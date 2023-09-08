France v New Zealand live: Latest score from the 2023 Rugby World Cup opener

The 10th Rugby World Cup starts at Stade de France tonight with the opening ceremony before the hosts take on the All Blacks - Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Kick-off 8.15pm (BST)

Live on ITV

06:52 PM BST

ITV has launched its World Cup coverage

And they have gone for punditry on its feet with Mark ‘Pougers’ Pougatch conversing with Jonny Wilkinson, Maggie Alphonsi and Brian O’Driscoll in front of lecterns and behind them a Paris roof-top vista complete with tricolor billowing gently and the Eiffel Tower in the background.

It’s 32C in the Stade de France where Bryan Habana and Sean Fitzpatrick are being questioned by Jill Douglas.

05:13 PM BST

Having a punt?

05:10 PM BST

Team news

France 15 Thomas Ramos; 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gaël Fickou, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Gabin Villière; 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont (capt); 1 Reda Wardi, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Thibaud Flament, 6 François Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Grégory Alldritt.

Replacements 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Paul Boudehent, 21 Maxime Lucu, 22 Arthur Vincent, 23 Melvyn Jaminet.

New Zealand 15 Beauden Barrett; 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Mark Telea; 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Ethan De Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Nepo Laulala; 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock; 6 Dalton Papali’i, 7 Sam Cane (capt),8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 David Havili, 23 Leicester Fainga’anuku.

Referee Jaco Peyper (SA).

05:05 PM BST

Preview: The Force Invisible

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the opening ceremony of the 10th Rugby World Cup followed by the opening match, the choice Pool A fixture between the hosts, France, and the three-time winners New Zealand. If there’s one thing we treasure more than an opening ceremony, it’s a French opening ceremony of such glorious, beguiling pseudery that it will plait our synapses as we try to keep up with the symbolism.

This one has been co-written by its leading man, the actor Jean Dujardin, who won the Oscar for his performance as George Valentin in the Artist. We are informed that he and his cast of 30 individuals who ‘embody France’s culture, as well as its art of living’ will break new ground, ‘taking the 80,000 fans at Stade de France and millions of TV viewers on a poetic and colourful journey, through a story of romance and brotherhood’. Sounds like a Dire Straits song.

After we have been entertained for more than long enough, Antoine Dupont and Sam Cane will lead out Les Bleus and the All Blacks and we can get the ball out ... at least after the haka, and its attendant, counter-productive, critical gibberish about how best to ‘counter’ it. France have been runners-up three times, twice to New Zealand in 1987 and 2011, but will always have the 1999 semi-final and 2007 quarter-final victories as lion days in the long history of French rugby. They also have the 40-25 victory from 2021 at this ground to give them confidence to add to all the love, a besotted Fabian Galthié is feeling.

“We’re getting into this match with the best France team,” the head coach said, making light of the absence of Jonathan Danty, Cyril Baille and Romain Ntamack. “We’re here to play, we’re happy to play. We love each other so much.”

“We don’t have a weight on our shoulders. We’re light, very light and very happy to play this game and start against New Zealand. There is an invisible force in this squad. What we tried to build is a team full of love for one another. It is something irrational and we will see it on Friday.”

Fifteen men, the power of love and an invisible force? Who can possibly stop them? The All Blacks have won all 31 group games they have played across nine World Cups. As a very wise man once sang:

When an irresistible invisible force such as you

Meets an old immovable object like me

You can bet just as sure as you live

Something’s gotta give, something’s gotta give, something’s gotta give

