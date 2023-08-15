'This is his franchise': Social media reaction to Colts naming Anthony Richardson starting QB

What's the best way for a rookie quarterback (who was taken early in the NFL Draft) to learn? Get him on the field right away.

The Indianapolis Colts named No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson their starter for Week 1 over Gardner Minshew.

Richardson's college experience totaled 13 games at Florida, but he has been gaining more work with the Colts' No. 1 offense during training camp. They will scrimmage the Chicago Bears on Wednesday and Thursday before their Saturday night preseason meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here's the social media reaction from the Colts' move.

Anthony Richardson on becoming the #Colts starting quarterback:



“As of right now, I think I’m ready. But who am I to say if I’m ready or not?” — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 15, 2023

Gardner Minshew on Anthony Richardson being named the starting QB:



“This is his franchise. There’s a reason they picked him where they did. He’s going to be special.” — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 15, 2023

One NFC GM in my pre-draft scouting report on #Colts new starting QB Anthony Richardson: “Upside’s crazy. But I think you’ve got to use him right away. If you’re paying somebody that kind of money, especially a dude that has (abilities) like that, let’s get him on the field.” pic.twitter.com/1Mb3Yq8mNX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 15, 2023

This is important to do right now. He needs all the reps. A QB competition takes too many away. https://t.co/6uj9ZmcZIC — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) August 15, 2023

In today's NFL, it's foolish to use a pick that high (No. 4) on a quarterback and not play him right away. If you don't think he's ready to play right away, you need to draft someone who is. https://t.co/oLa4Dr6D5I — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 15, 2023

The right decision... and probably the decision all along. https://t.co/fupQM4VMtx — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) August 15, 2023

Steichen has named Anthony Richardson as the starting quarterback for this season. Ride or die. — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) August 15, 2023

How fun is it going to be to bet Colts + money in the opener?



Home divisional dog W1 and a wildcard QB? Shane will have some fun plays dialed up for Anthony Richardson https://t.co/ljf82G8zut — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) August 15, 2023

Points for Shane Steichen! Naming Richardson starter only choice. Right timing! #Colts — Kent Sterling (@KentSterling) August 15, 2023

No. 1 pick Bryce Young has won Carolina’s starting QB job.



No. 2 pick CJ Stroud is expected to start his second straight preseason game and appears in line to be the opening-day starter.



No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson has won the Colts’ starting QB job.



A rush to the rookies. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts name Anthony Richardson starting quarterback: Social media reacts