France predicted XI v Luxembourg: Aurélien Tchouaméni & Adrien Rabiot out, N’Golo Kanté to start

N’Golo Kanté is set to make his first appearance for France in over two years when they face Luxembourg in a preparation match for Euro 2024 on Wednesday evening.

Kanté will benefit from two absentees in the midfield. Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni continues to recover from the injury that ruled him out of the UEFA Champions League final and he will therefore play no part in either of France’s two games in preparation for the upcoming Euros.

Adrien Rabiot meanwhile, is suffering from some muscular pain and will therefore miss out as a precaution. Kanté will come in and he will likely be flanked by Antoine Griezmann and Warren Zaïre-Emery. Having recovered from a finger injury, Mike Maignan is expected to start in goal, whilst Jonathan Clauss is expected to start at left-back. Ferland Mendy has only just returned following Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph, whilst Theo Hernandez has only just returned from a post-season tour of Australia with AC Milan.

France likely line-up v Luxembourg

Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Jonathan Clauss; Warren Zaïre-Emery, N’Golo Kanté, Antoine Griezmann; Ousmane Dembélé, Marcus Thuram, Kylian Mbappé. (L’Éq)

GFFN | Luke Entwistle