France route to the final Euro 2024: Possible knock-out stage opponents for Les Bleus after second-placed finish

France’s potential route to Euro 2024 final

France’s Group D results

1-0 vs Austria – France were made to work hard for the three points in their opening game against Austria in Dusseldorf. A first-half own goal from Max Wober was the difference between the two teams in the end, although Burschen had a handful of chances to equalise. In truth, les Bleus could’ve won more comfortably too, with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann both missing big chances in the second half.

0-0 vs Netherlands – The Netherlands are always a tricky opponent at a tournament and les Bleus were without star man Kylian Mbappe, so boss Didier Deschamps won’t be too worried by the goalless draw these two sides played out in France’s second game. De Oranje arguably came closest to grabbing the win though, win Xavi Simons’ strike was ruled out for offside.

1-1 vs Poland – This should have been a France win to secure top spot. It looked that way on paper. But France’s attacking problems showed again. They only managed to breach the Polish net from the penalty spot, and conceding a spot-kick of their own, ending in a 1-1 draw. As a result, France finished second in the group and have a tough run to the final.

France’s routes as Group D runners-up

Last 16: After finishing second, France will face the runners-up of Group E. As it stands, that would be Belgium. However, it could just as easily be Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine with all four sides level on three points.

Quarter-final: Here, Les Bleus would most likely take on Portugal if they beat the third-placed side of Groups A, B or C. Alternatively, we could see the likes of Hungary, Croatia or Slovenia make it through.

Final: Based on odds and current standings, England would be their showpiece opponents.

France’s reasons for optimism

On the face of it, there is plenty of cause for optimism for a French fan. Their nation continues to churn out top quality players by the bucketful. They are the highest-ranked nation in the tournament, and have recent tournament winning pedigree from the 2018 World Cup, not to mention a great defence of that title by reaching the final in Qatar.

France’s squad has that experience. Even the relatively young players have succeeded on the biggest stages. But they also have great strength in depth in pretty much every position. Although he is yet to score from open play, Kylian Mbappe is potentially the tournament’s best player and averaged better than a goal a game in qualification. There are a couple of Champions League winners in Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, too, and former Golden Boot winners Olivier Giroud, and Antoine Griezmann.

France’s potential roadblocks

The biggest roadblock to France might also be Kylian Mbappe. Well. France’s entire attack to be more specific. Les Bleus are yet to score from open play at Euro 2024. Their 1-0 win over Austria came via an own goal, while Mbappe scored against Poland from the penalty spot.

There is still widespread opposition to coach Didier Deschamps, despite his period of consistent success as head coach, and incredible contribution as player and captain as well. However, many French supporters believe that the team win in spite of Deschamps’ suffocating tactics, and not because of them.

Didier Deschamps tactical insights

Deschamps’ tactical style can be a little bit cautionary in many observers’ eyes. It is clear that France have immense talent; the complaint is that Deschamps rarely lets off the handbrake.

However, Deschamps knows better than anyone that tournament football is more often won by the teams that give up very little, rather than the entertainers. It may not be the most romantic view of football, and not what the neutral might want to see, but the pragmatist knows the merit of Deschamps’ work and the results tend to speak for themselves.

Deschamps plays a pretty standard 4-2-3-1. The double-pivot of N’Golo Kante and Adrien Rabiot against Austria provided a solid base. The full-backs are generally more solid defensively, with Jules Kounde able to come narrow to create a back three to allow Theo Hernandez to push on as an attacking outlet on the left.

This allows Kylian Mbappe to roam wherever he wants, and the likes of Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele to complete the attack.

Just in case that lot weren’t enough, Randal Kolo Muani, Moussa Diaby, Marcus Thuram, and Kingsley Coman are waiting to come on and change the game. Young talent Warren Zaire-Emery along with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are all also pressing for inclusion in the midfield.

Fan and media perspectives

There is always an expectation for the modern-day French team to win the tournament. While these are big expectations to have, the talent and history is there to back up those thoughts. The French media is certainly there to big up the team, whilst also ready to criticise the coaching staff at a moment’s notice.

It wasn’t the easiest group to traverse for France, and a poor showing might allow the public to turn on Deschamps. There’s a lot riding on their next two games, given France’s side of the draw.

France were many people’s pre-tournament favourites to win the European Championships for a third time. They actually haven’t won the tournament since David Trezeguet’s Golden Goal sealed the deal in Euro 2000, so this is something of a drought for Les Bleus in this competition. They came very close to winning at Euro 2016, but Eder’s extra time winner gave Portugal their first ever major senior international tournament success.

How France qualified for Euro 2024

France qualified for the tournament in facile fashion. A 2-2 draw in Greece was the only blot on an otherwise perfect copybook, with the 14-0 victory over Gibraltar setting a couple of records along the way.

France have played two friendlies since the end of the qualification period, losing 2-0 to Germany and beating Chile 3-2. Neither performance was particularly convincing, and, in typical football, and French, fashion, caused a large degree of criticism and uncertainty.