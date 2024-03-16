France vs England LIVE! Six Nations 2024 result, match stream and latest updates today

France vs England LIVE!

The Six Nations concludes for 2024 with a huge ‘Le Crunch’ showdown in Lyon tonight. England are aiming to finish the competition on a high across the Channel after bouncing back emphatically from their fourth successive Calcutta Cup loss in Scotland with a dramatic last-gasp win at Twickenham last weekend that wrecked Ireland’s dreams of achieving historic successive Grand Slams.

Steve Borthwick’s side went into Super Saturday still harbouring hopes of snatching an unlikely late title with a victory, though those slim chances were extinguished before kick-off after Ireland beat Scotland 17-13 in Dublin to successfully retain their trophy and take the drama out of proceedings. Cross-Channel pride and second place in the standings is now the best that these two teams can hope for this evening.

So no title to play for, but four wins from five games would still represent a huge step forward in the Six Nations for new-look England, building hot on the heels of their shock run to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals in France in the autumn. Follow France vs England live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Groupama Stadium.

France vs England highlights

Ramos breaks England hearts with last-gasp penalty

TRY! Freeman wrestles back advantage late on

TRY! Fickou sees France open up lead again

TRY! France move back within a point through Barre

TRY! Smith makes it three scores in six minutes

TRY! Lawrence scores again after the interval

TRY! Lawrence hits back just before half-time

TRY! Le Garrec starts and finishes stunning counter

Steve Borthwick reaction

22:10 , George Flood

A disappointed but proud Steve Borthwick speaks to ITV Sport...

Jamie George reaction

22:09 , George Flood

An honest interview from a very understandably gutted England captain...

France 33-31 England

22:08 , George Flood

I lost it for a moment there in all the drama, but it was indeed a low, no-arms shoulder hit from Earl on Taofifenua that gave away that all-important last-gasp France penalty.

The replays make it look like a harsh decision, it must be said.

So sad that such a costly infringement should be made by arguably England’s best player.

Final Six Nations table

22:07 , George Flood

Here are the final Six Nations standings for 2024...

(The Standard)

France 33-31 England

21:51 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Groupama Stadium in Lyon

Ramos blasts a penalty from halfway to wrestle back the lead at 33-31, and then runs down the clock to pinch the victory.

Bedlam in Lyon, with a rueful shake of the head from the watching Jamie George.

Not quite to be from England but this was a classic, and Steve Borthwick’s men deserve massive credit for their improvements across this tournament.

France 33-31 England

21:50 , George Flood

Full-time

France just need to keep the ball and run out the clock, which they do.

It’s cleared into touch and the fans go wild!

France will finish second behind back-to-back champions Ireland in the Six Nations table.

England end up third with three wins and two defeats, a point back but two ahead of Scotland.

What a final game to end a thrilling 2024 Six Nations.

PENALTY! France 33-31 England | Thomas Ramos 79'

21:46 , George Flood

79 mins: Heartbreak for England!

Not sure what that was for as the referee keeps saying No7, but Underhill is off the pitch.

No-arms tackle from Earl?

Regardless, Ramos puts it through from halfway to restore the French lead again with around only 60 seconds left.

Pandemonium in Lyon!

(Getty Images)

France 30-31 England

21:45 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Groupama Stadium in Lyon

England go for the jugular and gain full reward.

A gutsy move to put a penalty on halfway to the corner works perfectly.

Ford’s tip-on pass created the time and space for Tommy Freeman to score in the right-hand corner.

Ford then fired over the touchline conversion – to steal back the lead at 31-30 heading into the last five minutes.

TRY! France 30-31 England | Tommy Freeman 74'

21:42 , George Flood

74 mins: Unbelievable! What a game again!

England’s aggressive approach is rewarded, Care finding Ford, who provides a sublime touch pass onto Smith.

Smith sends in Freeman in the right corner for a crucial late fourth England score that brings up the try-scoring bonus point that will put them ahead of Scotland in the standings, whatever happens in these final few minutes.

A tough conversion from Ford just sneaks through! England are back ahead by one with time running out.

France 30-24 England

21:39 , George Flood

70 mins: England are standing up in defence before France go left and a pass intended for Bielle-Biarrey is diverted by Freeman.

France are furious and there are TMO checks for a deliberate knock-on, but it’s a penalty only and no card for the Northampton wing.

Ramos to put France ahead by more than a converted score with less than 10 minutes to play in Lyon... MISSES!

Wow. You don’t see that often!

France 30-24 England

21:36 , George Flood

68 mins: These are pivotal moments for England now with France posing them serious questions again as we approach the final 10 minutes.

Danny Care is on for his 101st England cap in place of Mitchell.

Boudehent is the final French replacement sent on.

France 30-24 England

21:34 , George Flood

66 mins: Less than 15 minutes left to play in Lyon and momentum continues to swing back and forth in stunning fashion in Lyon.

A passionate Ford tries to gee up his England team-mates.

Borthwick has sent on Alex Dombrandt for Underhill.

Le Garrec has been replaced by Maxime Lucu at scrum-half for France.

France 30-24 England

21:31 , George Flood

62 mins: Tuilagi came on for likely his final England appearance a few minutes ago, replacing Slade.

Moefana, Roumat and Colombe are all on for France now.

Off go Depoortere, Ollivon and Atonio.

France 30-24 England

21:29 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Groupama Stadium in Lyon

England’s lead only lasted 18 minutes. Theo Dan’s overthrown lineout sailed into midfield, and Ramos volleyed the ball onwards instinctively, copping a sliding tackle from Underhill in the process.

The ball landed straight into Fickou’s path, and the centre raced under the posts.

Ramos’ conversion puts France 30-24 to the good on the hour.

TRY! France 30-24 England | Gael Fickou 60'

21:26 , George Flood

60 mins: Disaster for England!

Dan’s overthrow from the lineout is punted forward opportunistically by an emotional Ramos and it’s scooped up and touched down by Fickou.

Another conversion made by Ramos - who roars in delight at the try - and suddenly France are back ahead by six.

I can’t keep up! What a thriller now in Lyon.

(Getty Images)

France 23-24 England

21:24 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Groupama Stadium in Lyon

Well, just like that, France score. A brutal assault ends with full-back Leo Barre sneaking home.

Ramos’ conversion cuts England’s lead to one point, at 24-23. This is another gripping game.

TRY! France 23-24 England | Leo Barre 56'

21:21 , George Flood

56 mins: France hit back!

Pure power from Les Bleus, with them quickly deep into the England 22.

A bouncing ball is taken by Le Garrec, who then finds Ollivon, who bobbles it before setting up young full-back Barre for his first France try.

Ramos’ conversion makes it a one-point game.

What a final quarter we have in store in Lyon.

France 16-24 England

21:20 , George Flood

55 mins: Chessum now off for England after receiving treatment earlier on and hurting his shoulder against Ireland last weekend.

He’s replaced by Roots.

France 16-24 England

21:17 , George Flood

53 mins: France look stunned but are fighting back here, though they are then whistled for hands on the floor.

England have changed their entire front row in one go again, Genge, George and Cole replaced by Marler, Dan and Stuart.

France have sent on both Romain and Sebastien Taofifenua, plus hooker Mauvaka.

Off go Meafou, Baille and Marchand.

France 16-24 England

21:16 , George Flood

50 mins: Worth noting, by the way, that England came within a whisker of another try before that Smith score.

Freeman got away down the right again and tried to offload inside to Mitchell, only for a vital intervention from Barre.

Now Ramos and Smith get into it.

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Groupama Stadium in Lyon

The crowd are belting out Le Marseillaise in a desperate bid to rouse their team.

But all that happens is that Ramos misses touch with a penalty. The home team are definitely rattled here.

France 16-24 England

21:13 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Groupama Stadium in Lyon

England are in dreamland here now. Earl makes another rampaging break, from Ellis Genge’s pass in midfield.

He finds Smith, who then steps inside and has the pace and power to finish.

That’s three tries in six minutes for a 24-16 lead. A phenomenal comeback.

TRY! France 16-24 England | Marcus Smith 47'

21:10 , George Flood

47 mins: This is sensational from England!

Smith blasts his way through after yet another superb Earl break from Genge’s pass.

Three tries in just six minutes either side of half-time to turn this game on its head!

Ford converts again and the lead is up to eight points.

France 16-17 England

21:10 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Groupama Stadium in Lyon

A blistering start to the second half for England, with Lawrence powering in for his and England’s second try.

Ford’s conversion steals the lead. Freeman’s break set the tone, Earl’s romp teed up the score, and Lawrence delivered again.

Now England lead 17-16 and it is very much game on.

TRY! France 16-17 England | Ollie Lawrence 43'

21:07 , George Flood

42 mins: A fine start to the second half from England, Freeman racing down the right wing before Underhill and Earl break through to set up camp close to the French try line.

Some brilliant, zippy passing on display there from Ford.

Lawrence then bulldozes his way over from close range for his second try of the night!

Ford makes a tricky conversion and England lead for the first time this evening.

France 16-10 England

21:04 , George Flood

Back underway in Lyon!

No further changes from either side.

France 16-10 England

21:04 , George Flood

As Opta Sports point out, England have been behind at half-time in every Six Nations game so far this year.

They fought back to beat Italy, Wales and Ireland of course, but couldn’t overcome a 17-13 deficit in the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield.

What can they do in Lyon? Second place in the table behind reigning champions Ireland is up for grabs.

France 16-10 England

20:59 , George Flood

And here’s a second look at that opening French score.

An absolutely superb counter-attack started and finished by Nolann Le Garrec, who is becoming quite the deputy for Antoine Dupont.

France 16-10 England

20:57 , George Flood

Here is that England score right on the stroke of half-time.

Not often you see France’s seasoned defensive captain Fickou get it wrong like that...

France 16-10 England

20:51 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Groupama Stadium in Lyon

A fine try for centre Lawrence, who brushes off a soft shoulder to slide home from Henry Slade’s pass.

George Ford’s presence behind the line gave France just enough pause, and Lawrence took full profit.

A vital try to hand England a lifeline at the break, with France leading 16-10.

France 16-10 England

20:49 , George Flood

Half-time

TRY! France 16-10 England | Ollie Lawrence 41'

20:47 , George Flood

41 mins: Yes it will!

England open it up left after the lineout maul goes down and Slade tees up Lawrence to punch through and touch down after a mistake from defensive guru Fickou of all people, missing the tackle.

Ford adds the extras. A crucial score for England on the stroke of half-time after they had been under such pressure for most of the first 40 minutes.

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

France 16-3 England

20:46 , George Flood

39 mins: And again France are penalised, this time Ollivon for early engagement at the lineout. Was Atonio offside again as well?

Now they are warned over their discipline.

Will all this England pressure finally tell on the stroke of half-time?

England have another lineout...

France 16-3 England

20:44 , George Flood

38 mins: England have a lineout deep in French territory as they look to gather themselves and hit back before the interval.

Atonio wants to get another rip at the maul but he’s whistled offside.

England will kick to touch and set up another...

PENALTY! France 16-3 England | Thomas Ramos 35'

20:43 , George Flood

35 mins: This remarkable tempo from France is leading to mistake after mistake from England, who commit another breakdown infringement under huge pressure.

Ramos slots another after England are warned by referee Angus Gardner that a yellow card is on the way if they don’t clean it up.

A trademark electric Ben Earl break was wasted by England a few moments ago.

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Groupama Stadium in Lyon

England are missing too many tackles and their defensive line is far too ragged. Ramos lands a third penalty to push France into a 16-3 lead. England need to tighten up here.

PENALTY! France 13-3 England | Thomas Ramos 32'

20:39 , George Flood

32 mins: Over it goes.

England need to be very careful that this game doesn’t get away from them quickly before the break.

Too sloppy at the moment in many facets.

(REUTERS)

France 10-3 England

20:38 , George Flood

29 mins: More serious questions are asked of the England defence after a huge rip from Atonio on Itoje, who was receiving some treatment a little earlier.

The blue shirts are swarming all over the place, looking to exploit the space as Ollivon races through.

Underhill is eventually penalised at the breakdown and Ramos will have the chance to make this a 10-point game with 10 minutes left until half-time.

France 10-3 England

20:34 , George Flood

26 mins: England defend the scrum well, to their credit, with Ramos trying a kick that hits the corner flag and goes dead.

The visitors will have the chance to clear and relieve some of this latest pressure.

What a game this is at the moment. Everything being played at 100 miles per hour.

France 10-3 England

20:31 , George Flood

25 mins: The pace to this game is quite something!

England try to muster a response to that stunning Le Garrec try, but they are quickly left scrambling again as Penaud breaks through the middle and aims a dangerous chip in behind for the run of the pacy Bielle-Biarrey.

Smith ends up getting back to carry it over the line for a French five-metre scrum.

Seems to be some debate over it...

France 10-3 England

20:28 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Groupama Stadium in Lyon

Nolann Le Garrec is definitely in the mood for dancing tonight, by the looks of his try.

Gael Fickou raced through a big hole in England’s defence after France stole a Red Rose lineout.

Les Bleus powered from 22 to 22, scoring in one fluent, blitzkrieg phase.

Scrum-half Le Garrec finished it off, and Ramos booted the conversion to hand France a 10-3 lead at the midway point of the half.

TRY! France 10-3 England | Nolann Le Garrec 20'

20:24 , George Flood

20 mins: A devastating counter-attack from Les Bleus!

Francois Cros steals an England lineout on the edge of his own 22, getting up ahead of George Martin to swipe.

Brilliant scrum-half Le Garrec then starts and finishes a fantastic sweeping counter that slices through England’s defence, Fickou bursting through before a lovely delayed pass from Barre.

Wow - what a try! From one 22 to the other in a flash.

Sublime. Conversion added by Ramos.

(Getty Images)

PENALTY! France 3-3 England | Thomas Ramos 18'

20:23 , George Flood

18 mins: No mistake from the unerringly accurate Ramos, playing at fly-half again today with Matthieu Jalibert joining Romain Ntamack on the sidelines.

He booms one over from 44 metres and we are level in Lyon.

France 0-3 England

20:22 , George Flood

15 mins: This is absorbing and frantic but also rather scrappy stuff in the first quarter of an hour.

France were well on top before that Ford penalty, but without creating any real try-scoring chances.

The lively atmosphere has been getting more subdued, though France now have a long-range penalty after Smith becomes isolated in attack as he goes the wrong way and is cut down by flanker Cros before hooker Marchand immediately gets over the ball at the breakdown to earn the whistle.

PENALTY! France 0-3 England | George Ford 12'

20:17 , George Flood

12 mins: No mistake from Ford, who was iffy from the tee last weekend.

Not a bad way to start the game on his 31st birthday.

France 0-0 England

20:16 , George Flood

11 mins: A big win at the scrum for England at the second attempt there as the formidable Atonio goes down under pressure from Genge.

Ford with the chance to give England the lead against the run of play from the tee...

France 0-0 England

20:15 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Groupama Stadium in Lyon

Marcus Smith is into the fray very early on here, replacing the injured George Furbank at full-back.

Smith went very well at 15 in World Cup cameos, and has a real chance to shine here now.

France 0-0 England

20:14 , George Flood

9 mins: It’s Marcus Smith - last-gasp drop-goal hero against Ireland at Twickenham last weekend - who’s getting the call to come on for Furbank, with Tuilagi and Care the other backs on the bench.

We saw him impress in an unfamiliar position at full-back at the World Cup in the autumn.

Can he do it again here?

France 0-0 England

20:12 , George Flood

8 mins: A vital break in play now for England, who cannot live with France’s quick passing and sheer tempo so far tonight.

Penaud is just unable to play in Meafou for what would have been a certain try.

Bad news for Borthwick now though as Furbank is injured.

The referee confirms he’s done his calf muscle and calls for a replacement.

France 0-0 England

20:09 , George Flood

5 mins: Better from England as they put France under pressure now before Daly is denied a chance and then the visitors force a knock-on.

Furious and frantic stuff so far in the opening exchanges of ‘Le Crunch’.

France 0-0 England

20:06 , George Flood

3 mins: Worrying early signs for England here as they initially claim their own lineout on the edge of the 22 but the ball is then stolen by New Zealand-born lock Meafou on his home France debut.

But Le Garrec is hit hard and England’s defence stand firm, booting the ball clear.

What a temp to this game early on in Lyon!

France 0-0 England

20:04 , George Flood

2 mins: England are under huge pressure immediately here, with France getting quick ball through the hands.

Fickou goes through the legs and Bielle-Biarrey thunders down the left wing as England’s new risky blitz defence sees them try to disrupt the passing lanes.

Eventually Ramos puts boot to ball but it goes out of play for a defensive England lineout on the edge of their 22.

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell is already receiving treatment for England...

France vs England

20:02 , George Flood

Oh dear, Thomas Ramos kicks off early in the raucous noise of Lyon and we’ve got to wait for the countdown timer to reset.

Australian referee Angus Gardner is struggling to make his voice heard!

Finally we are underway for real...

France vs England

19:57 , George Flood

Here come the teams amid a superb atmosphere in Lyon!

Wow, some seriously impressive pyrotechnics going on here.

It was the same in Marseille and Lille, with these cities thrilled to welcome Les Bleus while renovation work continues on the Stade de France ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Now it’s time for the national anthems, ‘God Save the King’ followed by what I’m sure will be a very special edition of ‘La Marseillaise’.

A lot of England fans in the crowd tonight...

France vs England

19:54 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Groupama Stadium in Lyon

This football stadium is rocking just as it would for an Olympique Lyonnais match.

The lights are off, the lasers are out and the announcer is belting out the French team’s first names and the crowd is replying with the surnames.

The tension is ratcheting up now, and England’s players will be itching to get going.

France vs England

19:53 , George Flood

Final preparations in Lyon!

Kick-off in 'Le Crunch' is just 10 minutes away as the Six Nations draws to an exciting conclusion.

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

(REUTERS)

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

No home comforts away from Paris for France

19:45 , George Flood

Per Opta Sports, a defeat or draw for France in Lyon tonight would see them go winless at home in either the Six or Five Nations for only the second time since 1970.

They also did it in 1999, when they finished bottom of the pile in the last edition of the Five Nations before Italy joined the party.

France vs England

19:41 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Groupama Stadium in Lyon

So, any slim title talk is definitely off the menu tonight in the world’s gastronomic capital.

Ireland have sealed successive Six Nations crowns by defeating Scotland in Dublin.

That means England cannot overhaul Andy Farrell’s men, whatever happens against France in Lyon this evening.

England are desperate to back up their stunning 23-22 win over Ireland at Twickenham last weekend though, and have spent the week carefully managing their emotional pitch.

The Red Rose men will have to be at their mental and physical peak again to come away with the win.

France have been at sixes and sevens in this championship, but their eight forwards tip the scales at more than a tonne.

There are few more heavyweight challenges in Test rugby. Win tonight and England can start plotting a promising future.

France vs England

19:33 , George Flood

Here are the pre-match thoughts of Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

England have not won four games or finished as high as second in the Six Nations table since last winning the competition in 2020...

France captain Alldritt: England are 'our best enemies'

19:20 , George Flood

France captain Gregory Alldritt fanned the flames of the ‘Le Crunch’ rivalry this week by calling England their ‘best enemies’ and stating that they will be fuelled by fan desire to get one over on their cross-Channel foes.

“In terms of rugby, it’s like any other match. We know for all our fans, all French people, they’re our best enemies. People love this match, which makes it a special moment too,” Alldritt said.

“We haven’t always managed to get our fans together and do what we’ve wanted to do on the field. Against England we have a chance to do that.

“We’re determined to put in a big performance to make them proud because we know it’s the end of the Six Nations and they will only see us again in the summer.”

(Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Six Nations table as it stands

19:03 , George Flood

So, this is how the Six Nations table stands after the events in Cardiff and Dublin, with Ireland retaining their title and winless Wales picking up the wooden spoon.

A losing bonus point takes Scotland above England on points difference, for now.

However, they will be replaced before the night’s end.

Will it be France or England who prove the best of the rest behind Ireland?

(Evening Standard)

England title hopes over as Ireland retain trophy in Dublin

18:48 , George Flood

Alas, there was no dramatic late turnaround at the Aviva.

Ireland have held on to beat Scotland 17-13 and successfully retain their Six Nations title on home soil in Dublin.

As expected, England’s title hopes have been vanquished before they kick off.

Just cross-Channel bragging rights on the line then in Lyon tonight, along with second place behind Ireland in the table.

England get late title hope in Dublin

18:45 , George Flood

Is there late hope for England’s title chances after all?

