France v Poland LIVE: Euro 2024 team news and line-ups as Kylian Mbappe prepares for return

France take on Poland in a Group D decider at Euro 2024, with Kylian Mbappe looking to return to the pitch with his mask after missing the draw with Netherlands.

Les Bleus survived a controversial VAR decision as they settled for a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands, leaving both sides with four points. It means France and the Netherlands, who taken on Austria in Group D, are already through to the last-16 and now face a race to top the group and earn a more favourable path to the Berlin final.

Didier Deschamps will be hoping for an improved performance against Poland, who are already out of contention following a 3-1 defeat to Austria. France missed Mbappe in the Netherlands stalemate, with the fitness of their captain dominating headlines once again ahead of the final match in the group. Mbappe has returned to full training after breaking his nose in the opening win over Austria.

Follow live scores and updates as France take on Poland looking to beat Netherlands and Austria to top spot, while you can also follow updates from the other key clash in Group D here

France vs Poland LIVE: Latest Euro 2024 updates

France face Poland in Group D decider, with kick-off at 8pm BST

France are already through to the last-16 while Poland are out

France looking to top Group D ahead of Netherlands and Austria

Kylian Mbappe set to play in mask after breaking nose in France opener

Robert Lewandowski warns Kylian Mbappe over mask

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Robert Lewandowski sported a protective mask after suffering a facial injury while at Bayern Munich in 2015, and can thus offer some advice on what the Frenchman can expect if he does, as expected, don one while featuring tonight.

“It’s tough, especially for strikers who move around the penalty box,” Lewandowski cautioned. “I remember well that I had problems to react and to see the ball and the opponents.”

(REUTERS)

France vs Poland: Robert Lewandowski hints at continuing international career

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Poland‘s Robert Lewandowski has no intention of retiring from international football after his side’s disappointing Euro 2024 campaign and is ready to play a full 90 minutes against France tonight.

With Poland having little but pride to play for in their final game, having become the first team to be eliminated from the European Championship on Friday, there were questions about the 35-year-old Lewandowski’s international future.

Midfielder Kamil Grosicki, 36, has announced the France match will be his last for Poland, while 34-year-old goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly said he plans to retire from international duty after Euro 2024.

But Lewandowski -- Poland‘s most capped player and all-time record goalscorer, with 82 goals in 151 appearances -- insisted he wants to continue and play alongside a new generation of Polish footballers.

“I’m 36 years old soon. A lot of people will be wondering how long I will play for, but I still have that fire inside of me and no one from outside will be able to affect my decision,” he told reporters on Monday.

“One day, maybe I’ll wake up and think maybe it’s time to think about retiring from international duty. But today I feel and I see that this team has a future, that despite this European Championship we have built something here.

“We have constructed something here. I see the potential in this team. I see a lot of young players emerging.”

Robert Lewandowski intends to continue his career beyond Euro 2024 (AP)

France vs Poland: Euro 2024 latest build-up

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Last time out: Robert Lewandowski had the air of a man contemplating what might have been and considering what comes next, wrote The Independent’s Richard Jolly in Berlin .

When the final whistle blew, he ran his hands through his hair. He then stood in the centre of the Olympiastadion pitch, gazing into the skies. A ruminative trudge around to acknowledge the Poland fans followed.

He knew his Euro 2024 was in effect over before France and the Netherlands drew to confirm Poland’s exit. With something at stake, his competition comprised of half an hour on the pitch, bringing one booking, for a stray arm, no shots, and defeat to Austria. Lewandowski had spent the first half as a whisperer, going along the dugout to impart his wisdom. It was all he could do.

Robert Lewandowski faces brutal reality to leave complicated Poland legacy

13:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Last time out: There’s no masking the truth from this first 0-0 of Euro 2024, wrote The Independent’s Miguel Delaney in Leipzig.

France, the true favourites, currently lack end product. It does raise doubt over whether they can end this tournament as European champions, although it only adds narrative weight to Kylian Mbappe’s eventual return from his broken nose. He forced France’s only goal of Euro 2024 so far, and that was from an Austria defender. A promising Netherlands team did have the ball in the back of the net, although that was ruled out in the game’s most debated moment.

That wasn’t to say this was a bad match. It was often enthralling, although lacked more than the finish and the tournament’s outstanding player. That real impetus wasn’t there. Some of that may have been circumstantial.

As good as the game was, and as sensational as the tournament has been as a whole, this is maybe where the flaws of the 24-team competition are revealed. It takes something from these matches between the heavyweights. They both know they have a safety net with four third-placed sides going through. That wouldn’t quite be the case if it was only two going through. There’d have been a greater tension, and maybe more output.

