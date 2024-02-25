France vs Italy LIVE! Six Nations 2024 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

France vs Italy LIVE!

Round three of the Six Nations finishes in Lille this afternoon. Les Bleus continue their tour of the country as renovation work continues on the Stade de France ahead of this summer’s Paris Olympic Games, hoping for better luck at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy after being brushed aside by double Grand Slam-chasing Ireland in Marseille on opening night.

Fabien Galthie’s side bounced back from that galling loss with a pulsating four-point victory at Murrayfield a fortnight ago, but one that came with a huge slice of luck as Scotland were controversially denied a last-gasp winning try. Though not firing on all cylinders without inspirational captain Antoine Dupont, who recently made his rugby sevens debut in Vancouver, France are still overwhelming favourites to put Italy to the sword today.

The Azzurri performed well in a narrow home defeat by England in their first match under new head coach Gonzalo Quesada, but were shut out by formidable Ireland in Dublin in round two. Follow France vs Italy at the Six Nations live below!

France vs Italy latest news

TRY! Ollivon scores early for France

How to watch: ITV

France lineup as Tuilagi handed first start

Italy lineup as Quesada makes six changes

Prediction: France to claim emphatic win

France 10-0 Italy

15:44 , George Flood

36 mins: France attack with another penalty advantage and there’s a lovely step from Tuilagi!

They are eventually held up as Italy’s defence stand firm, but we come back for the penalty and France kick to touch for a lineout five metres out.

Jalibert is not going to continue here and he’s helped off the pitch in some discomfort.

France only have two backs on the bench in Moefana and scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec.

On comes Moefana.

France 10-0 Italy

15:41 , George Flood

35 mins: That looked very nasty at first for Jalibert, who receives treatment but is quickly back on his feet and wants to run it off.

Yoram Moefana was preparing to come on, but it looks like Jalibert will stay on for now.

Another France attack coming...

France 10-0 Italy

15:40 , George Flood

33 mins: Italian captain Lamaro is whistled for the breakdown infringement and Jalibert kicks for France’s latest lineout in the Italy 22.

They safely claim their own lineout ball, but again the execution in the 22 is lacking as it goes loose and Italy recover to clear.

Jalibert is down for France, clutching his knee in a lot of pain. This does not look good for the fly-half.

France already without Romain Ntamack of course.

France 10-0 Italy

15:38 , George Flood

31 mins: Fast and furious stuff again as Italy look to mount a rare attack but are quickly back on the defensive inside their own 22, maybe getting away with a risky forward-looking pass before the ball is punted clear.

France go through the hands in response and Penaud miscues a chip down the right flank that goes into touch.

Italy are repeatedly opting for short lineouts here, no doubt eager to avoid being dragged into a physical battle with France’s enormous pack on the floor.

France 10-0 Italy

15:34 , George Flood

29 mins: It’s an initially good show from Italy at the latest scrum, but again they lose it deep inside the 22 as I think Favretto is stripped.

France then pile on more pressure towards the try line, going through double-digit phases and another loose ball scooped up by the hosts.

But again France can’t get it done after being gifted the opportunity deep in the Italian 22, Jalibert knocking on to give Italy the put-in at another defensive scrum.

France 10-0 Italy

15:30 , George Flood

26 mins: Extremely high-risk stuff from Italy as Ioane tries to run it out and Brex takes an age to get his kick away and it’s blocked.

France take over possession again deep inside the 22, but a pass intended out left for Lebel is deflected.

It’s fast, furious and hectic stuff at the moment, but that was almost so costly from the Azzurri.

They now have a critical scrum with the put-in five metres out from their own try line.

France 10-0 Italy

15:28 , George Flood

25 mins: Credit to Italy, that is a serious defensive set as they refuse to allow themselves to be bullied in close.

Lucu finally opens things up and there’s numbers and space out right, but Jalibert tries an ill-advised chip that was never really on and the ball sails out of play on the far side.

France 10-0 Italy

15:26 , George Flood

22 mins: The huge French ball carriers are queuing up for a shot at barrelling towards the line as they maintain a furious tempo and bring wave after wave of attack deep inside that Italy 22.

It’s solid, energy-sapping defence from Italy as they make their tackles, but France were playing with another penalty advantage there and they choose to utilise their power at scrum time once more.

France 10-0 Italy

15:24 , George Flood

Charles Ollivon scores the first try of the day for France.

