France vs Australia LIVE: Rugby World Cup warm-up line-ups and more today

France and Australia meet for both sides’ final Rugby World Cup warm-up match, two weeks before the tournament gets underway. This year’s hosts have recently beaten France and Scotland, though also suffered defeat against the latter in a close-fought match beforehand.

The Wallabies, meanwhile, lost twice against New Zealand in quick succession around the start of this month, following on from July defeats to both Argentina and South Africa in a disappointing run this year. Eddie Jones is yet to earn a win in his second stint in charge of the Wallabies after his sacking by England late last year.

And with problems mounting for the veteran coach, a strong performance might be necessary to give his side confidence ahead of their more important French business to come. Follow live updates from France vs Australia below:

France vs Australia - LIVE

Kick-off 16:45 BST

France vs Australia

15:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fiji, remember, are in Pool C with Australia, Wales, Georgia and Portugal - and on that evidence, who would bet against Simon Rawailui’s team making at least a quarter final?

England, meanwhile, have problems aplenty, as George Ford admitted last night

France vs Australia

15:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And let’s start at the creaking home of English rugby, with Fiji more than meriting a little more shine after an outstanding performance to plunge Steve Borthwick’s side further into the mire.

France vs Australia

15:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is now just 12 days until France and New Zealand get things started in Paris on what should be a thrilling opening night, but there’s one final pre-tournament aperitif for the Stade de France to enjoy. Australia are in town hoping to end their drought under Eddie Jones and shake things up ahead of the World Cup - and you fancy Jones and his staff would have been interested observers of events at Twickenham yesterday...

13:40 , Karl Matchett

France face their final pre-Rugby World Cup test with Eddie Jones's Australia in Paris.

With just 12 days until the hosts get the tournament underway against the All Blacks, Fabien Galthie’s side look in reasonable nick despite the loss of fly half Romain Ntamack to a serious injury.

Their visitors are yet to win under Jones, who returned for a second stint in charge of the Wallabies after his sacking by England late last year.

And with problems mounting for the veteran coach, a strong performance might be necessary to give his side confidence ahead of their more important French business to come.

Here’s everything you need to know.

