France without Mbappe draw 0-0 with Netherlands at Euros

France's Adrien Rabiot (R) and Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Netherlands and France at Leipzig Stadium. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Wasteful France played to the first goalless draw at Euro 2024 in the absence of captain Kylian Mbappe against the Netherlands.

The teams had also met in qualifying, with France winning 4-0 and 2-1 and four of the six goals coming from Mbappe.

He was a unused substitute after breaking his nose in the first match against Austria, and could watch on as Adrien Rabiot inexplicably passed to Antoine Griezmann instead of shooting himself, Griezmann narrowly aimed wide, and Marcus Thuram and Ousmane Dembele missing the target.

The French remain without a goal of their own after two matches as the win over Austrian came from an own goal by Maximilian Wöber.

The Dutch had an early chance from Jeremie Frimpong and found the net against the run of play in the 69th from Xavi Simons in his RB Leipzig home stadium, but the goal was nullified after a lengthy review because Denzel Dumfries in an offside position was ruled to have interfered with goalkeeper Mike Maignon.

The Dutch and France have four points each to lead from Austria, who are on three after beating Poland 3-1, who on zero are eliminated due to the draw in the other game. The final matches on Tuesday are Netherlands v Austria and France v Poland.

Referee Anthony Taylor talks to France's Antoine Griezmann (L) after a supposed goal by Xavi Simons of the Netherlands (R) was disallowed during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Netherlands and France at Leipzig Stadium. Robert Michael/dpa

France's Antoine Griezmann (R) and Virgil Van Dijk of the Netherlands battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Netherlands and France at Leipzig Stadium. Jan Woitas/dpa

France's Dayot Upamecano (L) and Xavi of the Netherlands battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Netherlands and France at Leipzig Stadium. Robert Michael/dpa