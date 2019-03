Siena (Italy) (AFP) - France's Julian Alaphilippe of the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team won the Strade Bianche one-day cycling race over 184km through Tuscany on Saturday.

Alaphilippe won the race on his debut ahead of Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) on Siena's Piazza del Campo, with Belgian Wout Van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) finishing third.