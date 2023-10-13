France v South Africa, Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final: When is it, how to watch

Manie Libbok will start at fly-half for the Springboks against France - David Rogers/Getty Images

What a clash of the titans! Rugby World Cup favourites France against highly-fancied South Africa, the reigning champions. And now the hosts have the world’s best player, Antoine Dupont, back in full-contact training and available to play despite undergoing surgery to repair a fractured cheekbone only a fortnight ago.

France made it through Pool A, which included New Zealand, with four wins from four and finished top, ensuring they faced the second-placed team in Pool B, South Africa. The Springboks’ only defeat in their group was to Ireland.

When is it?

France v South Africa in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals is on Sunday, Oct 15. The game kicks off at 8pm (BST), 9pm local time.

Where is it?

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

Capacity: 80,023

The Stade de France, just outside of Paris - Getty Images/Matthias Hangst

This stadium was built for the 1998 Fifa World Cup and has been the national stadium for France ever since, as well as the home for the country’s rugby team. Les Bleus first played here on Feb 7, 1998, when Philippe Bernat-Salles and the late Christophe Dominici both crossed the whitewash in a 24-17 defeat of England.

What is the France team news?

France captain Antoine Dupont remains in contention to be involved in Sunday’s match after being “very active” since returning to training this week.

The 2021 world player of the year has been sidelined for the past three weeks since suffering a broken cheekbone after a head-on-head tackle from Namibia captain Johan Deysel in France’s third pool match in Marseille on September 21.

Dupont, 26, who underwent surgery on the injury, was cleared on Monday to return to full training with a view to potentially playing in Sunday’s box-office Stade de France showdown with world champions South Africa.

“We’ve been talking for two weeks now, Antoine is doing very well,” said forwards coach William Servat, providing the latest update on the French talisman’s status at a media briefing at Roland Garros on Wednesday afternoon.

“He needed to recuperate. He’s been involved in the team’s strategic choices and the changes we’re making to the game. Today, he was even more involved. He’s back with us and he’s very active in training.”

What is the latest South Africa team news?

South Africa have named a surprise half-back pairing of Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach and only five forwards on the bench for Sunday’s France clash.

Coach Jacques Nienaber had several selection conundrums ahead of the game at the Stade de France, with the most anticipated being the choice of fly-half, and in naming his side on Friday gave the nod to Libbok despite misgivings about his kicking ability. He is selected over Handre Pollard, who is seen as much more reliable with his kicking but not as innovative in the pivot post.

Reinach comes in for Faf de Klerk at scrum-half, with Nienaber saying he was better suited to dealing with the French kicking game.

“We selected the team that we think will give us the best opportunity to win the game on Sunday,” the coach said.

After picking seven forwards among the replacements for their last huge clash against Ireland, Nienaber has gone with a 5-3 split of forwards to backs, marking a change of approach as they look to match the attacking verve of the hosts.

South Africa XV: Willemse; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe; Libbok, Reinach; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi (capt), Du Toit, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Fourie, Nche, Koch, Snyman, Smith, De Klerk, Pollard, Le Roux.

Who is the referee?

Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand). This is a first Rugby World Cup quarter-final as referee for the New Zealander.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR)

Assistant Referee 1: Paul Williams (NZR)

Assistant Referee 2: James Doleman (NZR)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZR)

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. The France v South Africa quarter-final match will be on ITV 1. You can read Telegraph Sport’s analysis of the best TV commentators and pundits.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC offers a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match, if they are still available, can be purchased via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

France’s Pool A results

South Africa’s Pool B results

