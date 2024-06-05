Francisco Alvarez catches combined no-hitter for High-A Brooklyn

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez was behind the plate for a combined no-hitter during Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and the Aberdeen IronBirds.

Dakota Hawkins started Tuesday's contest by pitching the first five innings, and was relieved by Joey Lancellotti (one inning) and Joshua Cornielly (three innings).

Alvarez was behind the plate for all nine innings, something the young catcher wanted to do before he returned to the majors.

Alvarez went 1-for-3 at the plate with a walk in his first rehab start with High-A Brooklyn. The 22-year-old catcher had started three previous games with Double-A Binghamton where he went 2-for-8 with a home run and a walk.

Hopes that Alvarez will rejoin the Mets this week were dashed when Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said he'll stay back to get regular at-bats while the team travels to London for a two-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend.

The Mets skipper did say that if everything goes well, he can return to the Mets next week.