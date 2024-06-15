France set for major boost as Real Madrid midfielder closes in on a return

After a long wait, the European Championship is finally underway, with one of the tournament’s favourites Germany opening the competition with an emphatic 5-1 win over Scotland.

Another favourite to win the Euro 2024 is France, who will be in action on Monday as they take on Austria. One of the talking points heading into this game is the fitness of Real Madrid superstar, Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Frenchman had picked up an injury late into the 2023/24 campaign, which notably saw him miss the UEFA Champions League final. It was thought that the midfielder would miss a chunk of the Euros as well.

Tchouameni available for France’s group stage games

However, it appears Tchouameni has made a remarkable recovery and could be in contention to feature in France’s group-stage matches.

That is according to AS, which suggests that coach Didier Deschamps is counting on the midfielder to become available sooner rather than later.

Aurelien Tchouameni will soon be available for France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Although Tchouameni has been ruled out for France’s opening game against Austria, the player is hoping to feature in the two remaining group matches against Poland and the Netherlands.

Up until this point, Tchouameni completed individual training sessions with France’s physical trainer. But recently, he was able to join the team’s training session ahead of the Austria game.

Tchouameni’s return could serve as a massive boost for France. Even though Les Bleus already have a stacked midfield unit, coach Deschamps is a huge admirer of Tchouameni and had backed him to get fit the moment he picked up an injury.

Deschamps, after all, did not opt to replace the Real Madrid star with another player.

France, of course, will have to proceed with caution, knowing the youngster has just recovered from his injury. But they can be hopeful of the player taking part as the tournament progresses.