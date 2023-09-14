France v Uruguay live: Rugby World Cup hosts strike back after underdogs take shock early lead

Uruguay's Nicolas Freitas scores a shock early try - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

08:25 PM BST

20 min FRA 13 URU 5

But France give a penalty away for hands in the ruck.

They look comfortable with the ball in hand, but coach Fabien Galthié would no doubt prefer clinicality from his side over racy offloads.

Uruguay clear to half-way. They are then penalised for not throwing straight at the lineout, but France then concede at the scrum. A far from illustrious passage of play...

08:22 PM BST

17 min FRA 13 URU 5

France win a free-kick at the first scrum for Uruguay lifting the brake foot.

Such is their confidence at the set piece that they opt for another scrum. This time they play away from the base and work they ball forward to halfway with some neat offloading.

08:20 PM BST

16 min FRA 13 URU 5

Uruguay turnover off the kick-off and have a chance on the France 22.

But a poor pass from hooker Pujadas leads to a knock-on, and France have a scrum from which to clear their lines.

08:19 PM BST

14 min FRA 13 URU 5

France are keeping the ball in hand and look dangerous.

Big second row Taofifenua even opts for an audacious through-the-legs offload that somehow goes to hand.

Uruguay are caught offside once again, and this time Les Bleus opt for posts.

Jaminet nudges over.

08:16 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 10 min FRA 10 URU 5

And they do.

Lucu peels right off the back of the scrum and puts pace on the ball. Yoram Moefana runs hard to hold the defence, and the ball goes behind to Antoine Hastoy who has a simple run-in.

Jaminet adds the extras, and France take back the lead.

08:14 PM BST

8 min FRA 3 URU 5

France look to strike back immediately with Maxime Lucu showing off his footwork to dance through.

Uruguay give away a penalty beneath their sticks for offside, and France opt for the scrum. Clear intent shown.

They will look to use their attacking platform to score first phase.

08:11 PM BST

TRY URUGUAY! 6 min FRA 3 URU 5

Try Uruguay!

Los Teros have a lineout on halfway and look to play for the first time.

They show some good shape with centre Vilaseca running a good line.

The ball comes back to fly-half Felipe Etchverry who puts in a pin-point cross-field kick to Freitas. The winger volleys it before gathering to score.

Unfortunately Etchverry’s kicking off the tee does not look so convincing as he hoicks one off to the left.

Uruguay lead - who would have thought it!

08:07 PM BST

3 min FRA 3 URU 0

Jaminet makes no mistake and France take the lead.

We are so used to seeing Thomas Ramos’ metronomic boot, but Jaminet has previously boasted a 92 per cent success rate at international level. Not a bad understudy to rope in.

08:06 PM BST

2 min FRA 0 URU 0

France will look to put the squeeze on early. And they do.

Loose head prop Mateo Sanguinetti is judged to have dropped his bind.

France have a chance to go ahead.

08:04 PM BST

1 min FRA 0 URU 0

And we’re off! France get us under way and look to compete.

The ball comes forward off Melvyn Jaminet’s arm and Uruguay have an early scrum just outside their 22.

08:02 PM BST

Uruguay anthem

The Uruguayans look pumped up and ready to go with a handful of players belting out the anthem.

The tracksuits are off, and we should be under way imminently!

08:00 PM BST

The Anthems verdict:

That’s more like it! Gone is the morning assembly squeak. Le Marseillais echoes throughout the arena. That will put a smile on French faces.

07:59 PM BST

The teams are out

Both teams are out on the pitch, and the anthems are imminent.

Few incidences so far this tournament have generated as much controversy as the children’s choirs, which have now been unceremoniously dropped.

Let’s see how things pan out tonight with the new look outfit...

07:57 PM BST

Bielle-Biarrey skips university exams to play

Louis Bielle-Biarrey is setting aside university exams to become France’s youngest Rugby World Cup player.

Bielle-Biarrey is supposed to be studying at the moment for university mid-term exams in business management and administration but has put them on hold to take part in France’s World Cup tilt.

The flying winger is 20 years old and 87 days, younger by two months than Romain Ntamack was at the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking about his mindset going into tonight’s clash, Bielle-Biarrey said: “Everyone’s been really nice to me, which obviously helps me to do well in training and be in good condition for the match.

“I’m going into this match with a lot of enthusiasm, and the desire to enjoy myself.”

07:53 PM BST

Uruguay's not-so-secret weapon

Even with 12 changes, most of these French names will be familiar to any Six Nations viewer.

On the Uruguay side, however, the one to watch is the man at No 9, Santiago Arata, who will be well known to France’s troops this evening.

Arata starts at scrum-half for Castres in the Top 14, with reports across the Channel suggesting that Toulouse are debating making a move should Antoine Dupont head for a post-World Cup sabbatical. Arata will be Uruguay’s beating heart.

