France v South Africa LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and updates from stunning quarter-final clash

France face South Africa in a thrilling quarter-final match-up in Paris this evening to round out the last-eight weekend at the Rugby World Cup.

South Africa have won seven of their last eight matches with France, however, their only loss in those matches was their most recent encounter when France won in Marseille in November 2022.

Les Bleus have triumphed in a staggering 27 out of 28 fixtures at home of late but the defending World Cup champion Springboks will provide strong competition in Paris. France progressed to the quarter-finals unbeaten, including New Zealand’s first-ever Rugby World Cup pool-stage loss on the opening night, while the Springboks lost only one match in Pool B to Ireland.

France captain Antoine Dupont makes a return to the side only two weeks after surgery on his fractured cheekbone and both sides have promised a physical encounter in Paris.

Rugby World Cup 2023: France vs South Africa

France face South Africa in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, live on ITV 1

Antoine Dupont makes a return after surgery for a fractured cheekbone two weeks ago

PENALTY! France 25-19 South Africa (Ramos, 54 mins)

PENALTY! France 22-19 South Africa (Ramos, 40 mins)

TRY! France 19-19 South Africa (Baille, 31 mins)

TRY! France 12-19 South Africa (Kolbe, 26 mins)

TRY! France 12-12 South Africa (Mauvaka, 22 mins)

TRY! France 7-12 South Africa (De Allende, 18 mins)

TRY! France 7-7 South Africa (Arendse, 8 mins)

TRY! France 7-0 South Africa (Baille, 4 mins)

France 25-19 South Africa

21:26 , Ben Fleming

59 mins: Pressure back on as the South African forwards put in an almighty shove at the scrum to win a penalty.

To the corner they head...but they lose the ball at the lineout. A costly error given there were three easy points on offer there.

France 25-19 South Africa

21:23 , Ben Fleming

58 mins: France do well to clear but Kolbe gets South Africa right back up inside the French 22 just moments later.

Jalibert’s blushes are spared - at least momentarily - as the Springboks knock the ball on. French put-in from the scrum.

France 25-19 South Africa

21:22 , Ben Fleming

56 mins: Some vicious ball carries from South Africa but some equally superb work at the breakdown as France win a big penalty with the Springboks looking to strike.

But what has happened here? Jalibert completely slices his penalty kick, with the ball going behind him. Pressure on France now.

PENALTY! France 25-19 South Africa (Ramos, 54 mins)

21:18 , Ben Fleming

The full-back knocks it over and France extend their lead with the first score of the half.

France 22-19 South Africa

21:17 , Ben Fleming

53 mins: France win the penalty from the scrum but what a relentless blitz defence from South Africa to ensure nothing more came of it.

France will take a shot at goal.

France 22-19 South Africa

21:16 , Ben Fleming

52 mins: Still awaiting the first points of the second half but France continue their pressure in and around the Springbok tryline. Another platform from the set piece here - they will want come away with something.

France 22-19 South Africa

21:10 , Ben Fleming

50 mins: A break in play allows Etzebeth to return to the field. He was sin-binned on the brink of half-time and his yellow card was not upgraded after a TMO review.

France 22-19 South Africa

21:09 , Ben Fleming

48 mins: Jalibert is having another one of those games in the number ten jersey as his quick feet allows yet another break, this time from Ollivon. France in the ascendancy after the break.

France 22-19 South Africa

21:06 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: A double change for the Springboks as both their half-backs makes way. De Klerk and Pollard into the fray, as is Snyman who replaces Mostert in the second row.

France 22-19 South Africa

21:04 , Ben Fleming

43 mins: France win the turnover in the middle of the park and, within an instant, are right up around the Springbok 22. In the end, Jalibert’s mistake gifts South Africa back the ball but it’s a warning sign early in the second period.

KICK-OFF! France 22-19 South Africa

21:00 , Ben Fleming

41 mins: 15 minutes break and back under way in this quarter-final.

Who will prevail in this classic encounter?

HALF-TIME: France 22-19 South Africa

20:53 , Ben Fleming

Let’s have a look at the pick of the tries from that try-fest in the first half.

France opened the scoring after just two minutes with Baille:

The two sides traded scores all throughout the half before Kolbe put South Africa ahead for the second time midway through the half:

But France hit back again as Baille doubled his total around the half-hour mark:

HALF-TIME: France 22-19 South Africa

20:49 , Ben Fleming

Breathtaking rugby in Paris:

HALF-TIME: France 22-19 South Africa

20:47 , Ben Fleming

And breathe...

