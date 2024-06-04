Is France vs England on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Lionesses tonight

England travel to France requiring a win to boost their hopes of claiming an automatic qualification spot for Euro 2025 next summer.

The Lionesses were beaten by France in Newcastle on Friday night and will be out for revenge in Saint-Etienne in the second part of their double-header.

France have made a perfect start to qualifying with three wins from three, with defending European champions England on four points following a home draw against Sweden and win against Ireland.

Sarina Wiegman’s side trail group A3 leaders France by five points and are behind Sweden on goal difference, with only the top two teams going through to Euro 2025 automatically.

The Lionesses will want to avoid the play-offs but defeat against France would leave England with absolutely no margin for error ahead of their remaining fixtures at home to Ireland and away to Sweden next month.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the European qualifier.

When is France vs England?

It will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 4 June

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 4 and ITV X, with coverage getting underway from 7:15pm.

What is the England team news?

Hannah Hampton will start in goal following Mary Earps’ early injury and there were further withdrawals from the original squad by Niamh Charles and Lotte Wubben-Moy before that first match, as well as Lauren James. While there are no further new injury issues reported, Sarina Wiegman could shuffle the pack after the disappointing defeat on home soil, with Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood candidates to start.

Predicted line-up

Hampton, Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Carter, Walsh, Toone, Stanway, Kelly, Russo, Hemp