France Star On Strike Partnership With Inter Milan Captain & EURO 2024 Ambitions: ‘I Want To Crown A Great Season’

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram is hoping to carry his impressive form at club level into EURO 2024 with France.

The 26-year-old spoke to Spanish outlet AS, via FCInterNews, ahead of the start of the international tournament. He also talked about the growth of his strike partnership with Lautaro Martinez.

This summer, Thuram is likely to have a prominent role for France at the Euros.

The Inter striker will be vying for a spot in attack in Les Bleus’ starting eleven.

Thuram has been earmarked as the successor to former AC Milan, Arsenal, and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. Even France coach Didier Deschamps called him the “heir” to the latter.

Giroud is still in the France squad for what is virtually certain to be his final international tournament.

Therefore, there will certainly be competition for places. Not least considering the other attacking talent at Deschamps’s disposal.

But in recent months – and in the two warmup friendlies – Deschamps has given clear signals that Thuram will be a starter in Germany.

Thuram has already played in a World Cup final for France. He came off the bench in the first half in the final against Argentine in Qatar.

Now, the 26-year-old has an outstanding first season at Inter behind him.

Marcus Thuram: “Want To Crown A Great Season With Inter” At EURO 2024

Thuram declared that “I go into the Euros as a player with full confidence in myself, after having had a very good season with Inter.”

“I want to help the national team,” he continued. “In a tournament that I consider a continuation of the work that I’ve already been committing to.”

Thuram said that “At the moment, I’m very confident in everything I do.”

He continued that “Obviously, when you play in a tournament like the Euros, you do so with a lot of ambition and hope.”

“It would be a lie if I said otherwise.”

“When you play at the Euros, you dream of doing something great,” Thuram said.

He declared that “My goal is to crown the great season I’ve had with Inter in a major continental tournament.”

Evolution From Gladbach To Inter, Partnership With Lautaro

Then, Thuram gave his thoughts on how he’s evolved since joining Inter from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer.

“Clearly, between Gladbach – a team that I have deep respect for and am very grateful to for a lot, and Inter, I discovered new things,” the French striker said.

“Also, there’s a lot more pressure now. And a new stadium environment.”

Thuram said that “I gave everything to adapt quickly.”

“Inter is another dimension,” he admitted. “Because you start the season with the goal of winning the Serie A title.”

“And if that doesn’t happen it’s a failure.”

“I’ve noticed a different in mentality,” Thuram went on. “Because every match is important with Inter, every minute is fundamental in trying to win the Scudetto.”

Meanwhile, Thuram also talked about his positional evolution. “At Gladbach, playing the number nine role helped me a lot, in a system where I played as a lone striker.”

“Then, when you play with another striker it’s important to know and communicate with the player you’re playing alongside.”

“That’s what happened this season with Lautaro,” he said.

“I think the two systems, one-striker and two-striker, don’t present huge differences,” Thuram commented.

“The only thing I’ve noticed is that Inter, with two striker, we need to be able to occupy other spaces,” he added.