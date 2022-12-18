Kylian Mbappe - France World Cup 2022 squad list, results history and final team news - Michael Regan/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe snatched the Golden Boot, but not the World Cup, from Lionel Messi's grasp with a dramatic hat-trick as Argentina edged out France to lift the trophy.

The Argentinian superstar went one ahead of his Paris St Germain team-mate when he opened the scoring in the final with his sixth goal of the tournament with a penalty before Angel Di Maria struck, only for Mbappe to match his feat from the spot and then level with his seventh.

Messi's extra-time effort looked to have won both the game and the Golden Boot, but the Frenchman's second penalty completed his treble, squared the game once again and took his tally to eight, handing him the prize compatriot Just Fontaine won in Sweden in 1958, despite the heart-breaking shootout defeat which followed.

France World Cup 2022 squad

France announced their 26-man squad on November 9, and named five Premier League starters: William Saliba, who has contributed to Arsenal's dazzling form this season, Raphael Varane, Alphonse Areola, Ibrahima Konate and captain Hugo Lloris.

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris St-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamencano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kinglsey Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marcus Thuram, (Borussia Monchengladbach)

What is France’s World Cup record?

France are defending champions, having beaten Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 final at the end of a near faultless run, including victories over Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium.

Story continues

That was their second World Cup victory following the Zinedine Zidane-inspired triumph, when he scored twice in a 3-0 battering of Brazil in the 1998 final.

However, it was arguably the great midfielder’s head-first assault on Marco Materazzi and subsequent sending off that cost his side in the 2006 final, which Italy went on to win on penalties.

Zinedine Zidane toppled Marco Materazzi with a now-infamous headbutt - Reuters/Peter Schols

France boast some of the most talented players in the world and possess a particularly fearsome attack. They should ease through their group yet, while it would be unwise to rule them out of winning it again, France have a history of implosion on the international stage. Additionally, no team has managed back-to-back world titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Argentina | Australia | Belgium | Brazil | Cameroon | Canada | Costa Rica | Croatia | Denmark | Ecuador | England | France | Germany | Ghana | Iran | Japan | Mexico | Morocco | Netherlands | Poland | Portugal | Qatar | Saudi Arabia | Senegal | Serbia | South Korea | Spain | Switzerland | Tunisia | Uruguay | USA | Wales