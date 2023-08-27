Eddie Jones still waiting for first win since returning as Australia coach as France ease to victory

Damian Penaud scored two of France's five tries as they beat Australia in Paris - Getty Images/David Rogers

By Charles Richardson

Australia’s wait for a win under Eddie Jones continues. There is, of course, no shame in the former England head coach’s rookies losing to the World Cup hosts and favourites in their own backyard on the eve of the tournament. The Wallabies did give it a lash, and the scoreline flattered France, but that is always the element that is remembered: a 24-point loss with their first World Cup match, against Georgia on the very same Parisian ground, less than a fortnight away.

At times, the performance was most un-Australian. With behemoths Taniela Tupou and skipper Will Skelton teaming up on the right side of the scrum, the Wallabies dominated in that set-piece domain. Even with the equally gigantic Uini Atonio on the tighthead side, France could not cope. Wales and Fiji must take note, but there is a chance that no amount of training in the coming weeks could prepare a front row for that level of muscular brutality.

The Wallabies also showed adventure. Truthfully, the visitors were hard done by to head in at half-time trailing by 11 points. France full-back Thomas Ramos taught Australian fly-half Carter Gordon a lesson in goal-kicking: in the first 40 minutes, Ramos did not miss and Gordon missed three. Mark Nawaqanitawase’s try cancelled out Jonathan Danty’s opening score, but France still led 16-5 at the break. France had barely got out of third gear and Australia had spurned a couple of half-chances. They felt critical at the time; and they were.

Australia continued to ruffle French feathers but the hosts brushed them off. France’s two lethal wings, Damian Penaud and Gabin Villiere, both crossed courtesy of daringly accurate cross-field kicks from the French half-backs, Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert, before Penaud added a sublime individual chip-and-chase score.

Suliasi Vunivalu and Fraser McReight — both impressive for the Wallabies — added second-half scores that were nothing more than a consolation. Melvyn Jaminet’s penalty at the death was the cherry on the cake for France, who ticked the warm-up box of comfortably getting past their opposition, avoiding serious injury and not fully showing their cards.

For Fabien Galthie’s side, all roads lead to New Zealand at the Stade de France a week on Friday, in what is surely the most hotly anticipated World Cup opening match in history — perhaps, in any sport. A day later, on the same turf, the Wallabies’ meeting with Georgia will be hotly anticipated, but for entirely different reasons Down Under: finally, Jones might get his inaugural win.

France head to showpiece on a high — as it happened

06:40 PM BST

A few full-time thoughts...

France, when they turned it on, looked majestic - but, at times, they did look fallible. The scrum was uncharacteristically ropey, with Cyril Baille looking a big loss. That loosehead spot for the opener is wide open.

Having said all that, it was still a comfortable victory.

Australia, meanwhile, looked punchy at times up front - particularly at the scrum - and had some nice touches behind but discipline and defence cost them dear. And, like England, they made some basic errors.

There’s hope for the Wallabies, meanwhile - but the fact is that the hunt for a first win under Eddie Jones goes on.

06:38 PM BST

Villiere's finish

For France’s third try

06:36 PM BST

Full-time: FRA 41 AUS 17

It’s a thunderous strike from Jaminet, and France reach 40!

And that’s full-time, too. Job done for France.

06:35 PM BST

80 mins: FRA 38 AUS 17

Philip is penalised for a breakdown offence and Australia compound the error with backchat.

From over 50 metres, to end the game, Jaminet goes for the posts...

06:33 PM BST

MISSED CON GORDON: FRA 38 AUS 17

It has not been his night with the tee.

06:32 PM BST

TRY VUNIVALU: FRA 38 AUS 17

Fines-Leleiwasa puts the box-kick bomb up and it’s Vunivalu versus Jaminet - and the Aussie wing comes out on top.

Easy as you like! The TMO is checking this, but it looks good...

06:30 PM BST

CON JAMINET: FRA 38 AUS 12

Never in doubt. Game well and truly over.

06:28 PM BST

TRY PENAUD: FRA 36 AUS 12

Magnifique!

A supreme finish from Penaud but it’s woeful Australian defence.

Fickou spots the wing in acres of space, and Penaud chips over Kellaway, regathers, and scores without a Wallaby finger laid on him.

