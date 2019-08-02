Frances Tiafoe thought he won an incredible rally at the Citi Open, turns back to opponent’s return

Always, always, always finish the point. That is a lesson that Frances Tiafoe learned the hard way in this year's Citi Open.

Toward the end of a long rally playing against world No. 9 Daniil Medvedev, Tiafoe began to seize control of a point. As the Maryland native fully extended to retrieve a cross-court pass from Medvedev, Tiafoe ran into the corner with slight jubilation and to ask for his towel. His reach was an incredible get in one of the more impressive rallies of the point.

Too bad Medvedev recovered and then sent a return down the center of the court with Tiafoe standing stuck watching off the court.

It was a laughable blunder similar to Nick Young's famous basketball gaff, celebrating a missed shot.

Losing the point would not matter for Tiafoe, world No. 40, who would end up getting a crucial break of serve. Ultimately, Tiafoe would fall in the match losing in his local tournament at Rock Creek Park in Washington D.C. The Russian on the opposite end would win the next two games and take the match 6-2, 7-5.

Medvedev advances to play the No. 6 seed in the tournament Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals.

Tiafoe exits the Citi Open in the Round of 16 for the second straight year. This marks the fourth season that the 21-year-old has played in the main draw of the event and in that time has put together a 2-4 record.

The next tournament to see Tiafoe in Montreal for the Rogers Cup as he continues to prepare for the U.S. Open.

