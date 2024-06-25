France predicted XI v Poland: Kylian Mbappé returns, Antoine Griezmann dropped

Kylian Mbappé is expected to return to the starting XI for France when they face Poland in their final group-stage game of Euro 2024, however, Antoine Griezmann could be dropped.

After breaking his nose against Austria in Les Bleus’ opener, he was left out of the second match, against the Netherlands, as a precaution. However, he will return against Poland and speaking on the eve of Tuesday’s match, Didier Deschamps all but confirmed that his captain would start.

However, Griezmann may not start. Deschamps evoked the Atletico Madrid forward’s fitness after a draining season at club level, suggesting he does not have the fitness to perform the midfield link-up role against Poland. In his absence, Deschamps is expected to field a defensive midfield consisting of Adrien Rabiot, N’Golo Kanté and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

There have also been doubts about Ousmane Dembélé’s place in the lineup, however, he is expected to retain his place, ahead of Kingsley Coman and Randal Kolo Muani, for now.

France likely lineup v Poland

Mike Maignan; Théo Hernandez, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Koundé; Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, N’Golo Kanté; Marcus Thuram, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé. (L’Éq)

GFFN | Luke Entwistle