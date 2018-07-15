Watch: France scores on free kick after controversial dive

FC Yahoo

France took an early lead against Croatia in the World Cup final after a well-placed free kick from Antoine Griezmann took a deflection off the head of Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic. The goal had the unfortunate distinction of being the first own goal ever scored in a World Cup final.

But while it would be difficult to argue the quality of Griezmann’s set-piece delivery, the France star looked to have taken a clear flop in the play that led to France being awarded the kick. Check it out.

— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2018

Croatia equalized just 10 minutes later when Ivan Perisic found space on the edge of the area to rocket a shot past France keeper Hugo Lloris.

Perisic went from hero to villain just a moment later when he handled the ball in the box, resulting in France being awarded a penalty. Griezmann stepped up to the spot and coolly dispatched his effort past Croatia keeper Danijel Subasic to make it 2-1 in favor of Les Bleus.

ime Vrsaljko of Croatia, Antoine Griezmann of France during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Getty Images)
ime Vrsaljko of Croatia, Antoine Griezmann of France during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Getty Images)

More World Cup on Yahoo Sports:
Here are the top 18 moments of the 2018 World Cup
World Cup: The best 23 players in Russia
President Trump congratulates France … and Putin after World Cup final
England’s Harry Kane wins most unimpressive Golden Boot ever
France storms to second World Cup title in 4-2 victory over Croatia

What to Read Next