France v Uruguay LIVE: Rugby World Cup team news and latest updates

Uruguay begin their Rugby World Cup campaign with a tough opening meeting against hosts France at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Although they’re heavy underdogs Esteban Meneses’ side has plenty of quality in their squad and Los Teros produced a real shock by beating Fiji in one of the games of the tournament four years ago. They’ve set their sights on a third place finish in Pool A and a shock victory over France would make that goal more achieveable.

In contrast, Fabien Galthie’s team are among the favourites for the tournament especially after producing a superb first showing against New Zealand at the Stade de France to put them in pole position to top Pool A. Galthie is resting most of his regular starters for this fixture, due to the short turnaround from that opening clash and with Uruguay unlikely to provide an 80-minute challenge.

18:11 , Luke Baker

18:10 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of France vs Uruguay, the first of the second round of pool matches at this Rugby World Cup.

Les Bleus got things going on opening night with a stirring win over the All Blacks at a febrile Stade de France, while this is heavy underdogs Uruguay’s first game of the tournament.

Stick with us for full live coverage of the contest.