Franchising CB Cameron Sutton would be costly for Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton had a breakout season in 2023. In his sixth season in the NFL and Sutton finally showed that he is capable of being the team’s No. 1 cornerback. Perhaps not a top-tier shutdown corner but as a pending free agent, he has to be a top priority for the Steelers.

This leaves the Steelers with a couple of options, assuming Pittsburgh isn’t planning to let their best cornerback walk in free agency. First off, Pittsburgh will work to get Sutton signed to an extension so he’s with the team long-term.

Or, if the two sides aren’t seeing eye to eye, Pittsburgh could slap the franchise tag o Sutton, pay him big for one season and continue to work on an extension. The NFL released the numbers for franchise tags and to tag Sutton for one season would cost the Steelers $18,140 million. Far too rich for a player of his caliber.

Let us know in the comments if you think the Steelers will be able to re-sign Sutton or if he walks in free agency.