And it surely won’t be the last, with Italy seriously wilting under the sheer French power here.

Les Bleus with another penalty at the scrum to set up their latest attacking platform deep inside the Italian 22.

Captain Ollivon gets the scoring started in Lille 💪



Did the officials get the call right? 🤔#GuinnessSixNations | #FRAvITA pic.twitter.com/nrk7Gduzvo — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 25, 2024

France 10-0 Italy

15:21 , George Flood

17 mins: No, they can’t.

Italy surge through the middle after the lineout but the huge figure of France centre Danty immediately steals the ball on the deck for another key turnover.

France 10-0 Italy

15:20 , George Flood

16 mins: Better from Italy there with a pacy attack and some nifty offloads that have the French defence scrambling.

They have a penalty that Garbisi knocks into touch deep inside the France 22.

Can they make the most of this opportunity?

PENALTY! France 10-0 Italy | Thomas Ramos 15'

15:18 , George Flood

15 mins: The early French lead grows after some monster physicality from a huge French pack, led by full debutant Tuilagi.

No mistake from full-back Ramos from the tee.

France 7-0 Italy

15:17 , George Flood

11 mins: Italy try to mount a quick fightback and arrow a dangerous kick in behind that ends up going dead.

But here come France again turning defence into attack in the blink of an eye through Jalibert’s break.

They are up into the 22 so fast and look to recycle the ball right to left, but a long pass out towards hooker Mauvaka is undersold and the opportunity is lost.

TRY! France 7-0 Italy | Charles Ollivon 7'

15:10 , George Flood

7 mins: France strike early through the stand-in skipper!

Italy are in trouble as the French attack quickly following the scrum, with Garbisi doing well to bring down opposite number Jalibert.

But Boudehent picks and goes to punch a hole in the Italian defence.

France are in close and Ollivon looks to juggle the ball somewhat off Italy captain Lamaro on the deck.

Suspicions of a knock-on but the on-field decision is try and it’s upheld after a look by the TMO.

Ramos adds the conversion right in front of the posts.

(AFP via Getty Images)

France 0-0 Italy

15:08 , George Flood

6 mins: France’s rolling maul following the lineout does some damage before the hosts attack with ball in hand and Jalibert bobbles through a kick that goes out of play.

France 0-0 Italy

15:05 , George Flood

4 mins: The momentum is quickly halted though as they struggle to get quick ball from the ruck and Cros gets over it quickly to win a pressure-relieving breakdown penalty that is boomed into touch at halfway.

A strong first defensive set from the French, much to the delight of this raucous home crowd.

France 0-0 Italy

15:04 , George Flood

3 mins: A positive start this from Italy as they get an early penalty for not releasing and safely claim the first lineout of the afternoon.

They are carrying hard into contact and picking up some early momentum.

France vs Italy

15:02 , George Flood

France kick to get us underway, with smoke from the pre-match pyrotechnics still hanging thick in the air under the closed roof.

France vs Italy

15:01 , George Flood

English referee Christophe Ridley is taking charge of a Six Nations game for the first time this afternoon.

France are in blue today, with Italy in white.

France vs Italy

15:00 , George Flood

Spine-tingling stuff - two of the very best national anthems in the game.

The atmosphere in Lille is absolutely incredible, it must be said.

France vs Italy

14:56 , George Flood

Here come the teams to an explosion of noise and colour under the closed roof at the brilliant Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

France loosehead Cyril Baille comes out first to mark his 50th international cap.

Time for the national anthems...

Ross Vintcent: From Domino's delivery boy to Test-match starter

14:52 , George Flood

Exeter’s Ross Vintcent makes his first Italy start today at No8.

The Johannesburg-born back-rower, 21, is studying for an economics degree at the University of Exeter and has also been a pizza delivery boy for Domino’s.

“I haven’t had a shift in the last six weeks because it’s been really busy - and I’ve had exams, too,” Vintcent recently told The Telegraph.

“But I am still technically employed by them and I have actually been thinking this week, ‘What am I going to do now?’

“I would love to keep going at it but the university work is starting to pick up, too. I might have to hand in my resignation… which I would hate.”

(Getty Images)

Antoine Dupont shines on rugby sevens debut in Vancouver

14:38 , George Flood

No Antoine Dupont today of course for France or indeed throughout this Six Nations as arguably the world’s best player prepares to fulfil a personal dream by playing rugby sevens for his country at their home Olympics in Paris this summer.

