owe it to my teammates, I owe it to the organization, and I owe it to myself.

“I will go every day and give it everything I’ve got no matter what.”