A simply relentless first 40 minutes comes to its conclusion and it’s France who have a narrow three-point advantage.

Six tries were scored - three for each side - in that frenetic first half. More of the same after the break, please.

PENALTY! France 22-19 South Africa (Ramos, 40 mins)

20:45 , Ben Fleming

Ramos converts the late penalty and that will be the last action in the first half.

France 19-19 South Africa

20:43 , Ben Fleming

40 mins: France have a penalty but before that there is a TMO check after a head-to-head collision between Etzebeth and Atonio.

Looks like the Springbok second row is heading for the sin-bin.

And he does. It’s under review so that one will be looked at over half-time.

France 19-19 South Africa

20:41 , Ben Fleming

39 mins: Well, the plan would have worked if Libbok had found touch with his kick. Superb from Bielle-Biarrey to keep it in and France now have the throw from the resulting lineout.

France 19-19 South Africa

20:39 , Ben Fleming

37 mins: Bielle-Biarrey clears the ball up the pitch well for France and here’s an interesting one.

Arendse calls for a mark as he catches the ball in his 22 but instead of kicking it away, the South Africans have asked for a scrum.

Can’t say I’ve seen that before but it works perfectly as they win a penalty from the set piece.

France 19-19 South Africa

20:36 , Ben Fleming

35 mins: A scrum on the edge of the French 22 as South Africa eye up a late score before the end of the first half. It’s French ball, however.

I’m going to need a break as much as some of the players out on the pitch after what’s happened so far.

France 19-19 South Africa (Baille, 31 mins)

20:32 , Ben Fleming

I’m running out of words to describe what we are witnessing.

Mauvaka shows great power on the wrap-around from the lineout and it’s Baille who converts from short range for his second of the game. Ramos adds the extra two and we are level again.

Six tries and barely 30 minutes on the clock.

France 12-19 South Africa

20:32 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: France look to hit back immediately and it’s some last-ditch defending on a number of occasions from South Africa.

Eventually, Kolbe takes the ball into touch and France have another chance from the lineout.

TRY! France 12-19 South Africa (Kolbe, 26 mins)

20:28 , Ben Fleming

Simply remarkable. Five tries in the opening 26 minutes and it’s South Africa who edge ahead again. France spill the ball in midfield and Kriel’s superb grubber kick allows Kolbe to race clear down the left wing and score his side’s third try.

It’s tight with the shot clock but Libbok adds the extras from the tee.

France 12-12 South Africa

20:27 , Ben Fleming

25 mins: The intensity of this clash is difficult to describe. Both sides playing at the top of their games right now.

TRY! France 12-12 South Africa (Mauvaka, 22 mins)

20:23 , Ben Fleming

France hit back straight away! This quarter-final shows no signs of slowing down as the French hooker goes over in the corner. Dupont shows his ingenuity back in the team as he takes a penalty quickly before releasing Mauvaka in the corner.

France are level...and the conversion is charged down! Superb work from Kolbe to catch Ramos out. The scores stay level - how big could that be later in the match?

TRY! France 7-12 South Africa (De Allende, 18 mins)

20:19 , Ben Fleming

South Africa lead and it’s more trouble under the high ball for France. Woki spills a high cross-field kick and De Allende surges through having gathered the loose ball.

The Springboks centre is held up short initially but makes no mistake a few phases later as he dives over the line from close range.

A poor miss from Libbok but his side lead nevertheless.

PENALTY MISSED! France 7-7 South Africa

20:18 , Ben Fleming

16 mins: A chance for Ramos to push France into the lead again but his penalty attempt just comes up short from long range. South Africa get themselves in a slight spot of bother as they look to clear but eventually get the ball up the pitch.

France 7-7 South Africa

20:15 , Ben Fleming

12 mins: A scrum for the first time this game and a chance for both sides and the fans inside the stadium to breathe. A breathless first dozen minutes.

TRY! France 7-7 South Africa (Arendse, 8 mins)

20:10 , Ben Fleming

What a response! A staggering start to this game as Arendse takes advantage of Fickou’s dropped catch to storm down the line and go over in the right corner.

