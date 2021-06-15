France vs Germany player ratings: Paul Pogba the star as world champions begin with a win
France got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a flying start with a win over rivals Germany in Munich, having two goals disallowed in the process.
But who were the standouts in the group-of-death clash and who struggled to impose themselves? John Percy casts his eye on the evening's events.
France (4-3-3)
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) 7
A quiet first-half for Lloris, who did not have a save to make but he was far busier in the second. Always alert and a reassuring presence, good in the air.
Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) 7
Defensively comfortable, and always available to help out in attack, too. A worrying moment after a dangerous second-half collision with Gosens, appearing to suffer concussion but staying on the field.
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) 7
Varane’s reading of the game was excellent here, always appearing to be one step ahead of the Germany attack. Will be crucial at Euro 2020 for France.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris St-Germain) 8
A colossal performance from the centre-half, who is forming a strong defensive partnership and understanding with Varane. Simple but effective.
Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich) 6
Always attacking down the left and providing the cross which embarrassed Hummels. Tested in the second half by Kimmich but responded well.
Paul Pogba (Man United) 8
Another of those dominant performances that he seems to find easier to produce for France. With a wonderful pass which led to the opening goal, he was in control for much of the evening. Man of the match.
N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) 8
Man of the match in the Champions League final, Kante underlined his enduring quality here with another tireless performance. Covered every millimetre of the pitch.
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) 7
Plays a quietly efficient role, helping out the defence when Germany broke forward and leading the transition to attack. Under-rated performance.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 5
A return to the international set-up after six years out of the picture, Benzema had a quiet evening and was denied what would have been the killer blow five minutes from time by an offside flag.
Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) 6
Dangerous delivery from set-pieces and playing in a free role in front of Benzema and Mbappe, yet Griezmann did not present too much of a threat.
Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain) 6
Quiet for long periods of the game, yet suddenly sparks into life which makes him a constant threat to any defence. Had a goal disallowed.
Germany (3-4-3)
Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) 6
The 100th international start for Germany’s goalkeeper and his passing to the back-three was typically effective. Could not be blamed for the only goal of the night.
Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach) 7
Presented with the daunting task of marking Mbappe but managed to make it an even contest. Some important interceptions and arguably Germany’s best defender.
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) 7
Another player to return from the international wilderness and was unfortunate for the own goal. Did recover to produce a typically solid display, with a brilliant late challenge on Mbappe.
Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) 6
Big presence in the back-three, against a France attack who present a variety of different challenges. Could face a Uefa investigation for what appeared to be a bite on Pogba in the first half.
Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) 6
Up against Mbappe and booked just seven minutes into the game for a foul on Hernandez. Improved as the game grew older and became more of an influence in the second half.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) 7
Absorbing midfield battle with Pogba, he was one of Germany’s more consistent players. Drove his team forward in the second-half. Poor free-kicks from decent positions.
Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) 6
Never looked capable of nullifying France’s midfield and struggled to make his trademark bursts forward, too. Must be sick of the sight of Kante.
Robin Gosens (Atalanta) 5
Versatile and supposedly adept in midfield or defence, Gosens was surprisingly poor with his passing. Fortunate to escape punishment for the challenge on Pavard.
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) 5
This was another of those underwhelming performances from Havertz, who never seemed to grasp the intensity of the match. Disappointing and drifted out of the game.
Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) 5
Remains a crucial player for Germany, despite his advancing years, but was starved of service in attacking areas. Never looked capable of making an impact.
Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) 5
Spent a lot of the game retrieving the ball deep in a bid to get Germany going. Should have scored early in the second half.