07:51 PM BST

France team manager Rafael Ibanez gives his two cents:

We know for Uruguay we have eight new players coming in. The key message is to play as a team. Hopefully we will be better than last week in terms of holding onto the ball and being able to play in different areas. What really mattes is the togetherness. We know we have to stay focused. Our concertation will be very important. The key message to the boys was keep going guys. We know we are going well, but it’s just long way to this competition. The second game is important to us.

07:45 PM BST

Jelonch proud to lead France after fighting back from injury

Anthony Jelonch has said captaining France at a home World Cup is a “huge source of proud” after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury just seven months.

The 27-year-old flanker admits he had doubts about whether he would make the World Cup following his ACL injury sustained against Scotland in the Six Nations in February.

“I’m already very happy to be back,” he told the BBC. “I had my doubts at the start of my rehab, but I knew I had six months.

“I worked very hard in those six months and gave myself the chance to come back.

“To return as captain is a huge source of pride and I’ll do everything I can to lead my team-mates to victory.”

07:41 PM BST

And also for Uruguay

Uruguay team guide

07:37 PM BST

Our experts' view of France's record and prospects

France team guide

07:35 PM BST

The Fabien Galthié fans are in the building

Despite his pedigree as a coach and former player, France boss Fabien Galthié is perhaps best known for his iconic glasses.

Clearly they’ve developed something of a cult following...

07:21 PM BST

The Teams

07:18 PM BST

...and now Uruguay

Starting XV

1 Mateo Sanguinetti

2 Guillermo Pujadas

3 Ignacio Peculo

4 Felipe Aliaga

5 Manuel Leindekar

6 Manuel Ardao

7 Santiago Civetta

8 Manuel Diana

9 Santiago Arata

10 Felipe Etcheverry

11 Nicolas Freitas

12 Andres Vilaseca (c)

13 Tomas Inciarte

14 Bautista Basso

15 Baltazar Amaya

Replacements:

16 Facundo Gattas

17 Matias Benitez

18 Reinaldo Piussi

19 Ignacio Dotti

20 Lucas Bianchi

21 Carlos Deus

22 Agustin Ormaechea

23 Felipe Berchesi

07:16 PM BST

The teams - starting with France

Starting XV

1 Jean-Baptiste Gros

2 Pierre Bourgarit

3 Dorian Aldegheri

4 Cameron Woki

5 Romain Taofifenua

6 Paul Boudehent

7 Sekou Macalou

8 Anthony Jelonch (C)

9 Maxime Lucu

10 Antoine Hastoy

11 Gabin Villière

12 Yoram Moefana

13 Arthur Vincent

14 Louis Bielle-Biarrey

15 Melvyn Jaminet

Replacements:

16 Peato Mauvaka

17 Reda Wardi

18 Sipili Falatea

19 Bastien Chalureau

20 Thibaud Flament

21 Francois Cros

22 Baptiste Couilloud

23 Thomas Ramos

07:07 PM BST

Uruguay lay down the gauntlet

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of tonight’s Rugby World Cup Pool A clash between hosts France and underdogs Uruguay at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

France come in to the fixture at the top of the pool having beaten New Zealand in an historic opening night clash in front of a sold out Stade de France.

Fabien Galthié‘s side will look to put on a show for the home crowd tonight but will keep one eye on Italy as the only remaining team that could pose a threat to their first pool stage clean sweep in 20 years.

With that in mind, Galthié has made 12 changes to the starting XV that defeated the All Blacks, with only second row Cameron Woki, wing Gabin Villiere and outside centre Yoram Moefana retained.

No 8 Anthony Jelonch captains the side in his first match in nearly seven months after rupturing his ACL during the Six Nations. Meanwhile, winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey becomes France’s youngest World Cup player at 20 years and 87 days, eclipsing Romain Ntamack’s record.

Uruguay get their tournament under way from the unexpected starting point of leading New Zealand in Pool A on points difference. How long that will last is another matter...

Four years ago, Los Teros shocked the world by beating Fiji 30-27 in one of the tournament’s big upsets. Tonight, 11 survivors from the 2019 campaign line up in the starting XV as Uruguay go in search of their fourth World Cup victory.

Five of the matchday 23 play their club rugby in France, including Castres scrumhalf Santiago Arata, who has recovered from a broken hand in May to start his first test since November 2021.

Los Teros’ main goal in the pool is to beat Italy and Namibia to seal direct qualification for the next World Cup, but winger Ignacio Facciolo said they will also take the fight to France and New Zealand.

“We do not rule out the France and New Zealand games,” Facciolo said. “We are going to play them as equals and we are going to go out and win. Uruguay will never give up a game as a lost cause.”

France hooker Pierre Bourgarit also emphasises that Les Bleues will be taking the fixture seriously. “I want to give it my all. We know full well that Uruguay are a strong team who will rely on the fundamentals of the game,” he said.

“They also have some very good players at the back. They have enough collective experience. That’s why we’re not taking this match lightly. We want to play a full, serious match.”