Libbok adds the extras superbly and somehow, South Africa find themselves level having almost conceded a second try just moments earlier.

France 7-0 South Africa

20:09 , Ben Fleming

7 mins: The Springboks are stunned as France pile on wave after wave of pressure. A ferocious start from the hosts as Danty storms through the middle of the pitch. Fickou goes close shortly after in the corner before Etzebeth somehow intercepts a pass with France seemingly destined to score again.

Superb from the South African lock.

TRY! France 7-0 South Africa (Baille, 4 mins)

20:05 , Ben Fleming

What a start from France!

From the lineout, the hosts are relentless with their pressure and ball speed as they get up to the tryline straight away. A few phases later and Baille has the try as the prop touches down in the corner.

Ramos adds the extras from the far corner. Superb kick.

France 0-0 South Africa

20:04 , Ben Fleming

2 mins: An electric start from the hosts who show all their expertise with their feet and almost score within the opening two minutes. An initial chip over the top is reclaimed by Jalibert before Bielle-Biarrey comes inches away from touching down in the corner.

KICK-OFF! France 0-0 South Africa

20:01 , Ben Fleming

Both anthems are thundered out by the respective teams and the stage is set in the Stade de France.

South Africa, now, get us under way in this final World Cup quarter-final.

The players emerge

19:54 , Ben Fleming

Kolisi and Dupont lead their teams to the front of the tunnel and out they come now to a rapturous reception in Paris.

What an atmosphere.

Kick-off fast approaching

19:48 , Ben Fleming

We’ve already been served up three absolute corkers this weekend in the quarter-finals. Can we go out with a bang?

The atmosphere is brewing nicely in the Stade de France as we edge closer to kick-off. Just over ten minutes to go now...

France vs South Africa

19:38 , Ben Fleming

Who would have thought we would see this man back in action so soon after that big injury?

Antonie Dupont is the man to watch tonight - can he deliver another performance for the ages to guide his team through to the semi-finals?

Owen Farrell silences critics as England survive Fiji fightback

19:32 , Ben Fleming

A reminder that the winner of this match will face England after they surived a late Fiji comeback in Marseille.

Owen Farrell kicked the vital points required to steer Steve Borthwikck’s side through to a final four clash against either hosts France or defending champions South Africa, but only after Fiji levelled the contest at 24-24 with two quick-fire tries through prop Peni Ravai and flyhalf Vilimoni Botitu.

Fiji will rue three relatively simple shots at goal that were missed, as well as unforced errors that eased the pressure on England. Centres Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant scored first-half tries and Farrell was unerring with the boot, including a late drop-goal. England led 21-10 at halftime and looked in total control of the game for the first 60 minutes before holding off a stern Fijian challenge in the final quarter.

You can read Harry Latham-Coyle’s full match report from Marseille below:

Owen Farrell silences critics as England survive Fiji fightback

France vs South Africa - lineups

19:25 , Ben Fleming

Just over half an hour until kick-off here in Paris. A reminder of how both sides will line up:

France XV: 15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10. Matthieu Jalibert, 9. Antoine Dupont; 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Peato Mauvaka, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Cameron Woki, 5. Thibaud Flament, 6. Anthony Jelonch, 7. Charles Ollivon, 8. Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Pierre Bourgarit, 17. Reda Wardi, 18. Dorian Aldegheri, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Francois Cros, 21. Sekou Macalou, 22. Maxime Lucu, 23. Yoram Moefana

South Africa XV: 15 Damian Willemse; 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe; 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Siya Kolisi, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Willie le Roux.

Springboks ready to use 2019 experience to thrive

19:20 , Luke Baker

South Africa assistant coach Mzwandile Stick hopes his team can draw on the experience of their victorious 2019 World Cup run when they take on France in Paris.

The defending champions finished second in Pool B to set up a meeting with the tournament hosts in the last eight, a position which is not unfamiliar to the Springboks.

In 2019 South Africa faced hosts Japan in the quarter-finals before going on to win the competition and Stick says it is beneficial to have a “reference point” ahead of what he anticipates will be a “tight game”.

“We are playing against France and we know they are also in a good space as a team,” he said. “They have won all their games, they had a big game against the All Blacks in the first game of the group stage and did very well.

“The nice thing for us is we have been in this position before. In Japan in 2019, it was the same thing, playing Japan with all their supporters. It is the nature of the game in a World Cup, you have to go through the tough ones.

