France put World Cup rivals on notice with crushing victory over Italy – latest reaction

Matthieu Jalibert scored his team's fifth try against Italy - Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

By Charles Richardson, in Lyon

Antoine who? Without talisman Dupont, and needing a win to progress to the quarter-finals, France put Italy to the sword to set up a humdinger of a knockout clash against one of Ireland, South Africa or Scotland next Sunday in Paris.

For now, France await proceedings at the Stade de France on Saturday to discover their opponents, but their own fate at the summit of Pool A is now assured after this eight-try victory. On a warm autumnal night in Lyon, stand-in skipper Charles Ollivon and stand-in scrum-half Maxime Lucu, Basque brothers in arms, departed to a raucous second-half reception having achieved their dual objective: to secure France’s safe passage to the quarter-finals and to mitigate for Dupont’s absence, with the captain working towards a last-eight return.

But what to make of sorry Italy? The most gifted Azzurri side in a generation, and history will remember their third-place finish in Pool A, but the whats and whys of the past seven days should be bagged up in France and left to rot in a Lyon skip; 156 points conceded and just 24 scored. After recent promise, the Italian dream was decimated in the space of a week. Just the solitary try on Friday night, too, a late effort from Manuel Zuliani after an earlier score was chalked off for a dubious clear-out by Simone Ferrari. It looked soft but, no matter, the loosehead was in at the side. When things go against you, they really do.

France into quarter-finals at a canter – latest reaction

10:13 PM BST

Strong words from Andy Goode

Pathetic decision to give a penalty for this and reverse a try scored by Italy to give a penalty to France. Karl Dickson wanted to give a yellow, the game is a laughing stock with decisions like that pic.twitter.com/W8TPwfgwh9 — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) October 6, 2023

Should this have been a yellow? Have your say in the comments below!

10:08 PM BST

Sergio Parisse on Italy taking off captain Lamaro

It’s probably something at half-time. It’s hugely disappointing - you can see it on Lamaro’s face. it never happened to me before. I don’t see any other coach doing that to their own captain. It’s definitely the worse way for Italy to finish this World Cup.

09:58 PM BST

Gregory Alldritt:

We are going to enjoy the weekend because it was a tough game today. Lots of recovery this weekend and we prepare the quarter-final after tomorrow night’s game. it’s a tough one after one month without playing [for me]. Happy with the team performance, it was a really a 23 player game today.

09:53 PM BST

Final score: FRA 60 ITA 7

France win a penalty at the lineout for Italy jumping across, and they choose to kick for points.

It’s not exactly a riveting end to what has been a brilliant game, but the crowd won’t mind.

Jaminet finishes it off to put even more points on the board. It has been an utterly dominant performance by Fabien Galthie’s men.

La Marseillaise echoes around the OL Stadium as the hosts book their place in the quarter-final.

09:47 PM BST

78 min FRA 57 ITA 7

Monty Ioane has been one of Italy’s brightest sparks at this World Cup and shows he is not giving up just yet, making a lung-busting break up the middle. Eventually Italy kick through and there is a chase on over the line, but Moefana gets back.

He passes to Penaud rather than touching down, and it looks like the winger might fancy a go for a moment, but he thinks better of it and kicks out.

France then disrupt at the lineout and have huge space out to the left.

They put in a long grubber though and the ball goes out for a 50-22.

France fancy one more.

09:44 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 75 min FRA 57 ITA 7

Finally, they feint with another carry before pulling out the back to Jalibert who is racking around the corner to the right.

France have huge numbers, and the fly-half draws Ioane before putting it on a plate for Moefana.

The big centre goes half-round, half-through Tommaso Allan to go over.

Jaminet misses with the conversion, but France have their biggest points margin over Italy since 1967.

Yoram Moefana (R) dives across the line to score France's eighth try - AFP/Sebastien Bozon

09:42 PM BST

74 min FRA 52 ITA 7

They are playing under advantage for Italian creeping off-side.

The French carries keep on coming, looking to batter the door down.

09:41 PM BST

73 min FRA 52 ITA 7

With a full lineout, they throw to the middle before playing off the top and hitting Danty who crashes into midfield.

France crab back left with a series of forward pick and goes and one-out carries. It’s brutal stuff.

