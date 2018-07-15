Watch: France scores on free kick after controversial dive

France took an early lead against Croatia in the World Cup final after a well-placed free kick from Antoine Griezmann took a deflection off the head of Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic. The goal had the unfortunate distinction of being the first own goal ever scored in a World Cup final.

Rough start for Croatia! Mandzukic heads it into his own net to give France the 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/LxNebIaASA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2018

But while it would be difficult to argue the quality of Griezmann’s set-piece delivery, the France star looked to have taken a clear flop in the play that led to France being awarded the kick. Check it out.

Clear dive by Griezmann that led up to the goal. This needs to stop. He clearly forced his leg on to Brozovic to win France the Free-kick. #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCupFinal #Griezman #Peresic pic.twitter.com/6ZyVvWPDDi — MagnificoAlvaro (@AlvaroMagnifico) July 15, 2018

Croatia equalized just 10 minutes later when Ivan Perisic found space on the edge of the area to rocket a shot past France keeper Hugo Lloris.

Ivan Perisic equalizes! His shot takes a slight deflection past Lloris to make it 1-1. pic.twitter.com/D2eayynKUN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2018

Perisic went from hero to villain just a moment later when he handled the ball in the box, resulting in France being awarded a penalty. Griezmann stepped up to the spot and coolly dispatched his effort past Croatia keeper Danijel Subasic to make it 2-1 in favor of Les Bleus.

Calm, cool and collected from Griezmann! The Frenchman slots home the penalty to put France back up 2-1. pic.twitter.com/13AAg5GI34 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2018

ime Vrsaljko of Croatia, Antoine Griezmann of France during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Getty Images)

