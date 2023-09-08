France vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest build-up to Rugby World Cup 2023 opener in Paris

The Stade de France prepares to raise the curtain on the Rugby World Cup (EPA)

The 2023 Rugby World Cup gets underway tonight with a mouth-watering contest between hosts France and three-time champions New Zealand in Paris.

The All Blacks won the Rugby Championship in July to position themselves as the tournament favourites, but a subsequent thrashing by reigning world champions South Africa, as well as injuries to key personnel, has seen question marks raised over whether Ian Foster’s team can claim the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time in four attempts. New Zealand have never lost a World Cup pool game, but assignments don’t get much tougher than France on home soil.

The French may have come up short of Six Nations grand slam winners Ireland in the spring, but they begin the World Cup full of confidence following a dominant warm-up win over Australia, and they will have vocal home support in the Stade de France this evening. They also have the luxury of the best scrum-half in the world conducting proceedings in the great Antoine Dupont.

Follow all the latest from France vs New Zealand below:

The 2023 Rugby World Cup begins with a showdown in Paris tonight

Match set to kick-off at 8.15pm BST at the Stade de France

18:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here is how the two teams will line-up tonight in Paris:

France XV: Reda Wardi, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament; Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt; Antoine Dupont (capt.), Matthieu Jalibert; Gabin Villiere, Yoram Moefana, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent; Maxime Lucu, Arthur Vincent, Melvyn Jaminet.

New Zealand XV: Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala; Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Dalton Papali’i, Sam Cane (capt.), Ardie Savea; Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga; Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan; Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson; Finlay Christie, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane with head coach Ian Foster (Getty Images)

18:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here’s how to watch the match this evening, other than right here with me of course.

The game is due to kick off at 8.15pm BST tonight and viewers in the UK can watch the curtain-raiser on ITV 1, with coverage on the channel starting from 6.45pm.

18:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

The man charged with delivering France first ever World Cup is their magical scrum-half, Antoine Dupont. Here’s our writer Luke Baker on the man at the heart of the French bid for glory:

The more of France you watch, the more you realise – this is Antoine Dupont’s world and we’re all just living in it.

Dupont has a skillset that is unique among not only scrum halves but all rugby players. The vision and distribution that any world-class No 9 has is married with a sniping acceleration and fleetness of foot up there with the best wingers in the world.

A low centre of gravity gives him the strength of a bowling ball skittling defenders and means he is seemingly impervious to the disruptive influence of opposition flankers lurking around the ruck.

His partnership for club and country with now-injured fly half Romain Ntamack is telepathic and he directs the French attack with the grace and confidence of an orchestra conductor. Simply put, and with apologies to reigning World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year Josh van der Flier, Dupont is the best player in the world.

If Les Bleus are to finally get over the line and lift the Rugby World Cup for the first time, having been runners-up on three occasions, their talismanic No 9 will have to deliver the goods. And make no mistake, that is the expectation.

Read the full piece:

18:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

The ‘Ka Mate’ haka has been associated with New Zealand rugby since the 1888 when an unofficial “Natives” team made up of Maori toured Britain. The practice has since been adopted by sporting teams of all types and is often also performed at funerals, weddings and other major events.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said how France reacted was entirely a matter for the French.

“Historically they have some sometimes and not other times and we’re at peace with that,” he told reporters on the eve of the match. “We’re happy for the opposition to respond however they want to the haka. For us, it’s a special part of our legacy, of who we are as a team and how we connect to each other and to the past.

“One thing I do know is that they’ll respect that, because they’ve got a history of respecting the haka. The fact they may respond in different ways ... is not seen by us as a lack of respect.”

The Haka will be a source of intrigue in Paris tonight (Getty Images)

18:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

One of the most eagerly awaited moments in the World Cup opener between New Zealand and France on Friday might come before kickoff at Stade de France when the All Blacks perform the haka.

All eyes will be on how the tournament hosts react to the traditional Maori challenge, especially given the French have provided two of the most memorable responses at previous World Cups.

The first came ahead of the 2007 quarter-final in Cardiff when the French, led by the fearsome brooding figure of Sebastien Chabal, linked arms and stood inches away from the All Blacks as they performed the ritual.

That set the tone for France’s stunning 20-18 upset of the runaway tournament favourites.

The second came before the 2011 final when the French lined up in a chevron formation behind skipper Thierry Dusautoir before linking arms and advancing just across the halfway line to confront the thigh-slapping New Zealanders.

The All Blacks, again unbackable favourites, went on to win a second World Cup with a 8-7 win at Eden Park that night but only after they had withstood immense French pressure in the final quarter of the match.

The French were fined $3,000 by World Rugby for crossing the halfway line.

France face the Haka ahead of their 2007 Rugby World Cup quarter-final with New Zealand (Getty Images)

France and New Zealand fans arrive for Rugby World Cup opening match

18:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

You can watch live as France and New Zealand fans arrive ahead of the Rugby World Cup openerh at the Stade de France, if that’s your thing:

France vs New Zealand: Water breaks permitted amid heatwave

18:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

It could be very hot tonight – the temperature in Paris is 34C right now and it not expected to drop dramatically before kick-off in a couple of hours.

So it’s good news that players grappling with the baking heat at the Rugby World Cup will be able to refresh themselves during extra water breaks midway through each half, World Rugby said on Friday.

Teams have been told that referees will be able to call the breaks at a natural pause in play during each half.

The heat is expected to persist through the weekend and across the country, exerting a gruelling toll even despite the 9pm kick-offs scheduled for many of the games. Temperatures of around 32C are expected in Bordeaux on Sunday, where Wales face Fiji in the pool C opener.

World Rugby said the measure has been used before and is within the tournament rules.

Bastien Chalureau: France’s controversial lock at the heart of World Cup storm

18:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

Just days before the big launch of the tournament, the national team was dragged into a racism scandal.

Lock Bastien Chalureau denied accusations he is racist during an emotional press conference following his controversial call-up for the World Cup, with the player appealing against a suspended six-month prison sentence for a racially motivated attack in 2020.

Here’s more on a man in the spotlight:

France vs New Zealand – Rugby World Cup LIVE

18:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here we go, then!

After all the talk, all the build-up and all the anticipation, the 2023 Rugby World Cup is almost upon us, and what a way to get going: hosts France take on three-time champions New Zealand in front of 80,000 delirious fans at the Stade de France. We’ve got just two more hours of talk, build-up and ancitipation before kick-off...

16:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