09:40 PM BST

73 min FRA 52 ITA 7

Bit of afters there, licensed by a limp whistle blow from Karl Dickson.

As he goes to blow again, Negri takes full advantage to fly into a French player off the ball.

Perhaps comfortable with their lead, France choose not to react and are content with another penalty.

They kick for the five-metre line on the left.

09:38 PM BST

TRY ITALY! 70 min FRA 52 ITA 7

It wasn’t pretty, but with ten minutes left to play Italy have something to show for their efforts.

They get a little lucky - after Morisi’s carry, they are isolated but France’s covering backline players aren’t intent on jackling the ball. There’s then a monstrous hit in midfield on David Sisi, but the replacement does well to get the ball away.

Eventually, it’s dogged work from Zuilani who fights through two or three challenges to twist himself over the line.

Tommaso Allan hits the conversion to maintain his perfect record at this World Cup.

Manuel Zuliani of Italy scores the team's first try - Getty Images /Paul Harding

09:35 PM BST

70 min FRA 52 ITA 0

This is positive from Italy - who are still in search of one score to at least save face. They move up beyond eight phases and Luca Morisi tears up the left touchline.

09:34 PM BST

68 min FRA 52 ITA 0

Despite the general lassitude of Italy’s movement, Ioane, for one, is still chasing after everything.

Italy kick through to France who then box-kick back up-field. Italy look to play around half-way.

09:33 PM BST

67 min FRA 52 ITA 0

With 13 minutes still to play of their World Cup, Italy’s body language would suggest they are already down and out.

After a France mistake, Italy have a scrum in midfield.

09:31 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 63 min FRA 52 ITA 0

France unlock the Italian defence again.

Jalibert is having a wonderful game, to add to a wonderful tournament so far, and produces another moment of magic.

Taking the ball on the gain line on the right-hand 15 metre line, he stands up his defender with a bit of footwork, allowing Italy’s midfield defence to overrun it. He then lofts a late pass over the top to Yoram Moefana, who has an easy run-in to the right corner.

Jalibert adds the conversion too.

Cool-headed Matthieu Jalibert throws a late pass for Moefana to score - AFP/Olivier Chassignole

09:28 PM BST

62 min FRA 45 ITA 0

Les Bleues ship it wide left to Bielle-Biarrey who canters up the left wing before dancing inside.

They then move it to the other coast to Penaud who shows off his dancing feet, looking to create a moment of magic.

09:27 PM BST

62 min FRA 45 ITA 0

France look to play from the driving maul but Bielle-Biarrey’s kick is caught, and the mark called.

Italy kick back and France look to launch an attack on half-way.

09:26 PM BST

60 min FRA 45 ITA 0

France have been brutal at the breakdown and continue their dominance as we enter the final quarter.

This time they win a penalty for Italian holding, and the camera pans to defence coach Shaun Edwards who punches the air in delight.

France clear to halfway.

09:25 PM BST

58 min FRA 45 ITA 0

Italy kick again, but this time the ball is contestable, and Italy almost cause France a headache.

France are penalised for making contact in the air, and Italy kick for the corner. This new attacking tactic from the Italians makes at least some sense.

09:23 PM BST

57 min FRA 45 ITA 0

Italy are looking to play from inside their own half, but they are swamped by blue shirts and appear fresh out of ideas.

Every ruck is a physical battle for the Italians to keep hold of their ball.

Eventually they box-kick ineffectually to Ramos, who looks to launch a counter-attack.

Penaud sets off like a coiled spring but he is ripped by Brex. Italy again have it on half-way.

09:21 PM BST

57 min FRA 45 ITA 0

France reclaim the ball after kick-off, and it’s almost on again for Les Bleues.

They have an overlap on the left, and show quick hands to beat the Italian rush defence. This time the Azzurri successfully disrupt, and the ball goes to ground.

Italy line-out.

09:19 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 53 min FRA 45 ITA 0

Despite Dickson’s leniency, it makes little difference for France.

Off the lineout, they set quickly for a maul before Mauvaka breaks off.

The dynamic hooker beats the defender at guard with ease and punches over the line.

Ramos’s conversion is good.

Peato Mauvaka, right, beats Tommaso Allan to score - AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

09:17 PM BST

51 min FRA 38 ITA 0

But as Italy play up to the five underneath the French posts, the ball spills to Fickou, and the centre breaks away.

There are two support-players with him, and he ships it out to Bielle-Biarrey who kicks through.

Possibly the wrong option, as Italy dive on it. But the counter-ruck is good by France.

As they look to play quickly, an Italian defender cynically goes off his feet to slow the ball down. It really should be a yellow card, but Dickson offers an olive branch to Italy.

09:15 PM BST

46 min FRA 38 ITA 0

Watching Italy’s attack is like watching sheep being herded at the moment.

The ball is shipped laterally down the line while France hold off. The French defence then bundle them into touch.

There is a mistake at the lineout though, and Italy follow up with a penalty.

They kick to the corner and have a good attacking opportunity here from a maul.

09:13 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 46 min FRA 38 ITA 0

But again, the gap emerges, and France are ruthlessly clinical when it does.

The ball comes out the back to Jalibert, who throws the dummy this time to send a tired Ignacio Brex the wrong way.

The French fly-half accelerates through the gap before putting in a step to beat the Italain full-back and score.

It’s a good finish, but the Italian defence is run ragged.

Ramos kicks the conversion.

09:10 PM BST

46 min FRA 31 ITA 0

France go left off the scrum and hit into the belly of the Italian defence.

There is still fight in the Italians, who put in some huge tackles in midfield.

09:09 PM BST

45 min FRA 31 ITA 0

Manuel Zuliani, just on, gives away a penalty and France kick for the corner. They play off the top but win another penalty in midfield for Italy not rolling away. That’s 11 penalties.

It’s coming apart at the seams here for the Azzurri.

France opt for the scrum.

09:07 PM BST

44 min FRA 31 ITA 0

Lamaro has just been substituted for Italy and looks incandescent. Crowley may have some explaining to do to his captain...

That’s a huge call in what is potentially Crowley’s final game in charge.

09:06 PM BST

42 min FRA 31 ITA 0

Both sides are taking their time to get this scrum set. Eventually they re-set and go again, but Ferrari is penalised for pulling it down.

Jalibert has another nudge for the corner and plumps for a more conservative approach this time.

France lineout just inside the Italy 22.

09:05 PM BST

41 min FRA 31 ITA 0

Tommaso Allan kicks right to get the second half under way.

France kick back, keeping the ball in-field, and Italy hit it up the middle.

But almost immediately, France win the first penalty of the half with a Mauvaka turnover.

It’s high fives all round, and France kick to the corner. But Jalibert makes a rare mistake and kicks dead.

Italy will have a scrum. Early let-off for the Azzurri.

08:51 PM BST

France dominate first half

Feel like Italy are suffering from New Zealand and France thinking their statements against Namibia are not statementy enough. — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) October 6, 2023

08:50 PM BST

40 min FRA 31 ITA 0

With the clock in the red, France win another penalty on half-way through the jackling efforts of Jonathan Danty.

Ramos opts for the posts but, almost shockingly given his reliability, kicks wide.

The score at half-time: France 31 - Italy 0.

08:48 PM BST

36 min FRA 31 ITA 0

France play off the lineout and hit into midfield.

Havingf shown patient build-up in the previous exploits, they throw caution to the wind this time and offload out the back to Jalibert.

With the defence closing down on the fly-half, he puts in a speculative cross-kick to Penaud who is in acres of space. Shades of Cipriani vs South Africa.

The winger catches before briefly opening into his gazelle strides to bound over to the right of the posts.

The conversion is good from Ramos.

Damian Penaud with a leaping dive for the line - Getty Images/Michael Steele

𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐘𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄! 😱



What a kick from Jalibert and what a finish by Penaud! 🎯#RWC2023 | #FRAvITA pic.twitter.com/y5ek2cW2N1 — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 6, 2023

08:43 PM BST

34 min FRA 24 ITA 0

Italy win a follow-up penalty but fail to hit the corner.

France then have a scrum and win a penalty - those are moments upon which the tide of test matches turns.

08:42 PM BST

33 min FRA 24 ITA 0

Disappointing to hear the French players calling for more on the TMO review.

There was clearly no intent, and it frankly looks like Lucu was playing for a card.

08:41 PM BST

TRY DISALLOWED! 33 min FRA 24 ITA 0

Italy hold their breath.

It’s actually Simone Ferrari himself who might be in trouble. It looks a little innocuous though.

Ferrari enters the ruck and hits Maxime Lucu in the chest, before the challenge rises to the head.

In Ferrari’s favour, he has clearly dipped his hips, and Lucu is falling into the challenge.

TMO Marius Jonker believes there is not a high level of danger, so the call is just a penalty for France.

It’s almost impossible to hear over the whistling in the stadium!

08:38 PM BST

TRY ITALY! 33 min FRA 24 ITA 0

Eventually it’s Simone Ferrari who burrows over. But the referee is asking for a check on an Italy clear-out from the previous ruck...

08:37 PM BST

33 min FRA 24 ITA 0

Up beyond 15 phases, Italy keep going in the forwards.

08:37 PM BST

32 min FRA 24 ITA 0

They are right up to France’s line though and up to seven phases.

It’s desperate defence from France, and remarkably well-worked from Italy.

08:35 PM BST

31 min FRA 24 ITA 0

Italy win a penalty for a deliberate knock-on by France and kick to inside the French 22.

They win their lineout and set a good maul that splinters away. France are quick to latch onto the hooker though and stymie Italy’s progress

08:35 PM BST

30 min FRA 24 ITA 0

Italy’s work pays off though, and they win a penalty.

It’s not all good news though - Capuozzo has had to come off for a head injury assessment after his earlier knock. The full-back does not look happy about it, but in the interest of player safety it’s probably the right call.

08:33 PM BST

29 min FRA 24 ITA 0

If Italy can win this, they have a great attacking opportunity from a centre-field scrum.

They win a free-kick and go quickly, moving the ball to the 15-metre channels, probing for a gap. They will just be happy to have hands on the ball for a while.

But the Shaun Edwards-masterminded French defence is good, pushing Italy backwards.

08:31 PM BST

29 min FRA 24 ITA 0

France clear from the scrum, and Italy have the ball in-hand on the opposition 10.

They are up beyond five phases, perhaps for the first time this half.

Capuozzo is down receiving treatment though, and the referee blows up to avoid bumping into him.

Game will re-start with an Italy scrum.

Ange Capuozzo receives treatment after taking a knock to the head - AFP/Sebastien Bozon

08:29 PM BST

26 min FRA 24 ITA 0

Excellent work by Italy.

Ioane takes on his opposite number off first phase ball before popping to Capuozzo who breaks up the middle. The lightning full-back pops to Tommaso Allan who faces a sprint to the line, though hounded by French defenders.

As he looks to play the return ball to Capuozzo, he is tackled by Bielle-Biarrey and knocks on.

The opportunity may have gone, but that is much better from Italy.

08:27 PM BST

25 min FRA 24 ITA 0

Italy win their first turnover though and win their own lineout. This could be a change in momentum.

08:26 PM BST

24 min FRA 24 ITA 0

The stats say it all. Italy are up to near 80 tackles compared to France’s 10.

08:25 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 23 min FRA 24 ITA 0

And then there were three.

The build-up from France is masterful, making optimum use of their power game to give their backs the best possible opportunity to strike.

Eventually they ship it out, and Jalibert runs an outside arc to take Ioane before switching with Penaud.

Penaud looks as if he has run into traffic, but he lofts up a late off-load which is slightly paddled by Fickou before landing in the arms of Ramos.

The full-back then has a simple run into the corner before converting his own try.

Thomas Ramos scores the third of the evening!



The handling though.... 👏#RWC2023 | #FRAvITA pic.twitter.com/p5PmU0VVfg — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 6, 2023

08:22 PM BST

France playing with zip

Plenty of zip so far from Maxime Lucu, the man filling Dupont’s shoes in the France scrum-half jersey this evening.

France might be missing their leader but just a reminder that Lucu has never lost in a French jersey - in 17 appearances. The 30-year-old also reprises his club half-back partnership with Matthieu Jalibert of Bordeaux tonight.

08:22 PM BST

19 min FRA 17 ITA 0

After last week’s humbling against New Zealand, Italy coach Kieran Crowley would have been hoping for a bounce-back this week from his side.

If Italy don’t find another gear soo, they could well find themselves on the back of another hiding.

08:20 PM BST

17 min FRA 17 ITA 0

After 10-plus phases, France spark into life, having earned the right to go wide.

Again, they use Mauvaka around the corner to feed Bielle-Biarrey on the left flank, who has been involved in everything so far. The winger bursts down the line and offloads inside, but not before his foot goes into touch.

Italy lineout.

08:18 PM BST

17 min FRA 17 ITA 0

France truck it up, making full use of their power game to draw in the Italian defence.

Although the breakdwon has been so hotly contested this World Cup so far, Italy haven’t looked close to making a turnover so far.

08:17 PM BST

15 min FRA 17 ITA 0

Italy No 8 Cannone is penalised for a fend with the forearm aimed towards the neck of the oncoming tackler.

it’s a cheap penalty to give away and invites France just short of the Italy 22 once more.

08:16 PM BST

13 min FRA 17 ITA 0

France have a good attacking platform here and find some joy in the wide channel out right.

As they come back the other way, Woki’s pass does not go to hand. But unflustered, Jalibert retreats back and lifts the ball to Penaud who puts in a slightly unorthodox cross-kick to Bielle-Biarrey.

The ball bounces once before the winger takes it. He then shows incredible clarity of mind to jink inside, beating two oncoming tacklers, before riding a final challenge to reach over. A superb finish from the 20-year-old.

Ramos adds the conversion.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey of France scores his sides second try - Getty Images/Craig Mercer

08:13 PM BST

10 min FRA 10 ITA 0

Almost a moment of genius from the maverick Penaud.

The electic winger catches the ball out the back and decides to take the opposition on, gliding sideways beyond the defence before dribbling a nudge through for his winger to run on to.

If it had come off, Bielle-Biarrewy would have been in, but there is too much weight on the kick and Italy have a lineout. They win it and clear to the 22.

Damian Penaud glides around the edge of the Italian defence to escape the tackle of Pierre Bruno - AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

08:11 PM BST

9 min FRA 10 ITA 0

Italy’s lineout is disrupted and France play under advantage - for Italy off-side.

Les Bleues kick up the touchline for a line-out on the right-hand side beyond the opposition 10.

08:10 PM BST

8 min FRA 10 ITA 0

France are solid at the set piece and show good multi-layered attack before grubbering through.

Fickou fails to heed the warnings of Karl Dickson though and is penalised for offside.

Italy clear for a lineout on the opposition 10.

08:09 PM BST

8 min FRA 10 ITA 0

France exit well through Maxime Lucu. Bielle-Biarrey chases hard to put pressure on the Italian catcher and force the knock-on.

France scrum on half-way to the left.

08:08 PM BST

6 min FRA 10 ITA 0

Ramos makes no mistake, and France lead by 10.

08:07 PM BST

6 min FRA 7 ITA 0

After a period of kick tennis, France win the battle. Italy are penalised for offside with lazy forwards failing to retreat in midfield.

Ramos points for the sticks from half-way, but directly in front.

08:05 PM BST

FRANCE TRY! 3 min FRA 7 ITA 0

France show patience to truck it up through the forwards in the middle.

Cameron Woki puts pace on the ball by offloading from the floor to Thomas Ramos who breaks through to gain a two-on-one with the full-back, and Damian Penaud outside him.

Penaud catches and jogs it in to the left corner. Ramos adds the extras. A perfect start for France!

08:02 PM BST

2 min FRA 0 ITA 0

France keep it in the forwards and look to bust their way up through the guts of the Italy defence, but then it goes wide...

08:01 PM BST

1 min FRA 0 ITA 0

France run it back first through Ramos, before spinning it to the left to give Bielle- Biarrey a run on the left.

08:01 PM BST

1 min FRA 0 ITA 0

English referee Karl Dickson blows his whistle, and we’re under way!

France kick deep right and it’s well-fielded by Italy, who clear to half-way - but not out.

08:00 PM BST

Top effort from Italy

Italy captain Lamaro finishes with his customary yell - a pained look on his face as he clutches at the badge. You can tell how much this means to the big flanker.

Kick-off is just moments away!

07:57 PM BST

The anthems

A rousing rendition from France. Now time for Italy!

07:55 PM BST

The teams are out

Both teams are out on the pitch - France dressed in blue and Italy in their white away jerseys.

Next, time for two of the best anthems in sport.

07:54 PM BST

Our expert views on France's record and prospects

07:53 PM BST

Capuozzo Italy's magician

Rugby is at times unjustly maligned as a sport for big, burly bruisers to bash into one another. And don’t get me wrong, there is a time and place for that - just ask Dan Coles or Joe Marler.

But one player re-writing the rulebook is Italy’s diminutive full-back Ange Capuozzo.

To watch Ange Capuozzo gliding around a pitch is to be reminded that rugby union can still be a sport where waifish athletes thrive among giants by living on their wits, writes Charlie Morgan.

Interestingly, there is added significance to tonight’s clash for the Azzurri flyer. Born in Le Pont-de-Claix and raised in the French Alps, Capuozzo has Italian and Madagascan heritage but elected to play for Italy, the country of his paternal grandparents who hail from Naples.

07:37 PM BST

French expectation verges on arrogance

There is a simmering expectation - verging on arrogance - that all is sewn up for France here tonight. With the sun easing behind the distant Massif Central, the hills to the west of Lyon, the mood among the lawless Lyonnais public is one of ‘nothing to see here’. This is a foregone conclusion, a procession. Of course, they are almost certainly right, but the fact that a loss tonight would almost definitely send the hosts crashing out in ignominy - as only the second side, behind England, to not progress to the quarter-finals of a tournament on home soil - is the elephant in the room. The stadium here, just as the town earlier, is rocking, with an expectant crowd demanding a handsome French victory. Even with such confidence, there is an awareness that this is no dead-rubber. And Les Bleus will have to do it without the talismanic Antoine Dupont, of course. Although, some fans have ensured that their captain is not totally forgotten tonight, dressing as Dupont et Dupond, the hapless detectives in Hergé‘s Tintin (Thomson and Thompson in English), for the occasion - complete with moustaches, bowler hats and canes. They were featured on the big screen to a riotous reception. Hopefully, for France’s sake, such a cacophony will be repeated at full time. If not, as the Kaiser Chiefs sang, I predict a riot.

🎭🇫🇷 The Antoine Dupont fan club is out in Lyon#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/lWLLnugYzl — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 6, 2023

07:34 PM BST

Charles Ollivon: Dupont absence has strengthened France resolve

France flanker Charles Ollivon believes captain Antoine Dupont’s absence has only strengthened the squad’s resolve at the World Cup.

Ollivon skippers Les Bleues today, with the hosts big favourites to seal victory and an expected quarter-final clash with reigning champions South Africa.

“The captaincy didn’t change much in my week. We have a group of leaders and in the absence of Antoine Dupont, the whole group has remained united to compensate for his absence,” said The Toulon back row.

“We suspect that Italy will not show the same face as against New Zealand,” Ollivon added. “We didn’t dwell on the New Zealand match.

“It will be a completely different game, with undoubtedly a higher level of commitment and fewer missed tackles.

“We expect a lot of engagement during the first 20 minutes. It’s up to us to be consistent for 80 minutes. This is a match where things will hit hard.”

07:29 PM BST

Will Dupont make a return this World Cup?

With 46 minutes played and a healthy 54 point lead, it all looked to be plain sailing for France as they went in search of a record breaking victory against Namibia.

But just moments later, the nation held its breath as their captain and all-round enfant chéri Antoine Dupont lay on the floor clutching his face, felled by a dangerous tackle from Namibia captain Johan Deysel.

When news first broke at the close of the game that Dupont had suffered a suspected facial fracture, speculation was rife over the extent of his injury. Was the two-time World Player of the Year’s World Cup over?

Yet despite having indeed fractured a bone in his face, the sturdy scrum-half underwent surgery on Monday and awaits a decision from medical staff as to whether he is fit to make a return should France make it through today.

“He is ready for the challenge, he is a competitor,” number eight Anthony Jelonch told a press conference on Thursday.

“He cannot wait to be back on the field and we’re confident that he will be back next week. If we win [today].”

Although Dupont has been sprinting at training and played with the ball, he is not yet allowed to make contact with other players. There is also speculation that he might have to wear specialist protective gear if he is to return to the field.

For more on whether Dupont will sport an Harinordoquy-style face mask, check out Charles Richardson’s report here.

07:06 PM BST

Italy coach Kieran Crowley: 'We want to honour our identity as a team'

France makes only two changes to the side that beat Namibia 96-0 two weeks ago as they seek to top Pool A with a fourth straight win.

