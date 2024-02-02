France v Ireland live stream: How to watch Six Nations match online and on TV

France take on Ireland in the Six Nations opener (Getty Images)

France and Ireland will look to move on from their Rugby World Cup disappointment as they kick off the Six Nations in Marseille.

The hosts and top-ranked team in the world each exited the autumn tournament after narrow quarter-final defeats, and return to action keen to right a few wrongs.

The pair have established themselves as the top two in this championship across the last few years, with France achieving a grand slam in 2022 and Ireland matching that feat a year ago.

This opening game, then, could well prove a Six Nations decider as two fine sides go back into battle.

When is France vs Ireland?

France vs Ireland is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Friday 2 February at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille. France will be playing their three home games in this year’s Six Nations away from the Stade de France, which is being prepared to host the 2024 Olympics.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm GMT. It can be watched online via streaming platform ITVX.

Team news

With Antoine Dupont absent as he bids for Olympic gold with the French sevens team, Maxime Lucu starts at scrum half and Gregory Alldritt takes over the France captaincy. Paul Willemse and Paul Gabrillagues are paired in the second row after injuries to both Emmanuel Meafou and Thibaud Flament, and the versatile Yoram Moefana is preferred to Louis Bielle-Biarrey on the wing with both in flying form for Bordeaux Begles.

Nolann Le Garrec should get a debut at scrum half from the bench, which includes six forwards in a familiar split utilised by Fabien Galthie.

Jack Crowley steps in for the retired Johnny Sexton at fly half for Ireland, while his Munster teammate Calvin Nash is the beneficiary of an injury to Mack Hansen on the right wing. Garry Ringrose has also been ruled out of the opener, with Robbie Henshaw starting at 13. Joe McCarthy, outstanding for Leinster this season, is preferred to James Ryan and Iain Henderson as Tadhg Beirne’s engine room partner.

Andy Farrell opts for a six forwards to two backs bench split, with plenty of experience among his group of replacements. Loosehead Cian Healy needs nine more caps to pass Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s record appearance-maker.

Line-ups

France XV: 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Paul Gabrillagues, 5 Paul Willemse; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt (capt.); 9 Maxime Lucu, 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Yoram Moefana, 12 Jonathan Danty, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Cameron Woki, 21 Paul Boudehent; 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony (capt.), 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Calvin Nash; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Ryan Baird, 21 Jack Conan; 22 Conor Murray, 23 Ciaran Frawley.

Prediction

A thrilling opener ends in a draw. France 25-25 Ireland.