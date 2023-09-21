France v Namibia LIVE: Final score, result and reaction as Rugby World Cup hosts claim record win

Rampant France demolished Namibia 96-0, with Damian Penaud plundering a hat-trick of tries as the hosts set a new record score to maintain their perfect start to the Rugby World Cup.

However, the victors saw captain Antoine Dupont go off with a potential serious facial injury in the Marseille clash.

Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie had again made sweeping changes following a laboured victory over Uruguay, which was in stark contrast to the impressive performance which saw off three-time world champions New Zealand in the tournament’s opening match

Damian Penaud gets a hattrick and increases his scoring run to six matches

Centre Jonathan Danty marks his starting return with two tries

Captain Antoine Dupont is injured in head collision from Johan Deysel

Youngster Louis Bielle-Biarrey adds two tries to take this RWC tally to three

Charles Ollivon scores France’s 200th World Cup Try with his second of the match

Ramos takes France to their biggest-ever RWC victory

Brilliance from Bielle-Biarrey

As well has his two tries, Bielle-Biarrey’s quick reactions and game-reading ability also set Danty up to score his first try. The 20-year-old is really impressing at the RWC and is proving to be a strong asset to the French team.

Damien Penaud is awarded player of the match and gives his thoughts on their record-breaking win.

One negative from an otherwise astonishing night for France.

Wow, what a performance from France! 14 tries in Marseille and the home fans are loving it!

Unfortunately now hearing French captain Dupont is off to hospital to check for a possible cheek fracture after the head collision with Deysel.

FRANCE PENALTY TRY! France 96 - 0 Namibia 79mins

Jason Benade collapses the maul and gets shown a yellow card. France awarded the penalty try so no conversion from Ramos this time! Namibia down to 13 players.

FRANCE TRY! France 89 - 0 Namibia 76 mins

Jaminet gets the next try in the corner! But it’s Ramos who gives France their highest total score at a World Cup with the conversion! Funnily enough (well, not for Namibia) the last record stood from when they previously played Namibia in 2007 and beat them 87-10, and it’s also their biggest RWC winning margin.

Ramos receives treatment France 82 - 0 Namibia 73 mins

Ramos receives some medical attention and has his knee iced but stays on the pitch.

FRANCE TRY! France 82 - 0 Namibia 68mins

Ollivon gets his second as he deceives the defence on the wing with a simple dummy as he looks to be passing to Bielle-Biarrey and France make it the length of the pitch again. It’s their 200th World Cup try and Ollivon takes the honours. Ramos snaffles more points again with the conversion.

FRANCE TRY! France 75 - 0 Namibia 64 min

And they do just that! Bielle-Biarrey puts on the pace and gets his second score, running most of the pitch on the way! Ramos converts yet again.

Namibian winger Greyling initially provides a threat as he makes a break but as he kicks the ball away France get back on track. It looked like the best opportunity so far for Namibia to score but France are there again to destroy their hopes and extend the already-damning scoreline.

Namibia penalised in the scrum France 68- 0 Namibia 61 mins

Namibia concede a penalty for standing up in the scrum. France have become slightly flat compared to the electric first half and will be looking to reignite their scoring.

Namibia to the corner France 68 - 0 Namibia 59 mins

Namibia have the penalty and Cliven Loubser kicks to the corner, France get the turnover though in the maul and spoil Namibia’s chances again.

Injury pause France 68 - 0 Namibia 56 mins

A slight pause to the match as Paul Boudehent receives treatment for an injury suffered as he got his head on the wrong side of the tackle and goes down. The match restarts with a Namibia scrum

FRANCE TRY! France 68 -0 Namibia 54 mins

Penaud gets a hattrick! Ramos with the extras again. Jaminet should have released a pass earlier on for the winger but he eventually gets the ball and is away for his third.

