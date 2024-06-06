FRANCE GO WELL, FOUR ROSSONERI CROWNED U17 EURO CHAMPS

Four Rossoneri were in pre-tournament friendly action yesterday, Wednesday 5 June, ahead of EURO 2024. But today, we have to start with Italy's historic triumph in the U17 Euros and a victorious squad with a large Rossoneri contingent. Italy won their first-ever European title in this age group with a 3-0 victory over Portugal in the final. They did so with three AC Milan Primavera boys on from the start: Emanuele Sala, Mattia Liberali and Francesco Camarda, who bagged a brilliant brace and was named player of the tournament. Alessandro Longoni was also in Cyprus but missed the last two rounds due to a concussion sustained in the quarter-final against England.

Yesterday evening, France played their first friendly in preparation for the Euros. Deschamps' men beat Luxembourg 3-0 in Metz, with three Rossoneri players getting minutes. Mike Maignan and Theo Hernández started (with the full-back coming off for Clauss, the scorer of Les Bleus' second goal, at the break), while Olivier Giroud was brought on for Griezmann in the 81st minute. Denmark also tasted victory, with Simon Kjær an unused substitute in a 2-1 win over Sweden in Copenhagen.





The AC Milan WhatsApp channel is available: follow us!