Euro 2024’s first goalless draw sums up France’s biggest problem

France vs Poland: Euro 2024 latest build-up

13:25 , Jamie Braidwood

France captain Kylian Mbappe took part in a practice match on Saturday in his first competitive action since breaking his nose, scoring twice against the under-21 side of German club Paderborn, where the French are based for the European Championship.

Mbappe was named on the bench but did not play in Friday’s 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in France’s second Group D game after fracturing his nose in the 1-0 win over Austria in their first game last Monday. He was injured in a collision with Austria’s Kevin Danso.

Mbappe wore a mask against Padereborn’s academy players, and played in the entire match, made up of two 30-minute halves. He also contributed two assists.

The 25-year-old Mbappe had used the mask before in two training sessions ahead of the clash against the Dutch but this was the first time wearing it in a game situation.

Latest on the fitness of the France captain

Masked Kylian Mbappe scores two goals in first match since breaking nose at Euros

France vs Poland: Euro 2024 latest build-up

13:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Group D

Netherlands: Like England, the Netherlands and France are guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds after reaching four points after their first two games. The Dutch will be guaranteed a place in the top two if they avoid defeat to Austria, and will top the group if they win and better France’s result against Poland. They cannot finish any lower than third, with Poland already knocked out and confirmed as fourth before the final round of fixtures.

France: Can confirm their place in the top two if they avoid defeat to Poland, but Les Bleus will be looking to top the group and can do so if they win and the Netherlands don’t against Austria. If France and the Netherlands both win, it will go down to goal difference and then goals scored as the head-to-head is level.

Austria: Ralf Rangnick’s side can only finish in the top two if they defeat the Netherlands. They can go through to the last-16 even if they lose, unless they lose by four goals or more.

What do France, Netherlands, Austria need? Euro 2024 group permutations and third-place standings explained

13:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Euro 2024 arrives at the final round of the group stage to decide who will go through to the knockouts. As well as the top two teams in each of the six groups, the four best third-placed teams will also progress to make up the last-16, with the remaining eight nations cut from the tournament.

Next up is Group C and Group D, following two dramatic conclusions to the other groups. Hungary claimed third place in Group A and sent Scotland home in the 100th minute, and the drama was matched in Group B as Italy broke Croatia hearts in the 98th minute, as the holders reached the last-16.

England are already through in Group C, while France and Netherlands are also into the last-16 in Group D, but there will be a fight for top spot in both groups as well as a scramble to finish runner-up.

Euro 2024 group permutations and third-place standings explained

France vs Poland TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online today

13:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Poland became the first nation to exit Euro 2024 after defeat to Austria in their second group game, and in truth they were disappointing enough in their opening encounters to not really feel as though they deserved much more.

Of course, they were hampered by Robert Lewandowski missing the first game through injury, but in truth they offered little threat anyway and head home early without contributing too much to the tournament.

France, meanwhile, will be playing in the last 16 - but they too have not exactly set matters alight, fairly poor in their penalty box play, spurning a few chances to score against Austria and Netherlands and so far only having netted once, which was an own goal.

Kylian Mbappe could return to play with a mask but for Didier Deschamps the bigger questions could come in who to give a chance to after two unimpressive outings so far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

France vs Poland TV channel, start time and how to watch

France vs Poland: Euro 2024 latest build-up

13:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted lineups

FRA - Maignan, Pavard, Konate, Upamecano, T Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Coman, Griezmann, Barcola, Giroud

POL - Szczesny, Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior, D Szymanski, Moder, Zielinski, Urbanski, Zalewski, Piatek, Lewandowski

France vs Poland: Euro 2024 latest build-up

13:03 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

France are still likely to be cautious over Kylian Mbappe’s return to action following his broken nose, but it does appear he’s fine to play a part if required - albeit with a mask in place. Otherwise, Didier Deschamps’ biggest question marks are over his own selections, with France yet to score a goal themselves and not playing at full capacity. He could rotate to give some a rest and others a chance.

Poland could well shuffle their deck entirely given they are already out of the tournament and may just look to give some tournament experience to squad members. Robert Lewandowski should be fit to start but it’s too late to matter.

France vs Poland: Euro 2024 latest build-up

13:02 , Jamie Braidwood

When is the match?

France face Poland at 5pm BST on Tuesday 25 June at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be shown on BBC One and can be streamed via the iPlayer and BBC Sport website. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good afternoon

13:00 , Jamie Braidwood