06:27 PM BST

73 mins: FRA 31 AUS 12

Sublime from Couilloud - on for Dupont - and Penaud, as they break down the blindside from a scrum.

Penaud grubbers into in-goal but Australia get back well to thwart the danger and clear with a goal-line drop-out.

06:23 PM BST

70 mins: FRA 31 AUS 12

France, for all their adventurousness, still cannot quite be sane.

They counter from deep, and it is on, the Penaud decides to run laterally across the field for miles and then inexplicably boot the ball out on the full.

Work that one out.

06:21 PM BST

69 mins: FRA 31 AUS 12

France are ripping it up, now. Woki makes a break, Jalibert pulling strings, before Ramos puts in an almost-over-the-shoulder kick for his fly-half to chase - if he had taken that, it was a certain try.

McReight continues to work on the floor, however, and wins a holding-on penalty.

06:19 PM BST

France's second try

A delectable Dupont chip.

06:17 PM BST

MISSED CON RAMOS: FRA 31 AUS 12

Ramos can’t add the extras. It was tough, in fairness.

06:15 PM BST

TRY VILLIERE: FRA 31 AUS 12

It’s raining tries!

And what a finish it is. Jalibert puts the cross-kick over, Villiere collects on the bounce and touches down brilliantly under pressure from Vunivalu and Kellaway.

06:15 PM BST

63 mins: FRA 26 AUS 12

50:22 from Ramos and France throw in.

06:14 PM BST

CON GORDON: FRA 26 AUS 12

Gordon’s first success of the night and the deficit is 14.

Vunivalu returns for Australia.

06:13 PM BST

TRY MCREIGHT: FRA 26 AUS 10

Out of nowhere - with 14 men!

Ramos can’t control McDermott’s box kick and Gordon sweeps up. McReight is on hand, running an astute line to go under the sticks.

Hope for the Wallabies!

06:12 PM BST

61 mins: FRA 26 AUS 5

France are building here, as Fickou and Danty counter from the restart. Fickou hacks downfield and Gordon just about clears to touch.

From the line-out, France are at it again. Penaud’s a bit flat so Ramos’ pass cannot locate him, but that was danger again for the Wallabies.

06:09 PM BST

CON RAMOS: FRA 26 AUS 5

Brilliant from the French full-back, on the right touchline.

06:08 PM BST

TRY PENAUD: FRA 24 AUS 5

France at their very best! Alldritt and Danty hammer into Australia, the latter flattening Foketi.

Jalibert darts through a gap before offloading to Fickou, the centre carrying France to within five metres.

They’re queuing up to the right, and Dupont chips over to Penaud who dots down unopposed.

Majestic. And, surely, game over.

06:06 PM BST

PEN RAMOS: FRA 19 AUS 5

No mistake from Ramos and that, coupled with the yellow card and the swing in momentum, makes it a very long way back for Australia.

06:05 PM BST

YELLOW CARD VUNIVALU: FRA 16 AUS 5

In the click of a finger, France turn it on again.

Tupou is penalised on halfway for an ugly tackle on Taofifenua - and Dupont is off!

The scrum-half taps and goes and feeds Jalibert, who charges up to the Australian 22. Vunivalu flies off his feet and he’s sent to the sin bin.

Ramos points to the sticks...

06:03 PM BST

52 mins: FRA 16 AUS 5

Woki steals the line-out! Dupont with a left-footed clearance and France survive.

06:02 PM BST

50 mins: FRA 16 AUS 5

Penalty Australia as Jalibert is caught offside at the line-out.

Gordon goes to the corner...

06:01 PM BST

50 mins: FRA 16 AUS 5

Patient attack from Australia and some solid French defence.

The Wallabies try to hammer down France’s door from 10 metres out before Gordon goes cross-field. Vunivalu takes the kick but the ball spills into touch on landing and France will throw in - and clear.

05:59 PM BST

47 mins: FRA 16 AUS 5

France change their entire front five - bomb squad esque!

05:58 PM BST

45 mins: FRA 16 AUS 5

Another dangerous looking attack from Australia, with Kellaway and Vunivalu probing, ends with a Marchand turnover after Skelton gets a little isolated. France manage to clear their lines but Australia come back with a stunning Nawaqanitawase offload. Villiere scoops up the Wallaby grubber...

