Francesco Farioli wants to reunite with OGC Nice’s Pablo Rosario

According to a report from L’Équipe, Ajax Amsterdam are preparing a swoop for OGC Nice’s Pablo Rosario (27), a player with whom new manager Francesco Farioli worked last season.

Farioli spent just one season at Nice. He arrived as an unknown quantity but after leading the club back to Europe, finishing fifth in Ligue 1, he attracted the interest of Eredivisie giants Ajax. Just one year later, Farioli swiftly departed, and one player may follow him.

L’Equipe understands that he is interested in bringing Rosario with him to the Dutch capital. The versatile Dutch midfielder wants to leave Le Gym this summer and a return to his homeland could be a tempting proposition. However, Ajax will have to stump up a notable fee for Rosario, who has proven a useful and reliable rotation option at the Allianz Riviera in recent months. His contract with the Ligue 1 club runs until the summer of 2026.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle