France vs Canada: Preview, predictions and lineups

France finish their preparations for Euro 2024 on Sunday evening when they face Canada in a second pre-tournament friendly.

Didier Deschamps' side ran out 3-0 winners against Luxembourg in their first warm-up match, with Kylian Mbappe starring in a comfortable victory. Jonathan Clauss also produced a screamer as a whole host of French stars got a run out.

Canada should prove equally simple opponents to navigate in Bordeaux having been thrashed 4-0 by France's Euro 2024 group stage opponents Netherlands last time out. This will be the first meeting of the two nations in over three decades, with Les Bleus hoping for a more emphatic scoreline than they produced in a 1-0 victory at the 1986 World Cup.

Here is 90min's guide to France's final match before they jet off to Germany.

What times does France vs Canada kick-off?

France vs Canada H2H record (all-time)

France : 1 win

Canada : 0 wins

Draws: 0

Last meeting: Canada 0-1 France (1 June 1986) - FIFA World Cup

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch France vs Canada on TV and live stream

France team news

France didn't come away from their victory over Luxembourg without concern as Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano was withdrawn due to a thigh issue at half-time. William Saliba is likely to start in his place on Sunday.

Aurelien Tchouameni is still recovering from a foot problem that kept him out of the Champions League final for Real Madrid, but he returned to the bench against Luxembourg.

The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Kingsley Coman and Adrien Rabiot should get minutes after being unused substitutes last time out.

France predicted lineup vs Canada

France predicted lineup (4-3-3): Maignan; Clauss, Konate, Saliba, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Kante, Griezmann; Dembele, Thuram, Mbappe.

Canada team news

Canada shouldn't stray too far from the side that lost against the Netherlands last time out, with big-hitters Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan all likely to start.

They do have one injury concern, however, with Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston substituted before the hour mark against the Netherlands due to injury.

Canada predicted lineup (4-4-2): St Clair; Zator, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Kone, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Larin.

France vs Canada score prediction

Having dispatched of Luxembourg with little fuss last time out, France should have no issues doing the same to a Canada side that leak goals. The majority of Jesse Marsch's stars come in the final third, with Davies basically a winger operating at left-back, and they will be hard pushed to limit the 2018 world champions.

Deschamps may rotate heavily from the side that beat Luxembourg, but he will want his top performers to flex their muscles once again as they ready themselves for Euro 2024.