...and then France try a length-of-the-field counter! Tupou munches Ramos and it’s a penalty to Australia on the French line. Crazy.

05:55 PM BST

MISSED PEN RAMOS: FRA 16 AUS 5

Goodness me, I jinxed him!

Ramos has missed, for him, a sitter, and the Wallabies restart.

There’s an offside from the restart from France as Fickou knocks on and Australia kick to touch inside the French 22.

05:53 PM BST

42 mins: FRA 16 AUS 5

Jalibert gets us under way and Australia clear.

Danty and Fickou think they’ve spotted a gap as France come back, but the latter is caught high by Foketi.

It’s not challenging, and Ramos will go for the sticks.

05:49 PM BST

The teams are back out

And the second half is about to begin!

05:40 PM BST

Our columnist's verdict

I know this an Australian side lacking some experience, but they are staying in the fight and asking France questions. Tupou has been strong in the scrum. If they can reduce the unforced errors & Carter Gordon can nail his kicks, it could be a tight 2nd half. #FRAvAUS — Maggie Alphonsi MBE (@MaggieAlphonsi) August 27, 2023

05:36 PM BST

Half-time: FRA 16 AUS 5

It all comes to nothing for Australia, as they look to run a smart backs move but Kellaway spills.

One try apiece at the interval - from Danty and Nawaqanitawase respectively - as well as three penalties from the boot of Ramos.

France’s half, but there is life in the Aussies!

05:34 PM BST

45 mins: FRA 16 AUS 5

Penalty Australia at the scrum!

Atonio is extremely long-legged and the pressure comes on from the other side, with Tupou, too.

Gordon goes to the corner. 45th minute!

05:32 PM BST

43 mins: FRA 16 AUS 5

Great defence from Australia!

Dupont gets scragged by Vunivalu at the ruck and Jean-Baptiste Gros is penalised for a side entry - another good call from Pearce.

We continue in this half, with Australia kicking for touch.

The line-out isn’t straight, and we’re scrumming, into the 43rd minute...

05:30 PM BST

40 mins: FRA 16 AUS 5

A monstrous maul from France is collapsed on halfway and it’s a penalty!

Clock in the red, Ramos goes to the corner...

05:28 PM BST

39 mins: FRA 16 AUS 5

Australia held up! Late drama in the half...

Villiere gets back to field a lethal kick on his own line, under pressure from Kellaway, but drops the ball!

Petaia picks up and only some superb last-gasp defence from Villiere and Danty holds Australia up.

And, it’s a penalty to France for a Kellaway high tackle.

05:25 PM BST

PEN RAMOS: FRA 16 AUS 5

Metronomic!

05:25 PM BST

35 mins: FRA 13 AUS 5

Super call from referee Luke Pearce. Jalibert takes Kellaway out in the air but it’s penalty France as McDermott pushes Jalibert into the leaping full-back.

Ramos goes for posts...

05:23 PM BST

MISSED PEN GORDON: FRA 13 AUS 5

That’s the third miss of the day for Gordon - and it’s concerning, as it was not too tough.

A let-off for France.

05:22 PM BST

33 mins: FRA 13 AUS 5

Huuuuge scrum from the Wallabies. That’s Tupou and Skelton in tandem - good luck stopping that!

Australia go for posts.

05:21 PM BST

32 mins: FRA 13 AUS 5

After juggling, Kellaway beats Alldritt on the counter, taking Australia into the French half. Valetini and Vunivalu punch some holes but there’s been two knock-ons on the floor.

The Wallabies will put in just inside France’s half.

05:19 PM BST

30 mins: FRA 13 AUS 5

Marchand and Ollivon are penalised for off feet on halfway and Australia kick to touch.

But the ball is knocked on at the maul and the opportunity is squandered.

05:17 PM BST

29 mins: FRA 13 AUS 5

Nawaqanitawase takes out Alldritt at the restart and France will clear easily again.

05:17 PM BST

PEN RAMOS: FRA 13 AUS 5

Elementary for a man of Ramos’s class.

05:15 PM BST

26 mins: FRA 10 AUS 5

Tupou mis-times his jackal - the prop is off his feet - and France clear with a penalty.

They’ll throw in just outside the Wallabies’ 22. Over the top they go, Hooper doesn’t roll away, and Ramos will go for goal once again.

