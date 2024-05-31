Francesco Totti weighs in on Roma’s 23/24 season, grades Lukaku and Dybala

Roma legend Francesco Totti weighed in on the Giallorossi’s turbulent 23/24 season.

The legendary club captain was recently asked about his beloved side’s campaign that recently came to an end.

In a year that saw Jose Mourinho be replaced by Totti’s close friend and former teammate, Daniele De Rossi, the Capitano remains hopeful for the future.

While speaking to TV Play, Totti spoke about De Rossi’s trajectory as Roma’s head coach.

“De Rossi has been doing well,” said Totti.

“Also because when you enter the mid-season, it’s never easy. But he was good at changing course,” he added.

“He didn’t get what we all hoped for which is Champions League football. But in the end he had a good start to his tenure.”

“It’s been a positive season for Lukaku and Dybala,” he continued.

“Even if we Roma fans hoped to be able to get to the end and get to another Europa League final.”

He concluded with, “But we remain positive, and already think about next season.”