TRY DENIED France 61 - 0 Namibia 49 mins

A late tackle off the ball from Reda Wardi on Namibia’s Jacques Theron denies Couilloud’s try as the opposite scrum-half is delayed in getting to the next ruck.

FRANCE TRY! France 66 - 0 Namibia 49 mins

Interception from Couilloud who sprints away and he swiftly gets a second!

(UPGRADED) RED CARD France 61 - 0 Namibia

No mitigation for Deysel and the captain will miss the rest of the match, possibly more.

FRANCE TRY! France 61 -0 Naminia 46 mins

Dupont’s replacement Baptiste Couilloud has an immediate impact and France get their first score of the second half, the ninth of the match. Ramos converts again!

NO TRY, YELLOW CARD France 54 - 0 Namibia 44mins

Captain Johan Deysel is yellow-carded for head-on-head contact in the build-up to Rossouw crossing the line. The score is removed and Dupont goes off for a HIA, which sees both captains leave the pitch, although for different reasons. The card has gone to off-field review and Deysel will wait to discover his fate.

Johan Deysel clatters Antoine Dupont 🤕



NAMIBIA TRY! France 54 - 5 Namibia 43 mins

Divan Rossouw gets the ball down but we’re going to TMO...

Namibia scrum France 54 - 0 Namibia 43 mins

Ramos gifts Namibia a scrum with as the ball goes dead from his kick.

Replacements France 54 - 0 Namibia 40 mins

France on: Romain Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Reda Wardi

France off: Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille

Namibia on: PJ Van Lill

Namibia off: Mahepisa Tjeriko

SECOND HALF France 54 - 0 Namibia

And we’re underway again as Jalibert kicks off the second half. Will it be another eight tries in this half?!

TRY SCORERS - FIRST HALF

Tries from the following in the first half: Penaud (x2), Danty (2), Ollivon, Flament, Dupont, Bielle-Biarrey

HALF TIME France 54 -0 Namibia

A stunning performance from France who were taking no chances after a shaky game against Uruguay last week. They’re a different beast this week and have no doubt been galvanised by a massive home crowd who have witnessed an eight-try first half.

FRANCE TRY! France 54 - 0 Namibia 40 mins

Another ridiculous score on the stroke of half-time! Dupont takes a quick tap-and-go penalty and delivers a perfect crossfield kick to young winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey who collects with ease in the corner. Really impressive stuff and the crowd are loving it. Ramos narrowly gets the conversion from the wide angle.

Unreal from Dupont 🔥



FRANCE TRY! France 47 - 0 Namibia 37 mins

France turn the ball over and it’s Penaud with the break but he selflessly passes to his captain on his right and Dupont finishes the score, another well-worked try for the home side and France are really pushing on here. Ramos adds another conversion.

Wasted lineout for Namibia. France 40 - 0 Namibia 35 mins

It’s another wasted opportunity from the set piece, this time five metres out, for Namibia and they’re pushed back by France.

FRANCE TRY! France 40 - 0 Namibia 32 mins

They do eventually get their next try and it’s scored by Thibaud Flament after an offload from Anthony Jelonch who reads the game well to release his teammate for a well-worked try. Ramos with the conversion again.

No try for France. France 33- 0 Namibia 30 mins

The ball goes from Mauvaka to Jelonch who looks to have scored, but a replay from TMO Joy Neville shows the ball has gone forward from the hooker and the score isn’t awarded.

Namibia come close. France 33 - 0 Namibia 29 mins

Johan Retief with pure power to get him close to the line, but Namibia give away a penalty and his efforts are squandered.

FRANCE TRY! France 33 - 0 Namibia 25 mins

Danty gets a second, what a return he’s having! Dupont is delivered the ball from Cameron Woki at the lineout and passes to Danty who crosses the line for the team’s fifth. Ramos again from the tee.

France in control. France 26 - 0 Namibia 24 mins

France brimming with confidence here, slick no-look passes are delivered with pinpoint accuracy and they are thoroughly in control in Marseille. A stark contrast to their performance against Uruguay last week.

FRANCE TRY! France 26 - 0 Namibia 20 mins

Penaud gets his second and secures the bonus point! He’s delivered the ball from a deceptive the lineout and races away to score. Ramos again with the conversion.

FRANCE TRY! France 19- 0 Namibia 17 mins

Ollivon dots down after some slick passes between teammates including Dupont and Jalibert who flicks the ball inside before Ollivon delivered the ball with ease and dots down. France have a third within under 20 minutes and Ramos adds the conversion.

🇫🇷 C'EST MAGNIFIQUE 🇫🇷



France penalised for holding on. France 12 - 0 Namibia 12 mins

An exciting passage of play from Dupont and Fickou who make some good metres between them, but France are later penalised for holding on and Namibia have possession.

FRANCE CONVERSION France 12 - 0 Namibia 10 mins

Ramos converts this time.

FRANCE TRY! France 10 - 0 Namibia 9 mins

Youngster Louis Bielle-Biarrey does the work to race to the ball after a kick and keep it in play with an impressive pass to Danty and the returning centre scores.

FRANCE TRY! France 5 - 0 Namibia 6 mins

Damian Penaud is at it again and scores in the corner after collecting a kick from Dupont after the build-up play from the lineout. Ramos misses the conversion.

France kick to the corner. France 0 -0 Namibia

France given the penalty for Namibia going in at the side and kick to the corner.

KICK OFF! France 0 - 0 Namibia

Cliven Loubser gets the match underway and Namibia immediately put pressure on full-back Thomas Ramos who kicks the ball out. The visitors have a lineout but France soon gain possession.

Anthems

Not long until kick-off now! A rousing rendition of La Marseillaise rings out in front of a sold-out Stade Vélodrome.

Andre van der Bergh: “ The spirit in the team has never gone dull"

19:53 , Imogen Ainsworth

“As we climb off the plane, as we get on the bus, as we enter this amazing stadium, as we get to meet fans after the games, the word that keeps popping up is ‘privileged’. For me, it’s completely new. I have never played in front of 10,000 people, now I come here and I play in front of 35,000 and I’ve heard this game is sold out as well.

“Every year we come in as underdogs. The spirit in the team has never gone dull. Everyone knows that as soon as this is done, there might not be another opportunity. Le Roux Malan, second game, a freak accident; you count your blessings. This has just been a huge, huge privilege for us.”

Pine Pienaar: ‘Playing the host country is a massive honour'

Pine Pienaar, Naimibia’s assistant coach said: “Playing the host country is a massive honour for our team so we’re really looking forward to the challenge. It’s staying in the process, making sure the lessons we learned against Italy and New Zealand, we try to fix them and put up a good performance against a very, very strong side. We can’t wait for tomorrow night.”

“If we are going to create opportunities we’ve got to make sure our conversion rate is a bit better. I think it was three times [against New Zealand] we were almost on the try line and we conceded a turnover so maybe just going another phase, being more accurate with our ball carriers, making sure how we address that breakdown. That’s something we talked about.

“For us tomorrow night, if we only get four or five opportunities we’ve got to build better pressure with ball in hand.

“On the other side, if we concede a turnover, which we did against the All Blacks, it’s how we can handle that transition a bit quicker. For their second try, we were on the maul and conceded a turnover and 30 seconds [later] we were behind our try line so the transition has to be a focus for us tomorrow night.”

“The French side has world class-players and in some positions it’s probably the number one in the world in that position. We respect the side that we are playing against but every game we are trying to improve.

“We’v got to earn the respect of the French side and for the spectators coming out, we want to put on a good performance.

“It’s important for these boys that they go out and enjoy themselves by playing for each other, playing for our country and our families at home and making sure they are the best versions of themselves tomorrow.”

