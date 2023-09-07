Is France vs Ireland on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online

(PA)

France take on Republic of Ireland in Group B at the Parc des Princes this evening hoping to maintain their 100% winning record in European qualifying so far.

The last time the two sides faced off against each other in March 2023, France earned a slender 1-0 victory over an impressive Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. A brilliant goal from Benjamin Pavard was needed to secure the three points in an outing that proved to be more difficult than Didier Deschamps would have been expecting.

Le Blues won their last outing, beating Greece 1-0 at the Stade de France thanks to a 55th minute penalty from Kylian Mbappe with Ireland also heading into the match in solid form. They won their last European Qualifier, beating Gibraltar 3-0 at home with goals from Michael Johnston, Evan Ferguson and Adam Idah sealing the victory. But, can the Irish end France’s winning run tonight?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match plus all the latest football odds here:

When is France vs Ireland?

France take on Ireland in a Euro 2024 qualifier at the Parc de Princes on Thursday 7 September with kick off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. If you are currently a Sky, Virgin or Prime Video customer you can sign up through your tv provider and get access to channels Viaplay Sports 1 & 2 and Viaplay Xtra for an extra £14.99 a month.

What is the team news?

France manager Didier Deschamps named Lucas Hernandez in the squad for his return to international action, after his ACL injury last year with both N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba being left out. There are no fitness concerns for as William Saliba and Wesley Fofana picked up their injuries before the break began.

Ireland have called up defender Andrew Omobamidele, who made a deadline day switch to Nottingham Forrest and John Egan has been selected despite picking up a slight knock against Everton at the weekend. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has been ruled out having picking up an injury against Newcastle while scoring a hat-trick while Seamus Coleman and Michael Obafemi miss out through injury and Matt Doherty is suspended following his red card against Greece in June.

Predicted line-ups

France XI: Maignan, Hernandez, Upamecano, Kounde, Pavard, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Mbappe, Griezmann, Coman, Giroud.

Ireland XI: Bazunu, Collins, O’Shea, Egan, Cullen, McGrath, Smallbone, Molumby, Knight, Idah, Connolly.

Odds and tips

France 1/5

Draw 4/1

Ireland 11/1

Latest odds here.

Prediction

Despite their strong form Ireland will not be up to France’s level and the hosts will click into gear at home leaving Stephen Kenny’s men no chance of collecting three points. France 2-0 Ireland