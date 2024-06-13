France squad struck down by virus ahead of Euro 2024 opener?

Could France’s preparations for Euro 2024 be scuppered? With just three days to go until their opener against Austria, RMC Sport are reporting that a kind of virus may be sweeping through the camp.

Les Bleus only arrived in Germany for the tournament on Wendesday. They had a busy start, undertaking their media duties, and getting accommodated to their surroundings before then training in the afternoon. On Thursday afternoon, a public training session in front of an estimated 4,000 fans will take place in Paderborn.

However, will all the players be present? There is now a doubt. According to a report from RMC Sport, since Wednesday evening, some players and members of staff haven’t been feeling well. Some feel as though they have caught a cold, whilst others have woken up on Thursday morning with cramps and headaches, leading to fears that a virus may be spreading through the camp.

RMC Sport add that whilst the situation isn’t thought to be serious, it is being surveyed with just days until their Euro 2024 campaign begins.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle