Francisco Alvarez hits home run in first rehab game with Double-A Binghamton

Francisco Alvarez made his first rehab start with Mets Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday and was very successful at the plate.

In his first at-bat, the young catcher walked on six pitches. But it was his second at-bat that had the Binghamton crowd on their feet.

On a 3-2 count, Alvarez smoked a pitch over the plate over the right-field wall. The three-run homer gave the Rumble Ponies an early 3-0 lead.

In his third at-bat, Alvarez grounded out to finish his first rehab game, 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs before being replaced.

Alvarez was placed on the IL in mid-April after tearing a ligament in his left thumb running the bases against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The catcher stumbled around first base and as he lost balance, Alvarez stuck out his left hand to break his fall. The left thumb was seen being bent back.

He had surgery on April 25 and a timeline of roughly eight weeks was given by the Mets. However, it could be shorter.

Prior to Thursday's game with Binghamton, Alvarez said he was feeling good and healthy and that his thumb doesn't "bite me too much."

Alvarez said he wants to get his timing back so he can return to the Mets quickly.

So far this season, Alvarez is slashing .236/.288/.364 with one home run and eight RBI. But with the Mets struggling in the month of May, they could really use their catcher in the lineup.

"Hurts a lot," Alvarez said of the Mets' recent struggles. "My guys, we have a really hard time right now. We have to keep going, keep playing baseball and that’s it."

Alvarez said he's scheduled to play over the weekend after getting a day off on Friday. But he hopes to play a full nine-inning game before he returns to the majors.