The superstar scrum-half actually made his sevens bow in Vancouver this weekend, guiding France to the semi-finals of the HSBC SVNS tournament.

Dupont scored the winning try in a tense 12-5 win over Ireland that set up a last-four showdown with New Zealand.

(Getty Images)

France vs Italy

14:25 , George Flood

France’s defence coach Shaun Edwards offers his pre-match thoughts to ITV, including the “simple job” expected of full debutant Posolo Tuilagi, the closed roof at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy and some new-found momentum...

🗣️ "We have a roof here now!"



Shaun Edwards speaks to @topsy_ojo ahead of France's #GuinnessSixNations clash against Italy 🍿



Catch the action live on ITV1 from 2:15pm! pic.twitter.com/YUof67I2Px — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 25, 2024

Galthie defends France performance in controversial Murrayfield clash

14:14 , George Flood

Fabien Galthie was irked by the coverage and criticism of his side’s narrow 20-16 win over Scotland at Murrayfield a fortnight ago, in which Sam Skinner was controversially denied a last-gasp winning try.

It was not a vintage performance from Les Bleus, but their head coach insisted it was a critical step on their journey as he demands improvements in the weeks ahead.

"If it is not understood by part of the population, we understand it," Galthie said this week.

"When you compete in the Six Nations, it’s like a 400m (race), you start by sprinting and you have to accelerate at each turn.

"There is no one more demanding than us. We are very specific in our analysis. We want to play better and specifically defend better.

"Playing better also means without the ball, we need to be more disciplined. We must first be strong on the basics: solidarity, commitment and courage."

(PA)

Gonzalo Quesada: We want to show the best version of Italy

13:54 , George Flood

Following a woeful end to the Kieran Crowley era at the World Cup, there have been signs of early growth from Italy under former Argentina fly-half Gonzalo Quesada, who played for Stade Francais, Pau and Toulon and has spent the majority of his coaching career so far in France.

The Azzurri were very impressive in the first half against England on opening weekend and even led at the break at the Stadio Olimpico, only to fall off thereafter and then hit back at the end to secure their narrowest-ever losing margin against the Red Rose men.

They even had moments against imperious Ireland, where they made things scrappy and competitive before being shut out 36-0 by the green machine in the end.

"Every game is a new opportunity to continue on the path of growth,” Quesada said this week.

“We know how the last match went and it was useful to work on certain areas of the game.

"We want to show the best version of ourselves.

“We have heart, character and determination.

“All these characteristics must be put on the field against a team that is tactically and physically strong."

(Getty Images)

Italy star Menoncello reflects on 'amazing' debut try against France

13:36 , George Flood

Tommaso Menoncello is the rare example of an Italy player who can hold fond recent memories of facing France.

Two years ago, the exciting Benetton centre became the youngest try-scorer in Six Nations history aged 19 with his first touch on his senior international debut in Paris, dotting down Paolo Garbisi’s cross-field kick.

In doing so he overtook the record set by Wales’ Keith Jarrett against England that had stood for some 55 years.

Though Italy lost that error-strewn game 37-10 in wet conditions at the Stade de France, it is still a moment that Menoncello evidently treasures.

“I found out [I was picked] the day he [former Italy head coach Kieran Crowley] announced the team,” Menoncello told the official Six Nations website this week.

“He hadn’t said anything before then. It was such a great feeling to find that out.

“I pretty much remember all of [the try] as I’ve seen it so many times.

“I was just so excited to get the ball down in the in-goal area, but then it went to the TMO, and I was so worried that they would rule it out, but I had managed to stay infield. It was amazing.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

France vs Italy head to head record

13:19 , George Flood

Italy will not want reminding of their last meeting with France, having been smashed 60-7 by the World Cup hosts back in October during a dreadful pool stage campaign in which they also shipped 96 points to New Zealand.

The Azzurri have beaten Les Bleus just twice in the Six Nations era so far, with both of those wins coming at home in Rome in 2011 and 2013. They have now lost 14 in a row.

Their sole victory away in France came in Grenoble in the FIRA Trophy all the way back in March 1997.

And few give them a chance of ending that run in Lille this afternoon.

