Franchise Tag window opens Tuesday, will Prescott be tagged again?

Another week of the NFL offseason has begun and another week of speculating about the future of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys seems to be ahead.

With the NFL franchise tag window opening Tuesday, the Cowboys can officially place the tag on Prescott for a second season. It has been highly expected Dallas will do so by the March 9 deadline, in hopes of coming to an agreement on a long-term deal that has eluded the two sides for the last two offseasons. NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport stated his belief, “The Cowboys do want to workout a long-term deal with Prescott before they have to tag him”.

From NFL Now: The franchise tag window opens tomorrow, and we break down the futures of #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, #Bucs WR Chris Godwin, and #Lions WR Kenny Golladay. pic.twitter.com/pQ9Awlc1zZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2021

A second franchise tag for the former fourth-round pick will cost the Cowboys $37.7 million this coming season. A third franchise tag in 2022 would cost Dallas nearly $54 million, surely more than the Cowboys would be able to afford.

For Prescott a second tag would make him only the second quarterback to be franchised twice, following Kirk Cousins’ 2016 and 2017 seasons for the Washington Football Team.

If Dallas is unable to come to terms with Prescott under a long term deal, the $37.7 million cap hit will surely hurt a team that needs every resource to try and improve after a 6-10 finish in 2020.

List