05:13 PM BST

PEN RAMOS: FRA 10 AUS 5

Ramos extends France’s lead to five.

05:13 PM BST

23 mins: FRA 7 AUS 5

Ambitious from France, but not always so accurate.

Atonio offloads to no one but Alldritt picks up expertly, driving into the heart of Australia. Dupont just about is caught by Skelton before Arnold catches Villiere high.

Ramos points to the sticks.

05:10 PM BST

22 mins: FRA 7 AUS 5

Brilliant from Bell, who offloads deftly to Vunivalu in a pocket of space.

Australia enter the French 22, Gordon chips over for Petaia but Ramos is just about in tune with it and France clear.

Atonio v Skelton in the ball-carry - munch!

05:08 PM BST

20 mins: FRA 7 AUS 5

Another probing spell for Australia, with Vunivalu causing Villiere issues, but the offload can’t quite locate McDermott.

France throw in on their own five-metre line - and Dupont clears.

05:06 PM BST

17 mins: FRA 7 AUS 5

France as nation shooting themselves in the foot!

The Stade de France is so loud that Marchand can’t hear the call at the line-out and dummy throws... twice in a row!

Keep it down, lads!

Australia now with good field position.

05:05 PM BST

17 mins: FRA 7 AUS 5

First scrum as Australia can’t control the restart. Nice and solid for France as Penaud gets them on the front foot.

Dupont and Jalibert combine silkily before Ramos puts Villiere in at the corner - but Kellaway and Nawaqanitawase scramble across well to save the try.

Australia clear from the five-metre line-out.

05:02 PM BST

MISSED CON GORDON: FRA 7 AUS 5

That was tough for Gordon from the left touchline and he pulls it narrowly again.

05:02 PM BST

TRY NAWAQANITAWASE: FRA 7 AUS 5

The maul stalls but Gordon and Kellaway spot Nawaqanitawase in space and he flies in at the corner.

A great way to hit back - and Eddie likes it!

05:01 PM BST

13 mins: FRA 7 AUS 0

Marchand is offside so Australia go back to the corner...

05:00 PM BST

12 mins: FRA 7 AUS 0

Dupont is charged down at the restart but Australia concede a free-kick for closing the gap at the ensuing line-out.

France clear, Australia come back at them, but Danty is penalised for blocking Nawaqanitawase.

Australia to the corner and they set up a maul... which is coached by a Frenchman!

04:57 PM BST

CON RAMOS: FRA 7 AUS 0

A sweet strike from Ramos and it’s a seven-pointer for France.

04:56 PM BST

TRY DANTY: FRA 5 AUS 0

Easy as you like.

Flament takes the line-out, pops to Dupont, with the scrum-half feeding Danty on the crash.

Once again, the hulking centre smashes through Gordon to score.

04:54 PM BST

6 mins: FRA 0 AUS 0

France turn it on in an instant.

Danty surges at Gordon, before Ramos puts Penaud away on the second phase.

The wing offloads inside to Villiere but he is taken out early and high by Tupou.

It’s a penalty to France - but it must have been close to a yellow. The tighthead is lucky there was plenty of Wallaby cover.

04:53 PM BST

4 mins: FRA 0 AUS 0

Beautifully worked by Australia, as they rocket through the phases and enter the French 22. Nawaqanitawase was instrumental in the build-up with a gorgeous offload, so too the gigantic Skelton, who blasted through both Dupont and Jalibert. Gordon controlling things well.

But it comes to nothing, seven metres out, as Valetini flies off his feet at the breakdown.

Still, promising for Australia.

04:50 PM BST

MISSED PEN GORDON: FRA 0 AUS 0

Gordon’s pulled it and the Wallabies’ dream start goes begging.

04:49 PM BST

2 mins: FRA 0 AUS 0

A bit of early kicking tennis, with Ramos stepping into first receiver.

But Dupont is offside chasing a kick and Australia have the chance for an early lead.

Gordon points to the sticks...

04:46 PM BST

Here we go!

Gordon will get us under way in Paris after a stirring rendition of La Marseillaise.

04:43 PM BST

Shirt and vest from Eddie

Eddie Jones, Head Coach of Australia, looks on ahead of the 2023 Summer International match between France and Australia at Stade de France on August 27, 2023 in Paris, France

04:41 PM BST

Here come the teams...

