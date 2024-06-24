France predicted lineup vs Poland - Euro 2024

France close out the Euro 2024 group stages against Poland on Tuesday and are now within touching distance of the last 16.

While not technically qualified for the knockout stages, Les Bleus are more or less guaranteed to progress after a narrow victory over Austria and a tight goalless draw with the Netherlands. A win or a draw against Poland - who are already eliminated - would secure their spot in the next round.

Having failed to find their groove in Germany, a clash against Poland could be exactly what Didier Deschamps' side need to play themselves into form. However, they may have to handle Robert Lewandowski and co without Kylian Mbappe, who was an unused substitute against the Dutch last time out as he recovers from a broken nose.

Here is how France could line up against Poland this Tuesday.

France predicted lineup vs Poland (4-3-3)

GK: Mike Maignan - The Milan stopper now has two clean sheets to his name at Euro 2024, even if he was slightly fortunate to earn one against the Netherlands following Xavi Simons' disallowed goal. He has been solid in between the sticks for France.

RB: Jules Kounde - A composed display up against the tricky Cody Gakpo helped France stifle the Netherlands. Kounde has shown no signs of weakness at Euro 2024 despite being a centre-back by trade, with his experience at right-back for Barcelona coming in handy.

CB: Dayot Upamecano - Deschamps always has the capacity to spring a surprise with his team selection and Upamecano's presence in the starting lineup has certainly caught the eye. However, he hasn't put a foot wrong yet.

CB: William Saliba - Another effortless display from Saliba against the Netherlands and he should have no issues matching Lewandowski when France face Poland.

LB: Theo Hernandez - Couldn't offer quite as much energy down the left flank against the Dutch as he did in the opener against Austria, but the Milan defender coped well with the Netherlands' pacy forward line.

CM: Adrien Rabiot - Having been pushed out to the left-hand side against the Dutch, Rabiot could return to the centre of the park on Tuesday night with a less cautious approach needed against an underwhelming Poland side.

CM: N'Golo Kante - With a Player of the Match display in the opener and another one against the Netherlands, Kante continues to defy expectations at 33 years of age. His energy sets the tone in the engine room.

CM: Antoine Griezmann - Playing in a more advanced role last time out, Griezmann managed about 40 shots against the Netherlands. He will be disappointed not to have produced the match-winner, but he remains integral to France.

RW: Ousmane Dembele - The Paris Saint-Germain star is always an unpredictable watch, with the chaos he provides often key in the final third. He will need to be more influential for Les Bleus as the tournament progresses.

ST: Marcus Thuram - With Mbappe perhaps rested again for a winnable fixture against Poland, Thuram may be asked to lead the line. He didn't have his best night against the Netherlands, but he is an important focal point when leading the line.

LW: Bradley Barcola - A rogue shout to start on the left-hand side, young Barcola hasn't featured at Euro 2024 so far. However, he could be chucked into the deep end against Poland with France lacking a spark in the attacking third of the pitch.