Huw Jones has just gone through to score for Scotland with three minutes left to play at the Aviva Stadium after Harry Byrne was shown a yellow card for head-on-head contact in the tackle on Finn Russell.

Russell converts the try. Ireland lead 17-13 with time running out.

Remember, even if Ireland are defeated then a losing bonus point would surely be enough to still claim the championship.

Electric Earl embodies new England era after Eureka moment

18:43 , George Flood

Ben Earl was once an acquired Test-match taste, but England’s outspoken Saracen has stormed from Mr Marmite to the best No 8 since sliced bread, writes Nick Purewal in Lyon.

The erudite 26-year-old loves two things: polarising opinion and splintering opposition defences.

To England’s full benefit, increasingly he focuses on the latter, but the Redhill native still knows how to get under people’s skin.

When he is not calling out pundits for perceived slights against England, Earl is calling himself out instead, having publicly challenged himself to become a world-class back-row forward.

Earl ran amok as England toppled the mighty Ireland 23-22 at Twickenham on Saturday, denying the visitors’ quest for successive Six Nations Grand Slams.

Read the column in full here

(Getty Images)

Ireland on brink of retaining Six Nations title to dash England hopes

18:34 , George Flood

Not what England wanted to see in Dublin.

Prop Andrew Porter has blasted his way over for what will surely be the title-securing second Irish try.

It was converted by Jack Crowley and they lead 17-6 with 10 minutes to go, with Scotland also currently playing with 14 men after a yellow card for hooker Ewan Ashman.

Manu Tuilagi tight-lipped on future ahead of likely England farewell

18:30 , George Flood

Provided he gets off the bench, today is likely to be the 60th and final England Test appearance for Manu Tuilagi.

The bulldozing centre - who has not played in the Six Nations yet this year following a groin issue - is expected to leave Sale for France’s Top 14 in the summer after talks with the likes of Montpellier and Bayonne, with such a move set to make him ineligible for international selection.

However, Tuilagi, 32, avoided questions over his future in the build-up to this game, where there will sadly be no rivalry with nephew Posolo, who is not in the French squad.

“The plan is to hopefully get on the pitch on Saturday. I don’t really know what I am doing tomorrow to be fair, Tuilagi said.

“For me representing England and getting opportunity is a blessing and I can’t wait. Every time I get to represent England it could be the last game.

“Every game could be your last game, so you have got to make the most of it and enjoy it.

“I feel very blessed to be able to get back into the team. We’ve got an unbelievable team. For me to be able to get this opportunity again – I love it.

“Whenever you get the opportunity to be a part of it it’s a blessing. It’s been an amazing campaign for us.”

(Getty Images)

Six Nations permutations: How can England still win the title?

18:20 , George Flood

Ireland now lead Scotland 10-6 in Dublin after Dan Crowley’s penalty with around a quarter of the game left to go.

It is not looking good for England’s hopes of the title remaining on the line in Lyon tonight.

Remember, Ireland just need to win or draw to retain their trophy, while a defeat would also be enough if they claimed two bonus points in the process.

Even one bonus point would surely be enough as it would leave England needing to win by a bonus point against France and also overturn an enormous points differential, which stood at +80 (Ireland) to -3 (England) at the start of the day.

For France to lift the title, they would need to win by a bonus point and hope that Scotland do too, while allowing Ireland no bonus points.

They would then have to record a better points difference than both Ireland and Scotland. France and Scotland both stood on +4 at the start of the day.

(Getty Images)

France's Six Nations tour rolls into Lyon

18:09 , George Flood

France are continuing their Six Nations tour around the country this evening as renovation work continues on their usual home at the Stade de France ahead of this summer’s Paris Olympics.

It’s been far from a success so far though, having been demolished by Ireland in Marseille on opening night and then almost stunned by Italy in Lille, either side of away wins in Edinburgh and Cardiff.

Will Lyon be a happier hunting ground for Les Bleus? It’s another brilliant stadium...

(REUTERS)

Latest update from Dublin

17:55 , George Flood

The second half is just beginning in Dublin, where Ireland lead Scotland 7-6 after hooker Dan Sheehan’s try to answer back two early penalties from Finn Russell.

So as it stands, Ireland will be retaining their Six Nations title this afternoon with no hope for England to snatch it late on in Lyon.

But there is still time for that to change.

In today’s first game, Wales were condemned to a first wooden spoon for 21 years after a 24-21 home defeat by in-form Italy in Cardiff.

George North also limped off on his final Test appearance for the hosts to add insult to injury.

(AP)

France vs England prediction

17:50 , George Flood

This match presents a big question as to which of these teams is the real deal, and which can stake their claim to be Ireland’s biggest challengers in next year’s Six Nations.

A big shock in Dublin would swing the door open but otherwise this is expected to be a fight to be the best of the rest, and perhaps one or both sides would struggle to motivate themselves if the last lingering hope of lifting the trophy is taken from them moments before kick-off.

Replicating the win over Ireland will set England up as the favourites against a porous French side missing talismanic leader Antoine Dupont, but Borthwick has struggled to get his team firing away from Twickenham of late.

Such inconsistency in their game may lead to this opportunity passing them by.

France to win, by five points.

(Action Images via Reuters)

France vs England lineups in full

17:43 , George Flood

France XV: Barre; Penaud, Fickou, Depoortere, Bielle-Biarrey; Ramos, Le Garrec; Baille, Marchand, Atonio; Flament, Meafou; Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt (c)

Replacements: Mauvaka, S Taofifenua, Colombe, R Taofifenua, Roumat, Boudehent, Lucu, Moefana

England XV: Furbank; Freeman, Slade, Lawrence, Daly; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, George (c), Cole; Itoje, Martin; Chessum, Underhill, Earl

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Stuart, Roots, Dombrandt, Care, Smith, Tuilagi

France team news

17:41 , George Flood

France are unchanged from their 45-24 win over Wales last weekend in which they were matched all the way in a pulsating first half in Cardiff before pulling away emphatically with their physicality at the Principality in the second.

It is just reward for those who came in as head coach Fabien Galthie made eight changes to play Wales after Les Bleus’ woeful home draw with Italy in which only the width of the post from a last-gasp rushed Paolo Garbisi penalty saw them avoid being on the receiving end of arguably the biggest shock in Six Nations history.

Goal-kicking full-back Thomas Ramos continues at fly-half this evening with the likes of Matthieu Jalibert and Romain Ntamack out injured, while Toulouse lock Emmanuel Meafou, Bordeaux centre Nicolas Depoortere and Stade Francais back Leo Barre all start again after being handed their respective Test debuts in Cardiff.

The impressive Nolann Le Garrec starts again in place of Maxime Lucu at scrum-half in the absence of the talismanic Antoine Dupont, who has missed the entire Six Nations as he plays rugby sevens in the build-up to this summer’s Paris Olympics.

Not even any changes on the bench today from Galthie. No8 Gregory Alldritt is the captain in Dupont’s absence.

(Getty Images)

England team news

17:33 , George Flood

England make just one change from that last-gasp 23-22 win over Ireland at Twickenham, with Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso stood down after reporting concussion symptoms in the aftermath of his lively full debut in round four.

Elliott Daly, the man he replaced against Ireland, is straight back in as a result, with Tommy Freeman moving from the left to right wing.

Manu Tuilagi comes onto the bench for what is likely to be his final England Test appearance ahead of a mooted summer move from Sale to the French Top 14 that would make him ineligible for selection by Steve Borthwick in future.

Marcus Smith remains on the bench despite his late drop-goal heroics to vanquish Ireland, with George Ford retaining his starting spot at fly-half even after his struggles from the tee in that game.

Harlequins flanker Chandler Cunningham-South picked up a calf injury after coming on against Ireland and has his spot taken on the bench today by Ethan Roots.

(Getty Images)

Welcome to France vs England live coverage

17:24 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Six Nations finale as England travel to take on France in Lyon in the last game on Super Saturday.

We await the result from Ireland’s earlier showdown with Scotland in Dublin to see if England can realistically still hope to snatch the title in dramatic fashion tonight following last weekend’s epic last-gasp upset of the reigning champions that ruined their hopes for historic back-to-back Grand Slams, or if it’s merely cross-Channel bragging rights on the line.

France also went into the weekend still mathematically able to claim the championship for themselves, though needing quite the sequence of events for that dream to actually become a reality.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm GMT, so stay tuned for live updates throughout including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the Groupama Stadium.