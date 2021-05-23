Breaking news:

Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship, becomes oldest golfer to win a major.

Franchy Cordero showed off insane power on first Red Sox home run

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Cordero showed off insane power on first Red Sox home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bright spots were few and far between for the Boston Red Sox in their game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon.

One positive for the Red Sox was outfielder Franchy Cordero blasting a home run in the eighth inning. It was his first homer as a Red Sox player.

He absolutely crushed the ball, too, so much that it was the hardest hit ball by any Boston player in more than five years.

Tomase: Are the rallying Red Sox really this good?

Here's a replay of the blast and a few details on the power involved:

Cordero's home run wasn't enough to help the Red Sox mount a comeback in a 6-2 loss to the Phillies. 

The 26-year-old outfielder has mostly struggled at the plate this season. He's batting just .179 with one homer and nine RBI in 34 games. Perhaps this homer Sunday will spark an offensive resurgence for Cordero? The Red Sox could certainly use more production from the bottom of their lineup.