Maxime Lucu starts at scrum-half in lieu of the injured Antoine Dupont and pairs up with with his Bordeaux-Begles half-back partner Matthieu Jalibert.

Meanwhile, in the forwards, Gregory Alldritt returns in the No 8 jersey after recovering form a minor knee injury. He packs down in the back row alongside captain Charles Ollivon at openside and blindside Anthony Jelonch, who was again preferred to Francois Cros.

It is the first time that Ollivon has captained the team since November 2022 against Japan in Toulouse, and the 14th time in his career.

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley has made five changes to the side that were trounced by New Zealand last week, with hooker Hame Faiva and prop Pietro Ceccarelli set to make their first World Cup starts.

Faiva takes over from Giacomo Nicotera, who suffered a head injury against the All Blacks, while prop Ceccarelli comes in for Marco Riccioni who drops to the bench.

The all-new front row is completed as Simone Ferrari comes in for the injured Danilo Fischetti who left the squad on Sunday. Meanwhile, in the second row, Niccolo Cannone replaces lock Dino Lamb, another player struggling with injury after the New Zealand game.

In the back-line, Ange Capuozzo moves from wing to full-back as Tommaso Allan returns to fly-half and Paolo Garbisi moves to inside centre, leaving Luca Morisi to drop to the bench.

“Our focus will be on our performance,” Crowley said, “We worked during the week thinking about this next game. We want to honour our identity as a team and try to take a step forward.”

06:45 PM BST

The teams

France:

Starting XV: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Maxime Lucu, 1-Cyril Baille, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Cameron Woki, 5-Thibaud Flament, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Charles Ollivon, 8-Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Francois Cros, 21-Baptiste Couilloud, 22-Yoram Moefana, 23-Melvyn Jaminet

Italy:

Starting XV: 15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Pierre Bruno, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Paolo Garbisi, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Stephen Varney, 1-Simone Ferrari, 2-Hame Faiva, 3-Pietro Ceccarelli, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 5-Federico Ruzza, 6-Sebastian Negri, 7-Michele Lamaro, 8-Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: 16-Marco Manfredi, 17-Federico Zani, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-David Sisi, 20-Manuel Zuliani, 21-Alessandro Fusco, 22-Luca Morisi, 23-Lorenzo Pani

Referee: Karl Dickson

06:33 PM BST

Do or die for Italy

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of tonight’s Pool A clash between France and Italy at the OL Stadium in Lyon.

Italy come into tonight’s match-up with their World Cup hopes on the line. Win with a bonus point, and the Azzurri will qualify for their first ever World Cup quarter final. Lose, and they go home.

Ever since the World Cup pools were announced back in 2020, Italy knew they would face an up-hill battle to pip either New Zealand or France to the post and make it out of Pool A.

But with that predicament came clarity of thought: win their opening pool matches against Namibia and Uruguay, and they could set up back-to-back showdowns with New Zealand and France to make it through.

The Azzurri got off to a strong start, earning maximum points in both their opening 52-8 victory over Namibia and their 38-17 win against Uruguay. They may have been humbled by New Zealand in their 96-17 defeat last week, but that result has set up a straight shoot-out with France tonight. Indeed, if the hosts lose, they could could exit the World Cup in the pool stages for the very first time.

However, history is not in Italy’s favour. France have won 44 of 47 test matches between the two sides, with Italy’s last win coming in Rome back in 2013.

Yet despite their record, Italy can look to their most recent meeting, in the 2023 Six Nations, as a possible roadmap to victory. That match finished 29-24 in France’s favour – but it needed a late try from Jalibert, and some strong defence against a powerful Italian maul as the clock ticked down to secure the win for Les Bleus.

“They’re a team we know well, when we met in the Six Nations this year there was just a five point gap between the sides, so definitely, we know, that this is not an entirely impossible task,” said Italy No 8 Lorenzo Cannone.

France come into today’s clash looking to secure a clean sweep of four wins from four in their pool stage matches. But they must do so without their captain and talisman Antoine Dupont, who underwent surgery on Monday after suffering a facial fracture against Namibia.

“They will give everything to make amends for their faux pas against New Zealand. We’ve been thinking about this game for two weeks now. We cannot wait to be on the pitch,” France centre Gael Fickou said.

