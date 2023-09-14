Is France vs Uruguay on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

Uruguay begin their Rugby World Cup campaign with a tough opening meeting with hosts France.

Fabien Galthie’s side, among the favourites for the tournament, produced a solid first showing against New Zealand at a febrile Stade de France to put them in pole position to top Pool A.

Galthie has elected to rest most of his regular starters for this fixture, with a short turnaround from that curtain-raiser and Uruguay unlikely to provide an 80-minute challenge.

But Esteban Meneses has plenty of quality in his squad, and Los Teros produced a real shock by beating Fiji in one of the games of the tournament four years ago.

When is France vs Uruguay?

France vs Uruguay is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 14 September at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

Team news

France have received a major fitness boost with Anthony Jelonch able to return after tearing his ACL earlier in the year. Jelonch captains a new-look side from No 8, with lock Cameron Woki, centre Yoram Moefana and wing Gabin Villiere the only three players to retain their starting spots from the win over New Zealand. Cyril Baille and Jonathan Danty remain absent due to injury, and are the only two members of Fabien Galthie’s 33-man squad yet to feature in a matchday 23.

Scrum half Santiago Arata starts for Uruguay having been a doubt for the tournament with a hand injury, with the Castres playmaker a star of Esteban Meneses’s side. Andres Vilaseca captains Los Teros eight years after older brother Santiago led them at the 2015 tournament, while the centre is one of 11 survivors of the 2019 World Cup picked to start.

Line-ups

France XV: Jean-Baptiste Gros, Pierre Bourgarit, Dorian Aldegheri; Cameron Woki, Romain Taofifenua; Paul Boudehent, Sekou Macalou, Anthony Jelonch (capt.); Maxime Lucu, Antoine Hastoy; Gabin Villiere, Yoram Moefana, Arthur Vincent, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Melvyn Jaminet.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Bastien Chalureau, Thibaud Flament, Francois Cros; Baptiste Couilloud, Thomas Ramos.

Uruguay XV: Mateo Sanguinetti, Guillermo Pujadas, Ignacio Peculo; Felipe Aliaga, Manuel Leindekar; Manuel Ardao, Santiago Civetta, Manuel Diana; Santiago Arata, Felipe Etcheverry; Nicolas Freitas, Andres Vilaseca (capt.), Tomas Inciarte, Bautista Basso; Baltazar Amaya.

Replacements: Facundo Gattas, Matias Benitez, Reinaldo Piussi, Ignacio Dotti, Lucas Binachi, Carlos Deus; Agustin Ormaechea, Felipe Berchesi.

Odds

France win 1/750

Draw 100/1

Uruguay win 50/1

Prediction

Uruguay have a mobile side capable of giving the French defence the odd fright, but the hosts should take a comfortable victory. France 55-12 Uruguay.