France predicted XI v the Netherlands: Didier Deschamps to switch formation in Kylian Mbappé’s absence

Kylian Mbappé (25) participated in first-team training on Thursday, ahead of Friday’s match against the Netherlands, however, the captain, isn’t expected to start. In his absence, Didier Deschamps could change formation.

Mbappé broke his nose in a collision with Kevin Danso earlier this week. Whilst he has now received his mask in time to face the Netherlands, the risk isn’t expected to be taken by Deschamps, who could now revert to a 4-4-2. In the tweaked formation, Aurélien Tchouaméni could find a place in the starting XI. The Real Madrid midfielder missed out against Austria as he continued to recover from a metatarsal fracture. N’Golo Kanté played in his absence and played well. He is not expected to cede his spot and will likely partner Tchouaméni.

Adrien Rabiot will play on the left-hand side, whilst Antoine Griezmann, accustomed to playing a deeper midfield role for France, will start up front. He will partner Marcus Thuram. The Inter Milan striker is expected to get the nod ahead of Olivier Giroud, who has had to contend with a minor injury this week.

France likely lineup v the Netherlands

Mike Maignan; Théo Hernandez, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Koundé; Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, N’Golo Kanté, Ousmane Dembélé; Marcus Thuram, Antoine Griezmann. (L’Éq)

GFFN | Luke Entwistle