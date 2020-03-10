Franchise tag deadline pushed back to Monday

Plans change.

After initially saying they didn’t plan to alter the dates for league business because of delays in voting on the next collective bargaining agreement, the NFL has now adjusted its schedule.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deadline for franchise tags has been pushed back to Monday. PFT has confirmed that teams have until 11:59:59 a.m. ET Monday to use the franchise and/or transition tag on players it wants to keep out of the open market.

It’s a reasonable stance, with players voting on a new CBA which could change the rules for free agents. For instance, under the old labor rules, teams could use both the franchise and transition tags this year. That would come in handy for the Cowboys, who are trying to retain both quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. But if the CBA passes, that loophole wouldn’t be available to them.

The NFLPA’s voting window on the new CBA goes until Saturday.

The legal tampering period for free agents begins at noon Monday, and the new league year and free agency opens at 4 p.m. ET Wendesday.