The anthems are next and then kick-off!

04:39 PM BST

A heavyweight bout

This afternoon, La Rochelle team-mates, Uini Atonio and Will Skelton, will face off on opposing sides. Two of the biggest men in world rugby. The French tighthead usually has the Australian skipper scrummaging behind him but, this afternoon, tectonic plates will shift!

04:33 PM BST

A fair question

Is this the biggest difference in the size of captains in history? https://t.co/6gUtnMXiKr — RugbyInsideLine (@RugbyInsideLine) August 27, 2023

04:22 PM BST

World Cup fever

Nice atmosphere building here



5:45pm an ideal kick-off time



12 days to go to #RWC2023 #FRAvAUS #FRAAUS pic.twitter.com/nrM2Q4REFg — Illtud W. Dafydd (@IlltudDafydd) August 27, 2023

04:18 PM BST

Amazon Prime...

... have really pulled out all the stops for this one in Marseille.

A gargantuan 10-minute (yes, ten whole minutes) build-up.

Half of which will be taken up by that Bryan Habana advert.

04:14 PM BST

Team news

France pretty much at full strength, as mentioned, with a six-two bench split.

France: T Ramos; D Penaud, G Fickou, J Danty, G Villière; M Jalibert, A Dupont (c); J-B Gros, J Marchand, U Atonio, T Flament, P Willemse, F Cros, C Ollivon, G Alldritt.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, S Taofifénua, D Aldegheri, R Taofifénua, C Woki, P Boudehent, B Couilloud, M Jaminet.

And Australia not far off, either. Kerevi is a big loss, so too Marika Koroibete, but Eddie Jones wants to have another look at Suliasi Vunivalu.

Australia: A Kellaway; M Nawaqanitawase, J Petaia, L Foketi, S Vunivalu; C Gordon, T McDermott; A Bell, D Porecki, T Tupou, R Arnold, W Skelton (c), T Hooper, F McReight, R Valetini.

Replacements: M Faessler, B Schoupp, Z Nonggorr, M Philip, R Leota, L Gleeson, I Fines-Leleiwasa, B Donaldson.



Referee: Luke Pearce

03:31 PM BST

Eddie Jones' Australia out to dent French confidence

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of the final warm-up match ahead of next month’s World Cup, as hosts and favourites France entertain Australia in Paris.



Eddie Jones, under whom the Wallabies are currently winless, couldn’t pull off Mission Impossible at the Stade de France on the eve of the World Cup, could he? Certainly, the Australian head coach is giving it a good lash, naming a strong side for the clash before his side get their World Cup up and running in the same stadium against Georgia in 13 days’ time. There is no place for the all-star Samu Kerevi today due to injury, although tighthead Taniela Tupou returns.



Fabien Galthié, France’s enigmatic head coach, has followed suit. Barring the injured Cyril Baille and the recovering Anthony Jelonch, France are at full strength. Of course, there will be no Romain Ntamack at fly-half. Alongside captain Antoine Dupont, Ntamack was set to become the poster boy of this year’s World Cup, but an ACL injury has ruled him out of the entire tournament. Matthieu Jalibert will have to fill Ntamack’s shoes as France’s playmaker.



What are the repercussions for today’s match? Australia, in many respects, have nothing to lose, which makes them a dangerous proposition. No one is expecting them to win and a loss really makes little difference to their preparations given, well, they are yet to actually earn a victory this year. It was only a late Damian Penaud try, admittedly under former coach Dave Rennie, which broke their hearts in Paris in November 2022.



For France, however, with less than a fortnight to go until the opener against New Zealand, a loss would be highly damaging. Les Bleus are the hosts and favourites with the bookmakers, but the unknown has always been judging how they would deal with the pressure of both of those elements. A loss this afternoon would suggest not too well.



Wallabies head coach Jones said: “We’ve had an impressive preparation for the Rugby World Cup this week.



“Improving our physical capacity has been a priority and our rugby fitness is rapidly improving and we will look to use it against France.



“To play against the tournament hosts in front of a massive crowd at the venue for the final is perfect preparation for us.



“We are a young side, who are ambitious and in the process of developing our game.”



All the team news next!

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.