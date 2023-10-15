France v South Africa live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final

France face South Africa tonight in a thrilling quarter-final clash at the Stade de France - Getty Images/Chris Hyde

06:29 PM BST

South Africa team news: Libbok gets the nod

South Africa have named a surprise half-back pairing of Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach and only five forwards on the bench for today’s France clash.

Coach Jacques Nienaber had several selection conundrums ahead of the game at the Stade de France, with the most anticipated being the choice of fly-half, and in naming his side on Friday gave the nod to Libbok despite misgivings about his kicking ability. He is selected over Handre Pollard, who is seen as much more reliable with his kicking but not as innovative in the pivot post.

Reinach comes in for Faf de Klerk at scrum-half, with Nienaber saying he was better suited to dealing with the French kicking game.

“We selected the team that we think will give us the best opportunity to win the game on Sunday,” the coach said.

After picking seven forwards among the replacements for their last huge clash against Ireland, Nienaber has gone with a 5-3 split of forwards to backs, marking a change of approach as they look to match the attacking verve of the hosts.

How the defending champions line-up

South Africa XV: Willemse; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe; Libbok, Reinach; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi (capt), Du Toit, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Fourie, Nche, Koch, Snyman, Smith, De Klerk, Pollard, Le Roux.

06:27 PM BST

France team news: Dupont will start

Antoine Dupont will start for France against defending champions South Africa after recovering from surgery on a broken cheekbone in a massive boost for the hosts.

The mercurial scrum-half missed Les Bleus’ final Pool A game against Italy and while he was not needed in the 60-7 demolition of the Azzurri, the captain’s presence will offer a confidence boost and add danger to Fabien Galthie’s side.

The 26-year-old’s return, three weeks after a head-on-head collision with Namibia’s Johan Deysel sent him to hospital, pushes Maxime Lucu back onto the bench after he stood in brilliantly for Dupont alongside fly-half Matthieu Jalibert.

Galthie has opted to put six forwards instead of five on the bench as he looks to cope with the Springboks’ power and skill up front.

France won the last meeting between the two teams, 30-26 last November, while South Africa prevailed 19-15 in their last World Cup encounter, in the 1995 semi-finals.

How France line-up

France XV: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarrey; Jalibert, Dupont (c); Baille, Mauvaka, Atonio; Woki, Flament; Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt

Replacements: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana

06:24 PM BST

What a clash of the titans!

Once the quarter-final lineup for this Rugby World Cup was set a week ago, this was the game that caught the eye. The defending champions facing the hosts, and the side tipped by many to win a first World Cup.

As scripts go, this is about as well-written as they come.

France will run out at the Stade de France this evening with an entire nation behind them. The support will be deafening but how they handle the incredible levels of expectation will go a long way to deciding this game tonight.

The return of Antoine Dupont could not have been better timed. France’s talisman is widely regarded as the best player in the world and it is hard to overestimate the impact of having a player of his pedigree back on the field.

“In these matches there is always pain, physical or mental. We have to be ready to suffer. If we’re not ready for this, we won’t go where we want to go,” Dupont said.

“It [the injury] shows that I’ve gained experience and that I know how to adapt to the opponent and to what’s in front of me.

“If there’s less space in front of me, it’s because there’s more elsewhere. We have to adapt to what’s on offer and look for space wherever we can find it.

South Africa’s build-up thas been dominated by a debate about who should start at fly half. Manie Libbok retains the jersey this evening, despite calls for 2019 World Cup winner Handre Pollard to return to the side.

These two sides met in a bruising encounter in Marseille last November, in which France came out victorious by a mere four points.

“We’re expecting the same kind of match. We know the South African style,” France flanker Charles Ollivon said.

“Once they’re in the game, they just keep rolling out the steamroller. They’re not going to change. We’ll be ready.”