Francesco Totti labels De Rossi “the right man” for Roma

Legendary Roma captain Francesco Totti spoke highly of his long-time teammate and good friend Daniele De Rossi.

In an interview with Sportmediaset, Totti was asked about the impact De Rossi has had on Roma since his return as a head coach.

Totti – who played the majority of his career alongside De Rossi – spoke in favor of his friend’s capabilities as a coach and urged the Giallorossi club to support him on and off the pitch.

“De Rossi is showing he is the right man for Roma,” said Totti. “He’s doing very well.”

“I hope he can get off to a good start next season and that the club support him all the way,” Totti continued.

Then, the legendary number 10 said of ex-Roma manager Luciano Spalletti, “The relationship has always been splendid, let’s say there was a moment of confusion between the two of us. We are both adults, we have put things behind us.”