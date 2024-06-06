France Star Looks Back On First Derby Goal For Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: ‘Created A Special Bond With Fans’

Striker Marcus Thuram feels that his first goal against AC Milan created a “special bond” with Inter Milan fans.

Speaking on the “Made in Italy” series on Radio Serie A, via FCInterNews, the French international looked back on his first season with the Nerazzurri.

It is certainly fair to say that Thuram has made an impact in the twelve months since he joined Inter on a free transfer last summer.

The 26-year-old has reached double digits in terms of both goals and assists. This played a massive role in Inter winning the Serie A title for the twentieth time in their history.

Moreover, Thuram’s goals have hardly been restricted to weaker opposition.

On the contrary, the Frenchman has often produced his biggest moments in front of goals against top sides.

And it also did not take Thuram long to settle in and find his feet.

The 26-year-old’s first ever goal for Inter came against Fiorentina. He opened the scoring in a 4-0 rout that gave an early sign of what Inter were capable of.

That was certainly an important moment for Thuram announcing himself as an Inter player.

But a much bigger Nerazzurri moment was to come in the team’s very next match – the derby against AC Milan.

Marcus Thuram: “Goal Vs AC Milan Created Special Bond With Inter Fans”

As far as his most special moment yet in an Inter shirt, Thuram named “My goal against Milan.”

“In the first match,” he specified.

“The goal in the second match was also very special,” Thuram noted. That came in the derby where Inter clinched the title.

“But by then the season was almost over, and the fans already knew me.”

“But before the first goal, people were still trying to understand who Marcus Thuram really was. What he’s capable of.”

The Frenchman said that “Scoring so early in the season, and in particular in that match, created a strong bond between me and the fans.”

“When I arrived here, I was immediately told that the goal was to win the league title,” Thuram said.

“When we did it, it was fantastic. We felt the joy that we brought to the fans.”

“That’s what we play for,” added Thuram.

“When we won the Scudetto, there was an open-top bus parade,” the striker looked back. “I’ve never seen so much joy in the city.”

“It was incredible.”

“So yes,” Thuram said. “That fuels our desire to fight for the fans.”