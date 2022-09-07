Frances Tiafoe rolls over Andrey Rublev to reach US Open semi-finals

Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

Andrey Rublev and Frances Tiafoe first stared each other down as rivals on the courts of Flushing Meadows in 2014. They were both 15 years old then, Tiafoe born three months later in January 1998, and as two of the most hyped youngsters of their time they knew each other well. They battled to the death in a fierce contest in the quarterfinals of the US Open juniors, with Tiafoe toppling the top seed in a tight three-setter. Afterwards, they saluted each other in a warm embrace.

While Rublev rose swiftly towards the top of the game as they transitioned to the professional tour, Tiafoe’s path has been far less clear. His progress has at times been arrested by inconsistency, lapses of concentration on-court and so many tight, brutal losses. But finally, on the very biggest court of those same grounds, Tiafoe made his move to the top of the sport in his own time.

Related: Frances Tiafoe’s incredible US Open ride comes after journey like no other

“Man, this is wild, this is crazy,” said Tiafoe on-court. “Had the biggest win of my life [two days] ago and came out and got another big win. Andrey’s a hell of a player, but to back it up is huge. That’s huge growth. It’s tough to turn the page, but I did and now I’m in the semis.”

He embraced this enormous opportunity with a faultless display of attacking tennis, serving tremendously and constantly moving forward. In the process, Tiafoe completely outplayed Rublev, the ninth seed, in all of the decisive moments to reach the US Open semi-final in front of a rowdy home crowd, winning 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4 without losing serve. He will face the winner of the final quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Tiafoe, the 22nd seed in New York, had arrived in the fourth round of US Open to widespread praise for the feat of reaching the second week three years in a row. But he did not know how to feel about the plaudits; he wanted much more than just a fourth-round finish. Despite the tough task before him, the 22-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, he pulled off the best win of his career on Monday. Afterwards, he made it clear that he was not finished.

Story continues

Both players arrived on Arthur Ashe Stadium playing extremely sharp tennis, serving well and calmly navigating their service games. Under scoreboard pressure, Tiafoe played a poor service game at 5-6 and faced a set point on his serve. Tiafoe landed a first serve and he laid into an inside-out forehand without a moment of hesitation, then he held for a first set tiebreak.

Tiafoe rose to the pressure with ease, playing a brilliant opening tiebreak. He served spectacularly, battering his forehand throughout and skilfully executing difficult volleys at the net. On the penultimate point of the tiebreak, Tiafoe let a defensive lob from Rublev go, which unexpectedly landed in. He calmly returned to the baseline at 6-3 and slammed down an ace out wide.

By the second set, Tiafoe had ascended to another level on his serve. He won 100% of his first-serve points heading into the tiebreak, then he played the tiebreak of his life, opening with a sweet forehand drop volley and then bulldozing through it with brutal serving, slamming down aces and service winners alike. As he slotted a winning backhand return to take the set, Tiafoe skipped to his seat while asking the crowd for more.

After over two hours of play, the gradual pressure Tiafoe imposed on Rublev finally told. At 3-3, Tiafoe forced a break point and then he slipped into the net, calmly executing a winning forehand drop volley. As Tiafoe celebrated by standing still, nodding as he looked around at his adoring crowd, Rublev covered his face with a towel and cried as the opportunity of his life slipped away. Despite a tough, nervy penultimate service game, Tiafoe served out the win to love with his 18th ace.

“I always find a way somehow on his court,” he said. “I always find a way. Let’s enjoy this one – we’ve got two more, guys. We’ve got two more.”

Of the six male players remaining on Wednesday, in one of the most open men’s grand slam tournaments in recent memory, five of them have been ranked inside of the top 10 during their careers, with all of them waiting for such an opportunity. Tiafoe was the odd one out, having reached his career high ranking of just 24 a month ago. But his status only makes him more dangerous, affording him a level of freedom that others like Rublev may not have.

“I still feel no pressure,” said Tiafoe on Monday. “I still feel like I’m not supposed to do anything. I’m just here to play great tennis and enjoy it. I’m having fun out there, as you can see.”

From his formative years playing tennis in Maryland, College Park alongside his twin brother and Sierra Leonean family, Tiafoe has always had the raw ingredients to achieve something great. He is an incredible athlete with an effective serve, and with a chaotic, all-court attacking style that has become increasingly clear in his mind. But at times his forehand would let him down, he was not organised enough behind the scenes and he struggled to close out his many great performances on big stages.

His progress has been gradual and perhaps not as quick as he would have liked, but it has been steady and clear for some time. A self-described goofy kid with a smile always on his face away from the courts, at times it seemed like he was still learning how to play with a killer instinct. Now he does.