Ollivon: ‘When you play in an atmosphere like this, there’s always something extra’

Backrow Ollivon spoke of the team’s excitement about playing in Marseille:

“It’s a stadium that speaks to everyone. Everyone knows the atmosphere here when Olympique de Marseille play. Everyone saw the incredible atmosphere in November for the match against South Africa.

“I remember one of (Cheslin) Kolbe’s penalties. We looked at each other and couldn’t understand what was going on because there was so much noise. These things leave their mark.

“Every time, these are incredible matches. The atmosphere remains in this cauldron. The noise stays, the emotions stay - I get the impression that the pitch is shaking a bit. It’s a real pleasure for us. The spectators enjoy coming here too.

“It’s exciting to come and play in this stadium, and we’ll be keen to play a good match so that we can enjoy it. When you play in an atmosphere like this, there’s always something extra. That’s why it’s so appealing to players in general.”

Charles Ollivon dicusses the importance of a win against Namibia

“We’re going to focus on winning the match and building our victory. Obviously, we’re going to give our all to do the things we’ve been working on all week, to put our game in place, to be clear in our play, to go out with a smile and enjoy a great evening and have a good week afterwards. Yes, there’s pressure, but it’s great to be here. We’re lucky to be here.”

Raphaël Ibanez on Namibia

France’s general manager said: “It’s difficult to judge and look back on past performances. Namibia has always figured well in the World Cup. They fully deserve their place in the tournament.

“There are players whose life paths are different from ours in France and Europe. Some players go to South Africa and other countries to find game-time. For them, it’s not always easy to build a group and a collective. But when it comes to wearing the jersey with the national team, there’s no doubt about their commitment.”

Namibia team news

Allister Coetzee has made nine changes to his team to face France from the side that lost to New Zealand, including five changes to the forwards. If PJ van Lill features from the bench, he will join Hugo Horn, Jacques Burger, Tinus du Plessis, Johnny Redelinghuys and Heino Senekal on second-most RWC matches of all-time on 11, three behind Eugene Jantjies who holds the record on 14.

Here’s how Namibia line up: Andre van der Bergh, Gerswin Mouton, Johan Deysel (capt.), Danco Burger, JC Greyling, Cliven Loubser, Jacques Theron, Desiderius Sethie, Louis van der Westhuizen, Johan Coetzee, Mahepisa Tjeriko, Adriaan Ludick, Max Katjijeko, Johan Retief, Prince Gaoseb.

Replacements:Obert Nortje, Jason Benade, Haitembu Shifuka, PJ Van Lill, Richard Hardwick, Oela Blaauw, Alcino Izaacs, Divan Rossouw

France team news

Fabien Galthié has made 12 changes to his starting team from last week’s victorious side against Uruguay last weekend. Only Cameron Woki, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and Anthony Jelonch retain their places. A total of ten players who played in France’s World Cup curtain-raiser against New Zealand return to the side.

Jonathan Danty returns to the starting XV for the first time since 27 August, when he scored a try against the Wallabies. Wing Damian Penaud provides a serious try-scoring threat and is currently on a five-game try-scoring streak, and is the leading try-scorer for Les Bleus with nine.

Here’s how France will line up this evening:Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt.), Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament, François Cros, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch.

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Baptiste Couilloud, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet.

Welcome to France vs Namibia

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this evening’s Rugby World Cup matches.

Hosts France travel to Stade Vélodrome in Marseille where they will meet Pool A opponents Namibia, who currently sit bottom of the table. Stay tuned for live coverage including team news, quotes, and match updates.

After a stuttering showing from their second string against Uruguay, France will hope to find top gear again with Namibia their third Rugby World Cup opponents.

Fabien Galthie has returned most of his first-choice starters to his side for the hosts’ third pool fixture at their home tournament.

Namibia suffered a heavy defeat against New Zealand last time out and will fear befalling similar fate here.

But the performances of Uruguay and Portugal last week showed that many of the so-called minnows can punch above their weight, and Allister Coetzee will hope that his side can produce a better account of themselves.