“At least we have a good reference point. We have been here before. Every game we play now, we can’t afford not to capitalise on the opportunities that are created. It is going to be a tight game. We are well prepared but we will see. It doesn’t get bigger than this.”

PA

Ex-France captain fearing physical beating by South Africa

19:12 , Luke Baker

Former France captain Thierry Dusautoir fears the hosts’ bid for a first world title could be damaged by South Africa even if Les Bleus beat the world champions in the quarter-finals.

The French might have faced Ireland or the Springboks at Stade de France in the last eight and the former flanker thinks the top-ranked Irish would have been preferable given the physicality of the South Africans.

“I think that France have all the weapons to win against South Africa,” the 41-year-old, who captained France in their 2011 World Cup final loss to New Zealand, told Reuters.

“Maybe I would have preferred Ireland, not because they are a weaker team, but because it would be less physical than playing South Africa.

“If we win this game, we’d still have two more games to play to be able to be champions. So it’s going to be hard and maybe there will be a high cost.”

Dusautoir said the impact of France finally winning a World Cup after losing the finals in 1987 and 1999, as well as 2011, could be considerable as rugby jostles for young talent with other codes.

“You can already feel the impact of the performance of the French team, we have more kids coming to rugby,” he said. “You already have big exposure with players like Antoine Dupont and it would be great because we’ve waited so long, we’ve lost the three finals.

“We will never beat soccer but with a world title maybe we’d get even more kids coming to play rugby.”

Reuters

Anotoine Dupont ‘inspires fear’ in opponents, claims Matthieu Jalibert

19:03 , Luke Baker

Matthieu Jalibert admitted the return of talismanic captain Antoine Dupont has given France a huge boost ahead of Sunday’s mouth-watering World Cup quarter-final against defending champions South Africa in Paris.

The 26-year-old scrum-half will lead Les Bleus into their last-eight tie just over three weeks after suffering a broken cheekbone against Namibia that placed his remaining involvement in the tournament in jeopardy.

Stand-off Jalibert is relishing the prospect of having his half-back partner back alongside him as he believes Dupont’s presence will give the Boks something extra to worry about.

“The whole team is very happy to have him back,” said Jalibert. “We’re happy to have him with us, knowing that he’ll be able to start this quarter-final. It’s always a pleasure to play with him. It’s easy to adapt to his game and to play alongside him.

“It gives us a lot of confidence. We know he’s capable of making a big difference, and that he inspires fear in opponents.

“It gives us more space around him. It’s always an asset to have him with us. Even if he’s wearing a scrum cap, he’s at 100 per cent of his ability.”

PA

Fans out in force in Paris

18:55 , Luke Baker

Things are heating up at the Stade de France, with both teams well-supported. The hosts understandably have the greater number of supporters but the Boks have turned out in decent numbers as well

What happened the last time these teams met?

18:44 , Luke Baker

South Africa have won seven of the last eight games against France but the most recent meeting between the sides saw Les Bleus triumph in Marseille last November.

France extended their impressive winning run to 12 games as they tamed the Springboks 30-26 at the Stade Velodrome after a nail-biting contest.

Les Bleus had scrum-half Antoine Dupont sent off in the second half after the world champions were also reduced to 14 men following Pieter-Steph du Toit’s early exclusion.

But a strong finish, with a late try by forward Sipili Falatea and a last-gasp penalty by Thomas Ramos, earned Fabien Galthie’s side another win a week after they edged out Australia 30-29 in Paris.

South Africa were always close thanks to penalties by Cheslin Kolbe, as well as tries from Siya Kolisi and Kurt-Lee Arendse, but France were just a cut above, less than a year before the World Cup.

Manie Libbok given the nod ahead of Handre Pollard

18:24 , Luke Baker

South Africa have opted to keep Manie Libbok starting at 10 for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final, despite an expectation that the experience and superior goal-kicking of Handre Pollard might be preferred.

While Libbok is the more explosive fly half in open play and his creativity makes the Springbok attack click, questions about his kicking were raised ahead of the World Cup. He has failed to quash those at the tournament, with missed kicks costing them during the defeat to Ireland in particular.

Pollard is more reliable from the tee and, having recovered from injury, his late call-up to the squad had many expecting him to be given the start given the fine margins of knockout rugby. But head coach Jacques Nienaber is confident he has made the right decision.

“The big thing with Handre [Pollard] is the injury,” said Nienaber. “He was out for about 20 weeks and if he wasn’t, things might have looked different. We’re slowly building him up since injury.

“But Manie [Libbok] is our in-form fly half. I think we’ve only lost one game this year with him starting at 10. He’s in form and the team performs when he’s the starting fly half. You look at the way Manie drives the team, his point of difference in the games he’s started at 10 for us, we scored four tries to one – we score tries with him in there.”

Aside from Libbok, the Springboks have largely opted for an experienced team, with 15 of the matchday squad having played in the 2019 World Cup final where they defeated England.

“We’ve been working with most of these players since 2018 and we’ve been building a squad capable of defending our title,” added Nienaber. “We believe this group will offer us the impetus we need against a quality French side that will be playing in front of a passionate home crowd.”

France captain Antoine Dupont fit and ‘fully ready’ for World Cup quarter-final

18:15 , Luke Baker

Captain Antoine Dupont has declared himself “fully ready” to lead France in the World Cup quarter-final against South Africa as he prepares to return to the starting XV just over three weeks after a broken cheekbone had him fearing his involvement in the tournament was over.

The 2021 world player of the year underwent surgery after going off injured following a head-on-head tackle from Namibia captain Johan Deysel in Les Bleus’ third pool match in Marseille on September 21, leaving the host nation fretting about their talisman’s availability for the remainder of the competition.

After resuming full training this week, Dupont has satisfied medics and coaching staff that he is ready to start the box-office Stade de France showdown with the world champions.

“I feel very well,” said the 26-year-old scrum-half, speaking at Les Bleus’ team announcement press conference at Roland Garros on Friday. “At the time, I didn’t know how serious the injury was so I thought the competition was over for me.

“I had to wait to get my hope back. I was lucky enough to have several weeks to rejuvenate and repair and have a full training week with the group.Today I am fully capable to be ready for this game on Sunday.”

France captain Antoine Dupont fit and ‘fully ready’ for World Cup quarter-final

South Africa team news

17:52 , Luke Baker

In a minor surprise, Cobus Reinach starts ahead of Faf de Klerk at scrum-half with Manie Libbok keeping hold of the No 10 jersey, despite an expectation that the experience and superior goal-kicking of Handre Pollard might be preferred.

De Klerk and Pollard are both on the bench in a more conventional 5-3 split of forwards to back, eschewing the controversial 7-1 split from earlier in the tournament.

Lineups

South Africa XV: 15 Damian Willemse; 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe; 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Siya Kolisi, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Willie le Roux.

France team news

17:41 , Luke Baker

France received a huge boost with news that talismanic captain Antoine Dupont is fit enough to be named as the starting scrum half.

Dupont – who is the face of the home World Cup in France – has been sidelined since suffering a fractured cheekbone in France’s pool stage win over Namibia, with fears that he would be ruled out of the tournament. France make no other changes to their starting XV with Maxime Lucu, Dupont’s deputy, dropping to the bench.

France XV: 15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10. Matthieu Jalibert, 9. Antoine Dupont; 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Peato Mauvaka, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Cameron Woki, 5. Thibaud Flament, 6. Anthony Jelonch, 7. Charles Ollivon, 8. Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Pierre Bourgarit, 17. Reda Wardi, 18. Dorian Aldegheri, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Francois Cros, 21. Sekou Macalou, 22. Maxime Lucu, 23. Yoram Moefana

When is France vs South Africa and how can I watch it?

17:28 , Luke Baker

When is France vs South Africa?

The quarter-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 15th October at Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 from 7.15pm BST.

Registered viewers can also stream the match online for free on ITVX.

Is France vs South Africa on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

17:17 , Luke Baker

The hosts France take on defending World Cup champions South Africa in a mouthwatering fourth Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

The Springboks have won seven of the last eight Tests against France but fell to a dramatic defeat in their last meeting in Marseille last November.

This match will be only the second time the two sides have faced each other at a World Cup, the first being in 1995 when they met in the semi-finals. South Africa, the hosts of that tournament, beat France 19-15 to progress to the final where they would be crowned champions for the first.

France are unbeaten at this World Cup heading into the match, while South Africa suffered a loss to Ireland in the pool stages. The winner will face either England or Fiji in the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Is France vs South Africa on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

France vs South Africa - LIVE