(Getty Images)

France vs Italy prediction

13:03 , George Flood

We certainly haven’t seen vintage France in this Six Nations so far, with that heavy loss to Ireland followed by a very fortunate win over Scotland.

A home tie against Italy should offer them the chance to produce a far more comfortable victory ahead of their trip to Cardiff and a Super Saturday showdown with England in Lyon.

Italy were much improved for the most part against England and made things scrappy at times against Ireland, but it would be a huge shock to see them in contention for what would be a first win in France for some 27 years this weekend.

They might be able to keep things close and competitive in the early going, but expect France to quickly pull away and run up the scoreboard in style.

France to win, by 20 points.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Italy lineup with six changes from Ireland shutout

13:01 , George Flood

Italy make six changes from the side shut out in Dublin a fortnight ago, with Ross Vintcent and Riccardo Favretto both earning their first international starts in the back row.

Injured tighthead prop Pietro Ceccarelli is replaced by Giosue Zilocchi and Giacomo Nicotera is preferred to Gianmarco Lucchesi at hooker.

In the backs, the French-born Martin Page-Relo becomes Italy’s third starting scrum-half in as many games as he replaces Stephen Varney.

The other change is in the centres, where Federico Mori comes in as Tommaso Menoncello shifts out to the wing and Lorenzo Pani drops out.

Zebre lock Matteo Canali is set to become Italy’s newest debutant from the bench, where he is joined by the fit-again prop Simone Ferrari.

Italy remain without the likes of Lorenzo Cannone, Sebastian Negri and Edoardo Iachizzi, while Tommaso Allan has now taken a step back from international rugby to protect his well-being.

Italy XV: 15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Tommaso Menoncello, 13-Ignacio Brex, 12-Federico Mori, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Martin Page-Relo, 8-Ross Vintcent, 7-Michele Lamaro (c), 6-Riccardo Favretto, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3- Giosue Zilocchi, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17-Mirco Spagnolo, 18-Simone Ferrari, 19-Matteo Canali, 20-Andrea Zambonin, 21-Manuel Zuliani, 22-Stephen Varney, 23-Leonardo Marin

(Getty Images)

France lineup with Tuilagi, Boudehent and Lebel drafted in

12:52 , George Flood

France head coach Fabien Galthie initially made only two changes for today’s match, handing hulking lock Posolo Tuilagi - the nephew of England centre Manu and part of the Tuilagi rugby dynasty - his first senior international start in place of Paul Gabrillagues.

Captain Gregory Alldritt was ruled out with the leg wound he suffered at Murrayfield, with Francois Cros shifting to No8 and Paul Boudehent coming into the back row. Former skipper Charles Ollivon takes on leadership duties.

Towering second-row Romain Taofifenua is back among the replacements after a bout of illness, with Toulon flanker Esteban Abadie set to earn his first cap from the bench.

However, on Saturday evening young wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey withdrew through injury, leading Galthie to call up Toulouse’s Matthis Lebel.

Lebel had been released back to his club and was scheduled to start against Clermont in the Top 14 tonight, but instead comes straight into the French XV with Yoram Moefana still on the bench.

France XV: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Matthis Lebel, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Maxime Lucu, 8-Francois Cros, 7-Charles Ollivon (c), 6-Paul Boudehent, 5-Posolo Tuilagi, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Julien Marchand, 17-Sebastien Taofifenua, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Alexandre Roumat, 21-Esteban Abadie, 22-Nolann Le Garrec, 23-Yoram Moefana

(Action Images via Reuters)

How to watch France vs Italy

12:46 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game is being televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 2:15pm.

Live stream: The ITVX website and ITVX app will also offer a free live stream service to fans online.

Welcome to France vs Italy live coverage

12:43 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest live coverage of the 2024 Six Nations.

An eventful round three has already seen Ireland brush aside Wales to move a step closer to an unprecedented second successive Grand Slam, before Duhan van der Merwe’s stunning hat-trick sealed a fourth successive Calcutta Cup win for Scotland over England at Murrayfield.

This weekend’s action concludes today at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, where France - lucky to escape Edinburgh with a narrow win a fortnight ago - are enormous favourites to make it back-to-back victories to help recover from that home humbling by Ireland on opening night against an Italy side that have showed fight under new head coach Gonzalo Quesada but were edged out by below-par England in Rome before being shut out completely by Ireland in Dublin.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up plus all the latest team news and live updates.